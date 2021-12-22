Home insurance guide
We rounded up everything you could want to know about your home insurance coverage.
Our guide to home insurance is here to remove the confusion and help you understand what home insurance is, whether you need it, how much it costs, and what it does and doesn’t cover. We break it down in a way that will help you get the best coverage for your home, your valuables and your budget. In this handy guide, we will cover:
Home insurance is a plan you purchase that protects you, your home and your personal items from damage or loss, as well as injuries to visitors. You may also see home insurance referred to as “property insurance.” Coverage includes:
According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), home insurance starts with insurance companies estimating the annual cost to cover your home. This is known as the premium, which is based on how much money the insurance companies need to pay for the claims that will be made in the following year.
You buy a plan (more on that later) and pay a premium. This payment is for the insurer to assume the risk on your behalf. The premiums go into a large pool annually. Claim payments come out of this pool. The pool is managed so that there’s enough money to cover claims in case of major damage caused by floods, wind damage and ice storms.
This is where you really need to read your contract because your home insurance only covers what’s outlined in it, or “named perils,” unless you purchase comprehensive home insurance. It won’t cover everything that can happen to you and your home, nor is it meant to help with the day-to-day home maintenance. Home insurance is there to help with sudden, unpredictable events. Plus, it depends on the type of home insurance you purchase. For more on what’s covered by home insurance, read the full article here.
There are certain things standard home insurance won’t cover. Some events that are routinely left out of standard policies include:
Now that we’ve listed what isn’t covered, let’s look at the different kinds of home insurance that are available and what they cover.
There are three main types: basic, broad and comprehensive.
Whatever you do, don’t come up with a number off the top of your head. This is the time to take a systematic approach to calculate the value of your belongings, otherwise, you may undervalue how much your stuff is actually worth.
This is also the time to create records of your belongings, so while you’re figuring out the value, create a database. This should include written and visual documentation. Write down a description of the item and take pictures of them. This would include pots, pans, tech, clothing, art, dishes, linens, etc.
Next, figure out how much it would cost you to replace these items if they were lost or destroyed. That means checking how much they would cost now to replace them, not what you paid for them when you bought them.
Add up the amount then keep the list in several safe places that aren’t your home, such as your bank.
It depends on your home, the location and your possessions. Most home insurance providers will have a calculator that will help you figure out how much coverage you’ll need.
It depends. But according to Ratehub.ca (an aggregator website owned by Ratehub Inc., which also owns MoneySense.ca), the average annual cost of home insurance in Canada is $960. People in Ontario pay an average of $1,250, while those in Alberta pay $1,000, and those in Newfoundland and Labrador pay $780.
No, but some lenders will not extend a mortgage without the purchase of home insurance. Plus, if your home suffers damage, think of how much money you’ll need to replace it and the items inside.
We’ve talked about how insurance companies calculate the cost of home insurance, but that figure takes several factors into consideration:
The IBC has a comprehensive list of what to do when you file a claim.
Home insurance settlements are not meant to improve the state of the home before the damage happens. There is a formula insurers use when calculating a home insurance settlement and it factors in things like HST and depreciation.
There are multiple home insurance aggregators that let you compare insurance rates. When you’re shopping around, make sure the offers are consistent for named perils and endorsements.
No, as floods are not considered part of general water damage. But you can buy an endorsement.
If you live in an area that is designated as having a high risk of overland flooding, consider purchasing it.
It depends on what’s in your policy. For example, if a fire was caused by faulty wiring, the claim may be denied because of poor maintenance.
It depends on how the water entered your home. Standard home insurance policies don’t cover damage covered by overland flooding.
Generally, wind damage is covered by home insurance policies.
Standard home insurance policies don’t cover earthquakes, but you can purchase earthquake insurance.
The simple answer is yes. But as with a lot of insurance questions, the longer answer is, it depends—in this case, on the injury and the severity. If you hosted or are planning to host parties post-pandemic, we suggest reading this article on serving alcohol and social liability.
Fireplaces and firepits are warm, cozy and can increase your home insurance premiums. It’s estimated that a wood-burning fireplace can increase premiums by $100 a year. Having a fire pit could increase certain risks like property damage. Then there’s the added value to your home with a firepit. Your premiums may increase due to that.
It depends on your policy. However, cancelling is very risky. You can switch providers, but it’s never a good idea to cancel your home insurance otherwise. You may have to pay penalties. Plus, if you’re renewing your mortgage, lenders may require you to have insurance. Then there’s the risk of something happening to your home while you’re without coverage.
There’s home insurance that covers damage to your home and your possessions. Then there’s mortgage insurance, which protects the lender when you’re putting down a downpayment of less than 20%. Finally, there’s mortgage protection insurance, also known as mortgage life insurance, which would pay your mortgage in the event that you die.
It’s a good idea to talk to your insurance provider and contractor to ensure you, your home, the equipment and the contractors are covered in case of accidents.
Home insurance isn’t mandatory for a mortgage but most lenders want proof of insurance before lending you money.
