How much is home insurance?
These are the factors that affect your home insurance costs in Canada and how to keep your premiums low.
Home insurance is, as you may know, property insurance that protects the homeowner’s private residence, including the outside space, like your shed and deck, too. By paying a monthly or annual premium, you are assured that damage or loss to your home—typically a person’s most important and expensive investment—will be covered by your insurance company.
Although home insurance is not mandatory by law in Canada, it is sometimes required by the lender in order to receive or renew a mortgage. Most importantly, having home insurance protects you from having to pay out a large amount in a lump sum in the event of loss or damage. If you’re looking to get insured, you should review different insurers for home insurance quotes. (Learn more about how to compare home insurance).
The average cost of home insurance in Canada is $960 annually, according to Ratehub, an aggregator website (owned by Ratehub Inc., which also owns MoneySense). For example, for home insurance in Ontario, homeowners pay an average of $1,250 a year, while in Prince Edward Island the average is $870, and it’s $924 in British Columbia.
“Home insurance premiums are based upon the likelihood of someone suffering a loss, and how substantial that loss is likely to be,” explains Stefan Tirschler, product and underwriting manager at Square One Insurance Services in Vancouver.
How much you will pay depends on several factors, including the specifics of your dwelling, scope of coverage, geographical location and your insurer. For example, the higher the value of rebuilding your home, the higher your premiums will be. (It makes sense that it would cost more to insure a massive estate than a small townhome, right?) And depending on where you live, you may have certain risk factors which can make home insurance cost more, such as weather-related damage. Say you live near a coastline, where overland flood insurance is a good idea. And finally, while many insurance providers try to be competitive with pricing, there are deals to be had, if you shop around.
|Province
|The average cost for home insurance annually
|Alberta
|$1,000
|British Columbia
|$924
|Manitoba
|$1,032
|New Brunswick
|$781
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|$780
|Nova Scotia
|$782
|Ontario
|$1,200
|Prince Edward Island
|$781
|Quebec
|$984
|Saskatchewan
|$1,100
Home insurance coverage is the same, whether you have a small house or a mansion. The difference is in the cost of replacing the home and fixing damages. Additional features like a pool or a wood fireplace, and the age of key parts of your structure like the pipes and electricity can also affect your rates.
Contents insurance covers your personal items and belongings in situations of fire, smoke and water damage, theft, vandalism, windstorms and hailstorms and falling objects. Typically that is part of home insurance unless you only have a basic or no-frills policy. As for any items that are more expensive or harder to replace, say, jewellery or musical instruments, you may want to pay more for extra coverage.
If you buy the basic home insurance plan, you’ll typically receive a pared-down package that includes protection for a few specific events. Fire is usually included, as is damage from wind, and theft. Anything not specifically detailed in your policy is not covered, so it’s crucial to go over every eventuality with an agent. However, protection from events like flooding or earthquakes are usually available as add-ons to basic and comprehensive policies, which come at additional costs.
There are other things to consider for coverage, too, like accidents. Scott Hawryliw is a civil litigation lawyer at Stewart Esten LLP in Barrie, Ontario. “With any insurance policy you’re buying a scope of coverage,” he explains, adding that homeowners have to also consider liability. “You have to look at the limits of your policy. Think of a slip and fall. Or if your dog bites someone. Do you want a little coverage on that or a lot?”
“In terms of whether you require contents insurance, the answer is pretty simple,” says Tirschler. “If you have personal belongings, and you couldn’t afford—or wouldn’t want—to use your own financial resources to buy everything again in the event of a serious loss, then you need contents insurance.”
Is there a price difference between home insurance in Ontario vs home insurance in British Columbia? Yes, there likely will be. Where you live in Canada will have a bearing on your premiums, but it’s not as simple as looking up rates in your province. While it’s true that rates in Ontario are generally higher than rates in Saskatchewan, your region, city or town, or even neighbourhood, can affect your premiums. A home in a dense urban area of Toronto, for example, may be seen as more of a risk than a home in the Ontarian countryside, so the insurance rate might be higher. On the other hand, if that house in the country is in an earthquake zone, the homeowner may need additional earthquake and flood coverage.
Many of the factors that affect your home insurance rates are out of an individual’s control but not all. If you’re looking for ways to maximize your coverage or reduce your premiums, here are some things to take into account. (Read more on how to lower your home insurance premiums.)
