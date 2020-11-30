Tenant insurance is often purchased before you move in to a new place, with the intention that if anything goes wrong—say your toilet floods or a neighbour trips over your stylish shag carpet and hurts themselves—your insurance policy will cover the cost of the damage.

Many policyholders will never have to submit a claim. They can simply rest easy knowing they’re covered in the event of any what-ifs that may arise in the future.

Should something go wrong, and you do find yourself in the position to file a claim, we’ve prepared a quick guide, providing you with insider knowledge on how to best prepare to submit a tenant insurance claim.

Read your tenant insurance policy

Although many insurance policies tend to be long and filled with hard-to-understand legalese, it’s important to know exactly what you’re covered for and what you’re not. Without a clear understanding of what your policy will allow you to make a claim for, you may find yourself in a situation where your apartment is badly damaged and a hefty bill is on its way directly to you.

One way to make the claim process easier is to read the policy summary for a general understanding of what your policy entitles you to. After that, take a few minutes to go through the actual policy document online or as a PDF, if your insurance provider offers this, using the search tool to locate the information you’re going to need, for example:

How much liability coverage is offered?

Is damage by other people/pets covered by my policy?

What is the contents coverage limit?

How much money is provided to me in the event I need to sleep somewhere else as a result of damage?

Take inventory

Picture this: You’ve just moved into a new place, and your group chat is blowing up with messages asking you to send pictures. Instead of deleting these pictures when your phone’s storage gets too full, hold on to them. Taking snapshots of the items and layout of your rented space makes it easier for claims adjusters to understand exactly what has been damaged when you file a claim. Through these images, claims adjusters can see where items were laid out in your apartment, how they could have been damaged, and the quality and condition of the item that you’re looking to replace.

On that note, it’s also a good idea to keep receipts for your large-ticket items. That way, when you’re getting ready to file a claim, you have evidence that shows exactly how much you paid for said items, along with their purchase dates. The key to a speedy claim is making the job of the insurance adjuster as simple as possible. If your belongings are well documented, determining the amount of your payout will be quick and easy, allowing you to get your money sooner!

Don’t skimp on the details

Be specific. Annoyingly specific.