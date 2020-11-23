Photo by Roberto Nickson from Pexels

Backyard fire pits, hot tubs, and other outdoor upgrades have never seemed more appealing than after spending most of 2020 practically housebound.

When Bob Peters, a 65-year-old lawyer from Winnipeg revamped his backyard five years ago—with an elevated deck, hot tub, seating area, natural gas fire pit, grill and smoker—he didn’t foresee a pandemic. (Who did?) But he appreciates the space now more than ever.

“It’s our oasis in this desert of uncertainty that the pandemic, and the public health orders, have created,” says Peters. His family has taken advantage of the opportunities to read, cook and dine outdoors, watch the wildlife, relax in a hot tub and host small, socially-distanced gatherings. “It has allowed for a small sense of community,” adds Peters. “And the grill and smoker allow me to believe I can cook.”

Considering you’ve likely forgone vacations, and limited dining and entertainment for the majority of the year, you may have money to put toward a backyard upgrade. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians have gone from saving 2% to 3% of their disposable income, to a whopping 28.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

But what about your home insurance? And those premiums? Will they go up as a result of those outdoor home improvements? Here’s what you need to know.

Are backyard fire pits legal in your area?

It can vary. The municipality may also dictate what type of fire is allowed, if any. For example: in Toronto, open-air burning is prohibited altogether, leaving the only options for backyard fires as either wood cooking fires (with stringent rules) and fire pits that use propane or natural gas (and are certified by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, a.k.a. the TSSA). Whether you’re thinking of having a backyard fire or upgrading your outdoor space, you need to check with your local municipality to make sure you won’t be breaking any rules.

Pete Karageorgos, director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada, says you need to answer a few questions first: “Are there any bylaws you have to abide by and follow? Are fire pits banned where you are? These are things homeowners need to be aware of beforehand.”