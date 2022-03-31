“I [didn’t] need some actuary looking at a $2,500 Comme des Garçons dress and saying, ‘This is only worth $50,’” Clarke says. She was searching for a policy that would not account for depreciation in the value of her dresses—this was not an ordinary wardrobe, after all.

Get personalized quotes from Canada's top home insurance providers. Home insuranceRenters insuranceCondo insurance You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Actual cash value vs replacement cost

After speaking with an insurance broker, Clarke was presented with various insurance policies whose contents coverage offered actual cash value. This meant any claim payments would be based on the market value of the dresses at the time they were damaged or lost—depreciation included. Instead, Clarke wanted her collection insured for the amount required to restore the garments to their original condition or to buy them new—she needed a replacement cost policy.

Clarke approached her original insurance provider, which informed her she was already on a replacement cost plan. Her base insurance policy contained $175,000 worth of contents coverage, and none of her dresses surpassed the per-item coverage limit. This meant she could rest easy knowing her collection was adequately insured.

In order to be covered, though, Clarke had to create a detailed record of all of her belongings, which in itself was a very big task. “One of the biggest challenges was just documenting everything,” she says. “I wish I had started that process earlier so it wasn’t so much of a massive job.”

What’s covered and not covered under contents insurance

When you buy a home or rent an apartment, you can purchase an insurance policy package that includes coverage of your contents. However, many insurance providers set coverage limits for certain special items, such as jewellery, artwork, instruments and other collectibles. These special limits don’t typically apply to clothing—not even the kind that Clarke needed to insure.

Coverage limits vary among insurance companies and policies—some may cover up to $5,000 for certain items, others $10,000, while limits for high-net-worth clients may go up to $100,000, according to insurance experts interviewed for this story. These are all subject to deductibles stated in the policies.

If the value of a special item exceeds a base policy’s coverage limit, you can purchase extra coverage for an additional premium. This is referred to as scheduling or listing an item. “It’s like an insurance policy within your insurance policy for that one item,” says Anne Marie Thomas, the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s director of consumer and industry relations.

How to insure items above a policy’s limits

If you want to insure an item that’s worth more than your base policy’s limit—like an engagement ring or a Birkin handbag worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, for example—you can speak to your insurance professional about separately scheduling or listing that item.