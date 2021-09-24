Landlord insurance vs. home insurance

Home insurance protects a homeowner, and landlord insurance protects the landlord. While that may seem intuitive enough, it can get more complicated if you rent part of your home or another home.

Get personalized quotes from Canada's top home insurance providers. Home insuranceRenters insuranceCondo insurance You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Does your home insurance cover you if you rent out part of your home?

Your home insurance policy may be suitable for renting out part of the property where you live (say, a basement apartment). Typical home insurance protects the dwelling, detached structures on your property, personal property (your stuff—not that of tenants) and liability for personal injury or damage to other people’s property caused by you, your family and/or your pets.

The coverage and cost of home insurance depend on which type of policy you choose:

Comprehensive covers sudden and accidental occurrences including a wide range of perils (events that cause damage): fire, lightning, theft, falling objects, wind, hail, explosions, etc.

covers sudden and accidental occurrences including a wide range of perils (events that cause damage): fire, lightning, theft, falling objects, wind, hail, explosions, etc. Broad is similar to comprehensive coverage but with some exclusions and restrictions. For example, home contents are only covered for perils specified in the policy.

is similar to comprehensive coverage but with some exclusions and restrictions. For example, home contents are only covered for perils specified in the policy. Basic covers a limited number of perils—usually fire, wind and theft.

There are certain risks that even a comprehensive policy doesn’t cover: Sewer backup, water damage, overland floods, storm surges, earthquakes, landslides and avalanches. You have the option to buy additional coverage for these perils, which is a good idea if you live in an area at risk. Also, home insurance has coverage limits for valuables such as artwork, jewellery and sports gear, so you may want more coverage (also known as a “rider” or an “endorsement”).

When someone who’s not in your immediate family lives in your home, that’s an added risk (more on that below). However, let your insurance broker know about the tenant so they can help you determine if your coverage works for your needs. (Find out what can affect the cost of your home insurance and the average premium rates across Canada.)

Do you need landlord insurance? What does it cover?

If you own a second home or property and you charge rent to tenants, you need landlord insurance. More than 1 in 10 Canadians own multiple homes, with the majority of respondents reporting that they use the properties for rental income, according to a recent Royal LePage survey. So, let’s get into what landlord insurance is.

Landlord insurance policies reflect the added risk of having a tenant or tenants for an entire house or apartment when you don’t live on the property. “That’s typically called a fire and extended coverage policy,” says Sonja Denobrega, vice-president, personal insurance underwriting policy at Aviva Canada. “It’s more restrictive than a regular homeowner’s policy because the risk exposure is greater. If the whole house is rented, there’s typically a lower limit for personal property than you would have on a typical homeowner’s policy. Coverage for a rental property would be around $10,000 to $20,000, meant to cover things, like appliances, window coverings and other items that normally stay with the home tenant to tenant.” You are not on the hook for tenant’s belongings. That’s when tenant insurance comes into play. (Read: Should you make tenants insurance a condition of a lease?)

Whether you have a homeowner’s policy or landlord insurance, you’d be wise to add two endorsements: Sewer backup and water damage (which are often packaged together), and loss of rental income due to an insured peril—for example, if fire damage makes your property uninhabitable.