How to get lower home insurance
It may seem that good, cheap home insurance is hard to come by, but the cost of home insurance depends on many factors. Try these tips to get discounts and reduce your premium for lower home insurance.
Lower home insurance prices are possible, if you’re willing to shop around and you know what factors can affect your premium. Here’s how to get good, cheap home insurance—but not too cheap—to protect what is likely your biggest asset.
The average Canadian household pays $960 per year for home insurance. Individual premiums are based on wide-ranging factors such as a home’s size, type, replacement value, location, age, construction quality, building materials, security features and proximity to a fire hydrant or fire station. Major home insurance companies and independent insurers also consider the value of a home’s contents and how the property is used (say, if you have tenants or operate a business on-site). They also look at aspects related to homeowners themselves, such as age and claims history.
Your premium will also depend on your level of coverage. Below are the four policy options, from most to least coverage. Note that whichever type you get, valuables like jewellery, furniture, art and sports gear typically have coverage limits, so you may want additional insurance for these.
You can tackle your home insurance cost on multiple fronts, from making home improvements to working with an insurance broker. Here are several strategies to try.
Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top home insurance providers in minutes*
Home improvements could mean cheaper insurance, particularly if you make these updates and upgrades:
When clients ask how to get lower home insurance, Lo suggests they insure their home and car together. “That’s a pretty big discount right there—10% to 15%, maybe even 20%, and you’re getting a discount for the house and the car.”
A deductible is the amount of money you agree to pay towards an insurance claim. For example, if your deductible is $500 and you make a $5,000 claim, the insurance company pays $4,500. A higher deductible usually means a lower premium.
Did you know that your credit rating can affect your premium? “All insurance companies are different. Some don’t look at credit, but some do, and you want to keep your options open,” says Lo. Pay bills on time and don’t apply for credit unnecessarily.
“Typically there’s a deductible of $500 or $1,000 or more, so that’s something to consider—if something small happens and will cost a minor amount, my best advice to clients sometimes is don’t claim it,” says Lo. Claims stay on your record and increase your premium every year for six years, plus you’d lose any discounts for staying claims-free.
Avoid gaps in your insurance history, advises Lo. “If you have continuous insurance, companies can offer more discounts versus someone being considered anew.” If you sell your home and become a renter while you house-hunt, get tenant insurance.
Insurers often give discounts to customers who have been clients with them for a few years, especially those without any claims. Still, it doesn’t hurt to look around, especially if your premium keeps rising. Obtain quotes from an aggregator site or work with a broker, who can also offer tips on how to save on home insurance. “Brokers shop different companies for you, and you’re dealing with just one person,” says Lo. “I’m able to look at other companies year after year to see if there’s something better, and if it makes sense to switch.”
What will this service cost you? Nothing. Brokers receive a commission from the insurer you choose. One caveat: If you cancel a home insurance policy early, you’ll likely have to pay a penalty fee. (Want to know more about how to compare home insurance quotes? Read about it here.)
Ask your current or potential insurer if they offer discounts for the following:
When getting insurance quotes, have your mortgage and banking information handy. As well, have access to any prior or existing insurance policies, so you can compare coverage.
The best way to find affordable home insurance is to look for a reputable insurance company, whether that’s through a broker, using an aggregator or shopping around for insurance yourself. But do your research, as some of the biggest insurance companies are names you may not know. In Canada, we tend to rely on banks for everything, but Aviva, Intact, and Desjardins, for instance, are global insurance companies that have been around a long time.
The best fit for you may not be the cheapest. But when disaster strikes, the last thing you want is an unresponsive insurer. Talk to a representative and ask about the claims process, says Lo. “If something happens, how is that company going to help me? In the end, it’s not really about price; it’s about whether the insurance company can cover me for what I need. That’s my biggest word of caution.”
