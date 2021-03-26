What is whole life insurance?

Whole life insurance provides coverage for life at a fixed premium, meaning the cost of your individual payments never changes. This is a big advantage over term insurance, for which the cost of your premiums is likely to change when you renew for another term. Another plus with whole life insurance is that you never have to re-qualify for coverage, so even if you develop a condition, the cost of your premiums won’t increase.

And here’s another good thing about a whole life policy: It can generate a cash value over time. This means you may opt to cash out your policy if you decide at some point that you no longer require it. This is a marked difference when compared to term life insurance, where if the policy is cancelled, you would receive no payout. (Want to know more? Read our more in-depth article that compares insurance types: Term vs. whole life insurance: Which type of policy is best?)

There also may be more extensive options for riders. (Riders allow additional benefits to be added to an insurance policy that address specific needs and concerns. They often require an additional premium payment.) The coverage options available as a rider, such as child death benefit, may not be available on a term policy. However, you can still buy critical illness and disability with either policy.

What’s the difference between whole and permanent life insurance?

It’s not so much that they’re different. “Whole life is permanent insurance,” says Jason Roy, senior managing partner, Adkins Financial in Brantford, Ont. There are two basic types of insurance—term and permanent—and whole life is a subset of permanent insurance, meaning the coverage doesn’t expire, provided the premiums are paid. Term insurance runs for a set amount of time—say, 10 or 20 years—and the premium may change when you renew, since your risk of death increases as you age. However, with whole, adds Roy, your premiums are locked in. There are other types of permanent insurance, such as universal life and participating whole life. (As mentioned above, check out Term vs. whole life insurance: Which type of policy is best? for more info.)

How much life insurance do you need?

This depends on the various expenses you’d like covered after you’re gone, such as funeral and burial, day-to-day living costs for family members, and debts that will need to be paid off, like a mortgage. An insurance broker can help you with a life-needs analysis, but you can also get a pretty good estimate using an online calculator.

On the other hand, you may not actually need life insurance. If you’re single and have no dependents, and you have enough money to pay your remaining debts and funeral expenses, it may not be worth it. Alternately, if you do have dependents but have enough assets to support them after your death, you may opt out of life insurance altogether.

What factors into choosing or building your policy? Current savings, debt, children, funeral plans—all of these contribute to which policy you require. Then there are additional coverage options with riders, such as critical illness, disability, child death benefit and more.