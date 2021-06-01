What is flood insurance?

Flood insurance is a type of home insurance that covers losses due to overland flooding. In Canada, this type of insurance used to be quite uncommon, but the increase in natural flooding disasters due to climate change has altered that. While there’s currently no national flood insurance program, planning has begun at the federal level. For the time being, individual homeowners have to determine how (and whether) to insure themselves against floods. (Learn more about earthquake insurance.)

Is water damage covered?

It may seem overly simplistic to ask this, “Do I need flood insurance?” But before you can answer that question, you’ll have to understand what the term “flood” means in an insurance context.

To your insurer, a “flood” isn’t a catch-all term that includes that water damage in your bathroom. “People often use the term ‘flood’ to refer to water that is somewhere they don’t want it to be—no matter where it came from,” says Stefan Tirschler, product and underwriting manager for Square One Insurance Services. “Usually, the [insurance] industry will use terms like ‘overland flood’ to refer to widespread flooding events that are specifically caused by rain, melting snow, or the overflow or breaking-out of water from a dam, river or lake. This is what we mean by ‘flood’ in the home insurance world, and it is generally not included by default [in a home insurance package].” (Find out how having a pool will affect your insurance.)

Good to know.

If, like many Canadians, you thought that issues like faulty plumbing, toilet overflows, broken sprinkler heads or other common types of water damage were considered floods, there’s good news. While they don’t fall under an insurance definition of flooding, they are generally included in comprehensive homeowner’s policies.

Does a sewer backup count as flooding?

No—that is one exception to flood coverage and standard homeowner’s policies. A sewer backup requires specific coverage, as standard coverage won’t cut it. It’s treated differently than something like a burst pipe, which is covered. You’ll need to get sewer backup coverage added onto your insurance plan, and ensure that you have a sewer backup valve installed, as not doing so would be classified as “poor maintenance.”

“[It used to be] very difficult to obtain coverage for overland flood damage across Canada,” says Tirschler, adding that most Canadians weren’t interested in paying for it anyway. “It was easy to assume that living in a ‘1 in 100 year’ flood plain meant your risk was very low.” However, events like the flooding in Calgary and Fort McMurray, plus the increase in natural disasters, have changed popular perception and the interest in flood insurance has grown.