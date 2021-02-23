What is term life insurance and how, exactly, does It work?
When it comes to conversation-starters, life insurance generally doesn’t rank in the top 10. We get it—who wants to think about the end of their own life? But it’s important to know the ins and outs of life insurance coverage so you leave your loved ones financially secure in the event of your death. Here’s everything you need to know about term life insurance in Canada.
The basics of life insurance are as you guessed: You pay small amounts of money over a length of time and, when you die, money is left for your family.
Term life insurance is one of the many types of life insurance available in Canada. As simple as its name implies, term life insurance provides coverage based on a set period of time, usually a 10-year, 20-year or 30-year term.
Many opt for term life insurance because it offers low-cost coverage for a certain amount of time, and it is generally well-suited for covering debts with a known lifespan, like a mortgage. Generally speaking, premiums can range from $13 a month to more than $100 a month for $100,000 of coverage, depending on a wide range of factors, like your age, health and lifestyle. If you are a 30-year-old healthy individual, you may be closer to the lower end, versus the other end of the spectrum as a 60-year-old smoker.
Term and whole life insurance are two types of life insurance. “Each option offers its own benefits, and the coverage that would be recommended would depend on the reason the insured is seeking life insurance,” explains Adam Mitchell, president of Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers Ltd. in Whitby, Ont.
If you’re looking to cover debt with a timeline—for example, ensuring the mortgage on your family home can be paid off if you pass away—term life will be a better low-cost option. But if you want premiums that stay the same, and to build a cash value you can borrow against or withdraw from before you pass, whole life may be your better bet.
Mitchell says the answer would depend on what the insurance is intended to cover. If it is a short-term debt obligation that will be over in 10 years or less, the 10-year term may be more beneficial, as it will offer the coverage you need at a lower premium. If the obligation may last longer than 10 years, the longer term may be more beneficial, as the insured would keep the same premium for 20 years instead of having to renew at an older age (after the first 10-year term). Choosing the longer term to start may keep the total cost of insurance lower overall.
Your health, age and gender play critical roles in determining what the cost of term life insurance will be for you. The below table gives an idea of the price averages, based solely on the length of the term. To save money on term insurance, you are likely to get the best deal if you buy when you are young-ish and when you’re in good health.
|$250,000 death benefit
|$500,000 death benefit
|10-year term
|$16/month on average
|$23/month on average
|20-year term
|$22/month on average
|$35/month on average
|30-year term
|$37/month on average
|$67/month on average
Estimates based on a 30-year-old female in good health paying annual premiums.
Mitchell says if you have underlying disabilities or conditions, you should discuss it with your insurance broker, who can then inform you about how that may impact their premium or eligibility to obtain a policy.
Does term life insurance cover disability? It doesn’t, as term disability insurance is a separate policy. “Some policies may offer a small amount of disability coverage as a rider on the policy, but this is not included in the base premium,” says Mitchell. (A rider is an additional benefit added to a policy.)
When it comes to existing health conditions, some may ask, for instance, what is the best term life insurance is for those with diabetes. “There is no such thing,” says Mitchell, as the answer depends on your individual goals, debts and more. “Your broker should be informed about any existing medical conditions, like diabetes, during the discovery process. There are products that guarantee eligibility regardless of pre-existing conditions, but these would likely carry a higher premium.”
The policy will either be renewed or it will expire at the end of the term depending on the policy. With a term insurance policy, unlike with a whole life policy, Mitchell says, “there is nothing to be paid out at the end of the term.”
“One of the biggest myths is that [term life insurance] is extremely expensive,” says Mitchell. “For a person under 40, in perfect health, the cost of term insurance can be negligible.”
As well, people often underestimate the amount of coverage they need. “It is not just for covering your funeral,” says Mitchell. In order to determine how much coverage you require, your broker should complete a life-needs analysis. This evaluates all of your liabilities against your assets and income, and also takes into account other factors that you may wish to cover should they pass away unexpectedly. For example, you may want to allowing your spouse to receive a certain income, such as five times what you earn currently, to make up for the loss of a second income and allow your family to continue the same lifestyle.
People also commonly seek to cover the cost of their children’s future post-secondary education, cover some or all of their mortgage and increased child-care costs due to only one spouse being home should the second parent pass away. “The coverage suggested for the insured should lie somewhere between the optimal amount of coverage, and what the client can comfortably afford,” says Mitchell.
A term policy can be terminated at any time. But keep in mind, it has no cash value and there would be no return of premiums paid if you cancel.
