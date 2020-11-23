What getting a backyard fire pit will do to your home insurance
Looking to extend the fall with some heat from a backyard fire pit? Here’s what you need to know (and do) about your home insurance.
Looking to extend the fall with some heat from a backyard fire pit? Here’s what you need to know (and do) about your home insurance.
Advertisement
Backyard fire pits, hot tubs, and other outdoor upgrades have never seemed more appealing than after spending most of 2020 practically housebound.
When Bob Peters, a 65-year-old lawyer from Winnipeg revamped his backyard five years ago—with an elevated deck, hot tub, seating area, natural gas fire pit, grill and smoker—he didn’t foresee a pandemic. (Who did?) But he appreciates the space now more than ever.
“It’s our oasis in this desert of uncertainty that the pandemic, and the public health orders, have created,” says Peters. His family has taken advantage of the opportunities to read, cook and dine outdoors, watch the wildlife, relax in a hot tub and host small, socially-distanced gatherings. “It has allowed for a small sense of community,” adds Peters. “And the grill and smoker allow me to believe I can cook.”
Considering you’ve likely forgone vacations, and limited dining and entertainment for the majority of the year, you may have money to put toward a backyard upgrade. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians have gone from saving 2% to 3% of their disposable income, to a whopping 28.2% in the second quarter of 2020.
But what about your home insurance? And those premiums? Will they go up as a result of those outdoor home improvements? Here’s what you need to know.
Click to compare home insurance quotes from some of Canada’s top providers*
It can vary. The municipality may also dictate what type of fire is allowed, if any. For example: in Toronto, open-air burning is prohibited altogether, leaving the only options for backyard fires as either wood cooking fires (with stringent rules) and fire pits that use propane or natural gas (and are certified by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, a.k.a. the TSSA). Whether you’re thinking of having a backyard fire or upgrading your outdoor space, you need to check with your local municipality to make sure you won’t be breaking any rules.
Pete Karageorgos, director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada, says you need to answer a few questions first: “Are there any bylaws you have to abide by and follow? Are fire pits banned where you are? These are things homeowners need to be aware of beforehand.”
Advertisement
You can call or email or search the website of your local municipality to find out if you can legally have a backyard fire and of any requirements, such as if you need a permit. There may be situations where you need to follow rules in terms of spacing or materials to use as well.
Following those rules is critical. Not only does it keep you in the clear legally, it affects your home insurance coverage in the case of an event of damage or injury.
“If you don’t follow municipal bylaws, in addition to having a claim or lawsuit filed against you, your insurance company might claim you were negligent by not properly protecting your space,” says Karageorgos. “And that may limit the amount of coverage that the insurance company is going to provide you with.”
And if you’re doing any yard renovations that require digging, like an in-ground hot tub or a deck, there are other precautions to consider. You need to contact your provincial service that checks for buried infrastructure like cables, wires and pipes before you break ground (in Ontario, it’s Ontario One Call). Also, be wary of any safety specifics. For instance, patio heaters need to remain outdoors and be stored properly indoors, as they can increase the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or fire otherwise.
Click to compare home insurance quotes from some of Canada’s top providers*
That depends on a few things. There are different portions to your insurance policy: Building, contents and liability. “If you’re a homeowner, you want your policy to cover damage to your property, the building itself and its contents,” says Karageorgos. “You also want to protect your liability, like if someone is injured on your property or claims you caused damages to their property.”
The other aspect of a property insurance policy is additional living expenses, like if there’s a fire and you can’t live at your home while it’s being repaired. This coverage sets you up in alternate accommodation. “Basic policies will cover you for basic events, like fire, theft and damage from weather events,” says Karageorgos. “You can add on additional coverage; you can add on things like electrical surge protection.”
Short answer: Definitely. Long answer: It really depends on these three things.
Advertisement
Click to compare home insurance quotes from some of Canada’s top providers*
PSA: Maintain current records of what you have, before you ever have to make a claim. “You’re going to need to support your claim by documenting what’s happened, what’s been lost and what the damage is,” says Karageorgos. “Keep an inventory, keep photos, and keep receipts.” He recommends quickly storing everything in the cloud, for both convenience, and in the event that your files are lost, too.
These records will be integral if you have to make a home fire claim. “For example, there was a house fire and it spread to the deck, having photos of what the deck looked like before, and what condition the property was in, is important,” says Karageorgos. “Or if your barbecue blows up, you’ll want a record of what kind of barbecue it is and how much you paid for it.”
Once you submit your claim, it becomes a team effort. You’ll have to support your claim by explaining what happened; statements or reports by the fire department, police or hospital may be required. “You may have to help the adjuster,” says Karageorgos. “Their role is to help you settle, and if you’re an active participant, everything will go smoother.”
(For more on whether to make a claim or for fix up a fire at home, read this.)
If you’re renting and you want to add upgrades like a fire pit or heat lamps to your outdoor space, check with your landlord first and foremost. “The landlord is typically responsible for the building structures, and anything that’s fixed or attached to it,” says Karageorgos. “If you’re adding things without the landlord’s permission or agreement that could cause problems”—namely with your rental agreement.
Even if you’re adding a feature that’s not permanent, like a fire pit, it still increases risk. If you don’t inform your landlord, even as a tenant, you can be found responsible for an accident. Protect yourself: Get permission and make sure it’s covered. Updating your tenant insurance can’t hurt either.
Don’t be overwhelmed by the paperwork. If a safe space or a sanctuary in your yard is just what you need, it could be worth the effort.
Advertisement
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Everything you need to know about comprehensive insurance, including...
PARTNER CONTENT
The value of tenant insurance lies in the fact...
Discounts on travel are plentiful, but is it worth...
Sponsored by Onlia
If your home and auto insurance premiums seem pricey,...
Here's a look at third-party liability insurance in Canada...
Because fire and flood repairs are so pricey, a...
To claim or not to claim? Fire insurance claims...
COVID-19 has changed a lot for us—especially at home....
Getting from place to place can be a huge...
Before Paul launches his planned manufacturing business, he should...