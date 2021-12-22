You may have heard that if you leave your home empty for that long, your home insurance policy could be voided. Before you panic-call your insurer, let’s understand exactly what vacant home insurance is, what it covers and when you may need it.

What is vacant home insurance?

Vacant home insurance protects a home that is vacant for more than 30 days. When no one is there to look after the property, there’s a higher risk of damage. This type of insurance is not a standard home owner policy —you may need to get additional coverage or a vacancy permit, depending on your insurer.

What’s the difference between vacant and unoccupied? Don’t they mean the same thing?

Let’s define what a vacant vs. unoccupied home is when used in an insurance context, because insurance companies consider them different terms, and each insurer also has its own definitions.

An unoccupied home is one whose residents are temporarily away. Typically, home owners can leave their home unoccupied for up to 30 days (say, for an extended trip) with no need for added insurance. If you’re going to be away for longer, inform your insurance company. Some will allow you to go past 30 days without added coverage, if you have someone checking on the property for you, but others may require special coverage. Without it, the insurer could void your home insurance policy after the 30-day mark and deny any claims you make.

A vacant home is one that the home owner doesn’t intend to live in—for example, a home that’s waiting to be rented out or sold. In the meantime, there might be no furniture in it, and the utilities might be shut off. There’s a higher risk of damage to a vacant home. To ensure the property is protected, talk to your insurer about adding vacant home insurance or a vacancy permit to your policy.

When do you need vacant home insurance?

If your home is going to be empty for more than 30 days, you may need to get vacant home insurance. Common scenarios include:

You bought a home but aren’t moving in immediately

You have a vacation home

You’re doing renovations and aren’t living in the home during the process

Medical treatment that will keep you out of your home for more than 30 days

You’re travelling for more than 30 days

You’re renting out your home, but you don’t have tenants and you aren’t living there

Does my regular policy include vacant home insurance?

Standard home insurance doesn’t include vacant home insurance. Regular policies cover a home with the assumption that someone is either living there or is checking on or maintaining the home on a regular basis. That’s why a policy can be voided for certain incidents, like water damage caused by a burst pipe. Homeowners can’t leave their home unattended for more than the number of days specified in their policy—which is sometimes as little as four days—otherwise they may lose their coverage. Read your policy’s fine print to see how often your home should be checked to maintain coverage.

How long can I be away from my home before I need vacant home insurance?

We’ll preface this by saying it does depend on your home insurance policy, but many insurers use the “30-day rule” to define what qualifies as unoccupied. That means you should let them know before you hit the 30-day mark of being away from home.