A Sezzle logo is shown in a person's online shopping cart on a laptop in Vernon, B.C. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Shopping

What to know before you use “buy now, pay later” in Canada

Many retailers offer buy now, pay later programs to encourage spending. Understand the risks, including how your BNPL data...

A Canada flag waving at Banff National Park in Alberta

Travel

Everything to know about the Canada Strong Pass

New for 2025, the Canada Strong Pass could change your summer plans—find out where it works and why it’s...

Travel Insurance

If you’re going on vacation, don’t forget travel health insurance

If you’re travelling outside Canada, or even outside your own province or territory, here’s why you should consider buying...

Three young women take a selfie on a beach.

Home Insurance

Going on vacation? Here’s how to keep your home safe

Whether you’re heading out of town for the weekend or a round-the-world trip, protect your property with these tips.

Six hands hold up Canada flags

News

How Canadians are responding to tariff threats and price hikes

Canadian shoppers and brands have gone “elbows up” to promote and support home-grown products, explore local destinations and more.

A woman pumps gas into her sedan

Budgeting

What is the Canada Carbon Rebate?

Learn about Canada’s carbon tax, launched in 2019 and ended in 2025.

Vickram Agarwal and his first car in Canada, a used white Nissan hatchback

Newcomers to Canada

Buying a car in Canada: 7 tips for newcomers

What you need to know about buying and leasing, credit scores, auto insurance and more.

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2025

These impressive Canadian travel credit cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more. Plus, which...

A smiling woman leans against an SUV parked on a road

Auto Insurance

What is a deductible in auto insurance?

Your deductible affects the cost of your auto insurance. Here’s how deductibles work in Canada and how to choose...

A woman charges her EV on her driveway

Auto

EV rebates in Canada 

Car buyers can get up to $5,000 in government rebates for electric vehicles—maybe more, depending where in Canada you...

