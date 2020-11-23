Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

An abandoned car with smashed windows and a door ripped off

Spend

What is comprehensive insurance and what does it cover?

Everything you need to know about comprehensive insurance, including...

Read What is comprehensive insurance and what does it cover?
Woman in the bedroom of her apartment, surrounded by her items and in bed with her computer trying to figure things out.

PARTNER CONTENT

Tenant Insurance: How much is your stuff worth?

The value of tenant insurance lies in the fact...

Read Tenant Insurance: How much is your stuff worth?

Travel

Travel deals to take advantage of now, and save for later—when it’s safe

Discounts on travel are plentiful, but is it worth...

Read Travel deals to take advantage of now, and save for later—when it’s safe

Sponsored by Onlia

5 tips for saving money on insurance costs

If your home and auto insurance premiums seem pricey,...

Read 5 tips for saving money on insurance costs
Monopoly car game piece on top of the question mark on the Monopoly board.

Insurance

What you need to know about third-party liability insurance in Canada

Here's a look at third-party liability insurance in Canada...

Read What you need to know about third-party liability insurance in Canada

Home Insurance

“Do I need to tell my insurance company about a house fire or flood that I fix myself?”

Because fire and flood repairs are so pricey, a...

Read “Do I need to tell my insurance company about a house fire or flood that I fix myself?”
Stove burner – a common cause of house fires

Insurance

Fire insurance claims: When to tell your home insurance provider

To claim or not to claim? Fire insurance claims...

Read Fire insurance claims: When to tell your home insurance provider
Three homes shown with pointed roofs

Insurance

Will the average home insurance cost go up because of COVID-19?

COVID-19 has changed a lot for us—especially at home....

Read Will the average home insurance cost go up because of COVID-19?

Budgeting

Are the costs of owning a car worth it for students?

Getting from place to place can be a huge...

Read Are the costs of owning a car worth it for students?

Ask MoneySense

What type of insurance does a home-based business need?

Before Paul launches his planned manufacturing business, he should...

Read What type of insurance does a home-based business need?