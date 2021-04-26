Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top home insurance providers*

What is earthquake insurance?

Standard home insurance typically includes personal liability coverage and protection for damage or loss to a home related to a narrow set of perils, like fire or theft. Damage from earthquakes is not included in standard coverage, but you can purchase it as an optional add-on to protect yourself against losses in the event of an earthquake. For example, should your gas main get damaged in an earthquake and start a fire, this kind of insurance would protect your investment. In some cases, you can even apply for living expenses if you’re unable to return home for some period of time.

Although earthquake insurance is available to all Canadians, it’s going to appeal especially to those who live in regions most at-risk, like the coast of British Columbia, which government studies indicate has a 30% chance of an earthquake causing significant damage in the next 50 years. The same studies note a 5% to 15% chance for the corridor between Ontario and Quebec. Saskatchewan and Manitoba are among the lowest-risk regions in the country.

Earthquake insurance zones in Canada

How much does earthquake insurance cost?

The varying risk of an earthquake across the nation is one of many factors for earthquake insurance costs. Policy fees are calculated based on your insurance earthquake zone; the construction of your home, including how many storeys you have; the value of your home and contents; coverage limits; and the deductible.

“Geography plays a significant role in determining the cost of earthquake insurance,” says Jesse Bajwa, customer care manager at Sonnet Insurance Company. “In cities like Toronto or Kitchener, it could be $25 a month on average, whereas in Vancouver, it could be much greater. Vancouver is a combination of lower risk and extremely high risk zones. Lower risk zones could be $250 per year, and the highest risk zones are up to $900 a year or more.”

Also keep in mind that earthquake insurance usually has a higher deductible than other kinds of insurance—generally ranging from 2% to 20% of the damage. On a $400,000 home, your deductible would be $8,000 at 2%, but this rises to a whopping $80,000 at 20%.

“Earthquake insurance has a separate deductible that is expressed as a percentage of the overall cost to replace your home, not as a dollar amount,” Bajwa says. “That said, there’s no deductible applied to the additional expenses associated with finding somewhere else to live, should you have to.”

How does earthquake insurance work? What does it cover?

When you purchase earthquake home insurance, you receive protection against loss and damage to your property in the event of an earthquake. But what exactly does that mean? While different policies might include different terms, you can expect (or ask for) coverage for more than the basics.