Maintain a good credit rating

Did you know that your credit rating can affect your premium? “All insurance companies are different. Some don’t look at credit, but some do, and you want to keep your options open,” says Lo. Pay bills on time and don’t apply for credit unnecessarily.

Don’t make small claims

“Typically there’s a deductible of $500 or $1,000 or more, so that’s something to consider—if something small happens and will cost a minor amount, my best advice to clients sometimes is don’t claim it,” says Lo. Claims stay on your record and increase your premium every year for six years, plus you’d lose any discounts for staying claims-free.

Stay insured

Avoid gaps in your insurance history, advises Lo. “If you have continuous insurance, companies can offer more discounts versus someone being considered anew.” If you sell your home and become a renter while you house-hunt, get tenant insurance.

Should you stay loyal, or shop around?

Insurers often give discounts to customers who have been clients with them for a few years, especially those without any claims. Still, it doesn’t hurt to look around, especially if your premium keeps rising. Obtain quotes from an aggregator site or work with a broker, who can also offer tips on how to save on home insurance. “Brokers shop different companies for you, and you’re dealing with just one person,” says Lo. “I’m able to look at other companies year after year to see if there’s something better, and if it makes sense to switch.”

What will this service cost you? Nothing. Brokers receive a commission from the insurer you choose. One caveat: If you cancel a home insurance policy early, you’ll likely have to pay a penalty fee. (Want to know more about how to compare home insurance quotes? Read about it here.)

Other discounts to ask about

Ask your current or potential insurer if they offer discounts for the following:

Paying your entire year’s premium upfront instead of monthly

24-hour surveillance or security at a condominium

Homeowner aged 50 or older

Mortgage-free status

Non-smoking households

Affinity discounts through your employer, alumni association, union, professional association, etc.

What to bring when meeting with an insurance agent or broker

When getting insurance quotes, have your mortgage and banking information handy. As well, have access to any prior or existing insurance policies, so you can compare coverage.

A word to the wise

The best way to find affordable home insurance is to look for a reputable insurance company, whether that’s through a broker, using an aggregator or shopping around for insurance yourself. But do your research, as some of the biggest insurance companies are names you may not know. In Canada, we tend to rely on banks for everything, but Aviva, Intact, and Desjardins, for instance, are global insurance companies that have been around a long time.