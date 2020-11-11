Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels

Tenant insurance is what stops a bad situation from becoming a true worst-case scenario. It protects you from the immediate results of a bad situation, in three very important ways: Contents, additional living expenses and liability.

Those are insurance terms, but here’s what they actually mean to you. Let’s say you overflow your kitchen. Tenant insurance will help you replace your damaged belongings (contents), the cost of having to stay elsewhere during the repair (additional living expenses) and damage to the property below yours (liability).

One of the most common misconceptions people have about tenant insurance is that they don’t need it because they don’t have many high-value items to insure. But it’s not really about a few high-value items.

Depending on where that pipe burst, replacing everything damaged in the process can add up fast. Imagine the pipe burst in your bedroom closet—sure, you’re not storing any big-ticket electronics in your wardrobe. But imagine the cost of replacing every item of clothing you own all at once, from your sweatpants to the clothing you wear to weddings and job interviews. Replacing everything in that one small space in your apartment or condo would cost more than a brand new 4K television!

Additionally, tenant insurance covers more than just burst pipes. Lock your bike up downtown, and it gets stolen? That’s covered by tenant insurance. The airline permanently loses your luggage? Tenant insurance covers that, too! Contents coverage insures your belongings, assuming you have proof of ownership and value (more on that later!).

Calculating the value of your stuff

Don’t underestimate the value of your belongings.

Maybe you’re one person who lives by yourself in a condo and you’re reading this thinking you don’t have a lot of valuables to insure. Think again. Maybe you have a quality sound system, a collection of shoes you cherish, or a fancy espresso machine to get you going in the morning. If you take those few nicer things, and factor in the value of more everyday items like your clothing, your furniture, and so on, the total value of everything you own is more than you’d think!

No matter what your living situation is like, take a mental walk (or a real one) around your apartment. Open every door and cabinet and think about how much the cost of replacing everything inside them.