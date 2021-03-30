What benefits do you get from long-term disability?

When you qualify for LTD benefits, you’ll get a monthly payout for covering everyday expenses like your mortgage or rent, groceries, utilities, etc. (Find out the difference between life insurance and mortgage insurance.) Most LTD policies pay out benefits for up to two years if you can’t return to your job. If, after those two years, you’re still unable to work, the benefits may continue until you reach 65 years of age and can access the Canada Pension Plan. Alternatively, you may receive provincial disability support or Workplace Safety and Insurance benefits. Depending on your LTD policy, you could receive up to 85% of your salary. (Read this article to help determine your life insurance needs.)

Be warned, though: The paperwork for an LTD insurance claim is much more rigorous than for a short-term claim, says Brian Loewen, vice-president of Non-Par Insurance Solutions at Canada Life. “You have to show evidence of insurability to get that long-term disability claim.” That includes documentation like medical reports. Before we get into what’s needed to create and file a claim, let’s look at what’s covered.

Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top life insurance providers*

Disabilities and illnesses covered by long-term disability insurance

Here are several illnesses and disabilities that may be covered by your LTD insurance, but do check your policy to confirm:

Cancers

Cardiovascular disease and stroke

Injuries affecting the body, such as the back and the brain. This can include fractures.

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disease and other mood disorders

Seizures

Multiple sclerosis

Gastrointestinal issues such as Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome and colitis

Chronic fatigue syndrome

An accident on the job

To truly know what’s not covered by LTD insurance, check your policy or consult your broker. There may be some situations where legal help can clarify whether your medical situation qualifies you for long-term benefits. We’ll get into legal issues shortly. (Do you need critical illness insurance?)

Are long-term disability benefits taxable?

If your employer pays part of the premium, then your benefits are taxable. If you pay the entire amount, then benefits are non-taxable, says Loewen. LTD insurance is usually purchased by the employer, but if your employer doesn’t offer it as a benefit or if you’re self-employed, you may want to consider buying it yourself. (When life insurance is taxable, and when it’s not.)

Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top life insurance providers*

What you need to know about long-term disability insurance and laws

If you’ve ever sat through the evening news, you’ve probably seen ads for lawyers focusing on long-term disability denials. Many of those ads are from the U.S., but filing for long-term disability benefits is a complex process no matter which side of the border you’re on. Let’s look at some questions that come up.