Options can range from doing up your garden to larger renos like adding a pool. Experts say there are cost-effective ways to spruce up your yard. However, home owners should exercise caution when taking on debt, especially at higher interest rates, to do it.

“Unfortunately, this is not an investment. Think of these upgrades that we’re doing in our yards, no matter how big or small, they’re lifestyle choices,” Zena Amundsen, owner of Astra Financial Services, said in an interview. “We have to make sure we don’t put ourselves at risk financially for them.”

Extending your budget by doing small projects

There are often smaller projects those looking to spruce up their backyard can take on to help stretch their budget.

Eduard Negodenko, the owner of Avanti Landscaping, said one simple improvement people can make is often with their gardens, as planting “really spruces things up.”

“If you have existing beds … all it takes sometimes is just putting in a little garden bed, edge it nicely, mulch it, add a couple of nice plants, maybe put one or two landscape lights and boom the whole appearance of the front yard changes,” he said.

Simple improvements you can make to your home

Other simple improvements can include basic upgrades to sitting spaces like a deck or patio, as well as privacy enhancements like fixing or replacing a fence, Negodenko said.

He added that he encourages people to allocate about 70% of their outdoor improvement budget toward the backyard, as that is where they will spend most of their time.

Smaller projects can also be finished quicker, Negodenko said. A “bare minimum” project consisting of cleaning up the front yard, adding garden beds, and planting could take about a day or two, he said. Meanwhile, a backyard transformation may take about a week or two and include things like putting in a fence or patio.