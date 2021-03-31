This guide will show you:

What is life insurance? How does it work?

You likely know the gist of life insurance. In Canada, it is a contract between you and an insurance provider that you make monthly or annual payments (better known in the industry as “premiums”); in return, under specific conditions—namely, death—your family or other people you name will be paid an agreed-upon amount. The amount you pay has many factors, such as how much coverage you need and the type of policy, or package, you select. Packages can vary, but generally Canadians opt for enough coverage for funeral expenses, to pay any outstanding debt (think: mortgage, credit cards, car loans, etc.), as well as to supplement any income that would be lost during a grieving period (should their surviving loved ones miss work) and beyond (the absence of your paycheques to provide for the family members left behind). It can also be used to pay for future expenses, like your children’s post-secondary education or to make charitable donations.

To be clear: Life insurance isn’t for you—it’s for your dependents. It is intended to help the people you leave behind continue life in a way that’s as close to they are accustomed to as possible. That includes the ability to make mortgage payments, as well as pay household bills and any other debt. That also includes future debt, too, like your children’s education.

The life insurance industry is formed around offering Canadians the ability to customize their policies, so that payments and coverage fit your budget and your financial priorities for the future. We explain how life insurance works, as well as how to get the best coverage for your loved ones for a price you can afford.

Do you need life insurance?

It’s fair to say that not everyone needs life insurance: No dependents, no debt, no problem. But before you write off the idea that you don’t need it, ask your self these questions:

Are you in a committed relationship? Do you have dependents? This could be a partner, children or even parents. Do you have a mortgage? How many years are left on the mortgage? Do you have any student loans that are still outstanding? Do you have any outstanding debts that could fall upon family to pay for after you’re gone? Do you want to leave money to charity? Do you want the ability to cash out a life insurance policy to make a big purchase in the future? Are RESPs large enough to fund your kids’ education? Would your family be OK without your income? How much money do you have saved?

If you get the sense from your answers that your loved ones would benefit from a life insurance policy payout if anything were to happen to you, then you could request a quote. Of course, shop around and compare quotes, but know that if you complete too many questionnaires for quotes, it could raise a red flag and increase your premiums or even get you denied coverage. (It is like how applying for too many credit cards can affect your credit score.)