What is tenant insurance?

In its most basic form, tenant insurance protects you and your personal items if you rent your home. But according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), tenants are also legally responsible for property damages—accidental or otherwise—and for any injuries their visitors may suffer. Tenant insurance protects you against that too.

If you cause a grease fire, for example, and there’s smoke damage to your apartment, your neighbour’s apartment and communal areas outside of your rented space, you’ll have to cough up all related expenses. Similarly, if someone slips and falls in your rental, financial responsibility falls squarely on you, not the property owner.

“In the event that someone gets injured or you’ve damaged something unintentionally, tenant insurance is there to protect you,” says Pete Karageorgos, director of consumer and industry relations at the IBC.

What’s included in tenant insurance?

Basic tenant or renters insurance policies typically include three different types of coverage:

Contents: This covers your personal items. Be sure to discuss what items are covered in basic content coverage before purchasing any policy. In some cases, it may not cover all of your valuable items (like jewellery and collections, which are subject to limits).

Liability: Tenant liability insurance protects you if you’ve damaged property, or an accident occurs in your home and someone is injured. Most basic insurance policies cover $1 million to $2 million dollars in liability if a lawsuit is brought against you. Be sure to confirm liability coverage when looking for insurance. You can always raise or lower it based on your needs.

Additional living expenses: In the event that you have to leave your rental space while it’s being repaired, this coverage will pay for additional expenses like hotel bills, meals and moving costs (also subject to limits). The key word here is “additional.” This means it will cover anything above and beyond your regular expenses. So, for example, if your rent is $1,500 a month and you now have to pay $2,000 a month to stay in a hotel, your insurance will cover the additional $500 a month.

