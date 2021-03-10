What does life insurance cover?

Life insurance covers death. What the payout looks like depends on your insurance policy. And the amount of the premiums you pay depends, of course, on the amount and type of coverage you get as well as your personal details (like age, gender and health).

As far as coverage goes, your life insurance policy guarantees a pre-determined tax-free payout to your survivors if you die while the policy is valid. In exchange, you pay the insurer monthly or annual premiums, usually for the duration of the policy.

Your broker or insurance provider can help you determine the types of coverage you need, from funeral costs to outstanding debt. And that will help you determine which type of life insurance you buy: term life insurance or permanent life insurance.

Term life insurance is a policy for a finite length of time and it has no cash value when it expires; in order to ensure a payout for your survivors, you’d have to renew your policy on a continuing basis. On the other hand, permanent life insurance is a policy that you maintain for life and therefore guarantees a payout for your beneficiaries, without having to renew. There are a number of subtypes that give you more options—policies designed for couples, for example, or life insurance that also accrues cash value (which is the case with most types of permanent life insurance) or can be used as an investment account.

Term life insurance is generally cheaper, making it a good option and better value for people who are still in their working years, and have larger expenses and less room in their budgets to provide for an unlikely event.

The cost of life insurance and policies

As for how much a policy will cost for you, that depends on many factors (which is why you have to give those personal details mentioned above). This quick chart will give you an idea of the difference in cost for different life insurance policies, as outlined above. These averaged rates are for a healthy 40-year-old woman who doesn’t smoke.





Do you need life insurance?

You may be wondering, “Do I even need life insurance?” For some people, the answer will be no; if you’re single with no children and have enough money to cover any debt as well as funeral expenses, you probably don’t need to worry about life insurance. But if you have dependents and/or debt you can’t cover with your existing savings, insurance can be very helpful.