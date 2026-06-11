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Shopify Inc. signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Investing

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases

Robinhood’s WonderFi acquisition closes as Shopify adds US$3 billion to its buyback plan and Apotex targets a $1-billion IPO.

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases
FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is pictured on the side of B.C. Place in Vancouver, on Monday, May 25, 2026.

News

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble

Placing a few bets during the World Cup may feel low-stakes, but experts say it’s easy to lose track...

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble
The new CIBC logo displayed on a flag in front of its headquarters in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Investing

Stock news: Canada’s big banks raise dividends after strong Q2 earnings

Canadian bank earnings season delivered higher profits, lower credit-loss provisions and dividend increases across much of the sector.

Stock news: Canada’s big banks raise dividends after strong Q2 earnings
A woman pumps gas at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 13, 2024.

News

Canadians make tough tradeoffs as fuel costs rise

As prices at the pump climb past $2 a litre in some cities, households are changing shopping habits, travel...

Canadians make tough tradeoffs as fuel costs rise
Erin Bury, left, and Kevin Oulds are pictured in this undated handout photo with daughters Emilia, left, and Olivia.

News

Summer camp sticker shock is real—here’s how to stay on budget

Summer camps can cost anywhere from $100 to $700+ a week. Here’s how parents can plan ahead, cut costs,...

Summer camp sticker shock is real—here’s how to stay on budget
Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Investing

Stock news: Barrick’s gold-fuelled profit boom leads a busy week of earnings

Canadian investors got a wave of earnings news this week, from Barrick’s profit surge to stronger results at Cineplex...

Stock news: Barrick’s gold-fuelled profit boom leads a busy week of earnings
A server works on the patio of a pub in the ByWard Market in Ottawa, on Friday, June 23, 2023.

News

Young Canadians face another difficult summer job market

Canada’s summer job market is slowing down, with fewer openings and rising youth unemployment challenging young workers.

Young Canadians face another difficult summer job market
FILE - A worker fuels an Air Canada jet at DFW International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Investing

Stock news: Air Canada leads TSX earnings roundup with guidance pause amid fuel uncertainty

A mixed Q1 earnings roundup that includes gains from Bombardier and Gildan alongside losses at Spin Master and others.

Stock news: Air Canada leads TSX earnings roundup with guidance pause amid fuel uncertainty
The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Tech pops, retail drops in uneven earnings week

BlackBerry’s Nvidia-driven rally and Lululemon’s selloff highlighted a mixed week for Canadian stocks, alongside strong results from Teck Resources...

Stock news for investors: Tech pops, retail drops in uneven earnings week
A person pumps gas at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Auto

High gas prices are fuelling car-free dreams

Thinking of ditching your car? Experts break down the real costs, savings, and trade-offs of life without a vehicle...

High gas prices are fuelling car-free dreams