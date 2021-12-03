Video: Do you really need condo insurance?
Presented By
Apollo Insurance
What is condo insurance? What does it cover? Why isn’t your place covered by the building’s insurance? We have these answers and more.
Presented By
Apollo Insurance
What is condo insurance? What does it cover? Why isn’t your place covered by the building’s insurance? We have these answers and more.
Advertisement
Condo insurance is what it sounds like: coverage for your condominium. But watch this video to learn exactly what it covers and the difference between your condo policy and the policy of your home owner association (HOA) or condo corporation. It’s worth a few minutes of your time.Watch: MoneySense – What is condo insurance?
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Presented By
Apollo Insurance
It may seem that good, cheap home insurance is...
We've sorted the misinformation from the truth when it...
Presented By
Apollo Insurance
Five quick questions about home insurance coverage are answered...
How much does home insurance pay out? Here’s how...
Presented By
Apollo Insurance
You know about home insurance. You may be savvy...
These are the factors that affect your home insurance...
If you've found the price of insuring your high-rise...