How home insurance works:

Frequently asked questions about home insurance:

What is home insurance?

Home insurance is a plan you purchase that protects you, your home and your personal items from damage or loss, as well as injuries to visitors. You may also see home insurance referred to as “property insurance.” Coverage includes:

Damage or loss to your home

Theft or damage to your personal items

Injury to others that occurred in your home or on your property, like falls or other injuries

Accidental damage you’ve caused to someone else’s property

Personal property stolen from your vehicle

How does home insurance work?

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), home insurance starts with insurance companies estimating the annual cost to cover your home. This is known as the premium, which is based on how much money the insurance companies need to pay for the claims that will be made in the following year.

You buy a plan (more on that later) and pay a premium. This payment is for the insurer to assume the risk on your behalf. The premiums go into a large pool annually. Claim payments come out of this pool. The pool is managed so that there’s enough money to cover claims in case of major damage caused by floods, wind damage and ice storms.

What does home insurance cover?

This is where you really need to read your contract because your home insurance only covers what’s outlined in it, or “named perils,” unless you purchase comprehensive home insurance. It won’t cover everything that can happen to you and your home, nor is it meant to help with the day-to-day home maintenance. Home insurance is there to help with sudden, unpredictable events. Plus, it depends on the type of home insurance you purchase. For more on what’s covered by home insurance, read the full article here.

What doesn’t home insurance cover?

There are certain things standard home insurance won’t cover. Some events that are routinely left out of standard policies include:

Overland flooding. This would be considered a major disaster and the claims would damage the insurance industry. You can buy an endorsement (see below) if you live in a zone prone to overland flooding. Some insurance companies opted to pay out claims caused by the 2013 Alberta overland flooding, but that’s not standard practice.

Damage to or caused by your water pipes in certain circumstances. It’s specific but there’s a reason: homeowners can’t leave their home unattended for more than four days in a row otherwise they’ll lose the coverage for burst pipes. You can maintain coverage by having someone check your place for you daily while you’re away.

Sewage backup. See overland flooding.

Landslides. They’re treated the same as overland flooding.

Avalanches. Yup, just like landslides, sewage backup and overland flooding.

Earthquakes: The same reason as overland flooding. You can buy earthquake insurance outside of your standard home insurance.

Tsunamis. No insurance is available.

Valuables. Home insurance will cover up to a certain amount for valuables, usually up to $6,000 but less than $10,000. If you have a significant collection of art, jewelry, tech like iPads, laptops, phones, stamps, coins, toys, etc., you’ll want to buy more insurance.

Damage caused to vacant properties. If your home is considered vacant—that is, not occupied for 30 days or more and does have furnishings in it—and damage occurs, then you may not be covered.

Poor maintenance. If you’ve neglected your home (ignoring the damage to your foundation or a leaky pipe) then your home insurance claim could be denied.

What are the different types of home insurance?

Now that we’ve listed what isn’t covered, let’s look at the different kinds of home insurance that are available and what they cover.

There are three main types: basic, broad and comprehensive.

Basic coverage is exactly that. It comes with a preset list of things that will be covered, like fire and smoke damage, theft and injury. It will cover only what’s listed in the policy.

Broad coverage includes basic coverage with some extras, like coverage for your items and home structure.

Comprehensive coverage flips the list of named perils, so instead of telling you what’s covered, it will tell you what’s not covered. So unless it’s named as not covered, the assumption is that the event may be covered when you make a claim.

Endorsements are additional insurance coverage that you can purchase in addition to your policy.

How do you calculate the value of your stuff?

Whatever you do, don’t come up with a number off the top of your head. This is the time to take a systematic approach to calculate the value of your belongings, otherwise, you may undervalue how much your stuff is actually worth.