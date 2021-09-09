Why are condo premiums are on the rise

What’s fuelling the hike in prices? A perfect storm, according to the December 2020 report from B.C. Financial Services Authority (BCFSA)—and one major culprit is the weather. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), severe weather caused $2.4 billion in insured damage across the country during 2020. The major events included the Fort McMurray floods, Calgary hail storms and wild wind storms in Ontario and Quebec. (And surely, today’s West coast fires will impact future premiums, too).

The BCFSA also lists the rising cost and value of new condo construction as a factor. Materials and fixtures are currently priced at a premium and those costs raise the final sticker price of a new build, requiring costlier insurance to match the property’s value.

The same report cites that condominiums are considered high-risk are driving prices as well. How is that risk determined? The report states that “a building’s risk profile depends on multiple factors, including claims history, age, type of construction, maintenance, proximity to fire hydrants, and potentially catastrophic loss exposure.”

Water damage is yet another factor. And the older a building gets, the more likely water damage becomes an issue. “The building envelope and plumbing materials may start to fail,” says Stefan Tirschler, a product and underwriting manager at Square One Insurances Services. “A 10-year-old condo building has 10-year-old appliances that may wear out…and there’s not just one washing machine, there’s probably 500 of them.” The potential damage from a number of older appliances can lead to more claims in a given building. As more condos age, there’s a higher risk of collective losses, which the insurance business needs enough cash flow to pay out.

The result? Charging higher premiums.

And it’s not just your condo insurance policy that’s getting more expensive—your home owner association (HOA) building insurance is at risk of price hikes too. (Learn more about how condo insurance works.) As a result, Tirschler says unit owners are vulnerable to financial losses passed on by condo corporations who are trying to keep their premiums low.

For example, condo corporations are starting to take on larger deductibles on a building’s insurance policy to save money on lower premiums. When a claim is made by the building, and its reserve fund doesn’t have enough to cover the higher deductible, that cost can be passed down to each condo owner.

A number of condo corporations are also revising building bylaws “to ensure they can actually assess an individual unit [to see if] an entire loss originated in their unit,” adds Tirschler. “When that happens, that loss hits the unit owner and their individual policy with a big claim that maybe wouldn’t have happened in the past.”