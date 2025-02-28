Best EVs in Canada for 2025
Shopping for an electric vehicle? These are the best EVs available in Canada for affordability, families, long-range driving, interior space and more.
It’ll be an exciting year in Canada for new EV model launches and updates to established models alike. But 2025 will also bring new competitive, regulatory and infrastructure challenges that will affect both automakers and the car-buying public. The industry likely has a tumultuous year ahead—various factors will shape the EV market in 2025, with uncertainties around international relations, supply chains, charging infrastructure and customer preferences. Here’s what you need to know, plus MoneySense’s picks for the best EVs in Canada.
In the past few years, EV sales growth has been picking up steam. According to industry website electricautonomy.ca, near the end of 2024, nearly 16% of new vehicle registrations fell into StatsCan’s zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) category, which also includes plug-in hybrids. Of those, over 74% of registrations were for pure battery-electric models, meaning Canadian shoppers are more interested in EVs than plug-in hybrids, which also have a combustion engine.
However, in January, the Canadian government halted its rebate of up to $5,000 for purchasing qualifying zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) models, including EVs. This federal rebate was stackable with provincial rebates of up to $7,000—also cancelled—to help customers overcome one of the most widely recognized barriers to EV adoption: high prices.
As noted by the Canadian Auto Dealers Association and other industry groups, the Canadian government is still mandating automakers to build more EVs, even after ending a major financial support that helped many Canadians make the initial switch to electric. According to Brian Kingston, president and CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, the rebate cancellation comes alongside a slowdown in the buildout of public charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, other countries are expanding their EV charging networks.
You’ll be glad to know that other charging options are materializing. Tesla is adding Supercharger stations in prime locations along major highways, and often near amenities like shopping centres, hotels and restaurants. Various sources report that at least 50 new multi-charger locations will open in 2025, a similar pace to last year.
Previously only available to Tesla drivers, Superchargers now recharge a wide and growing range of non-Tesla electric cars. We can also expect to see more EVs built with the Tesla-compatible North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, as more automakers sign on to Tesla charging. Older non-Tesla EVs (or those with different connectors) can also charge up at Tesla stations with an adapter. Though most EV owners charge almost exclusively at home, accessing Tesla charging in your electric Hyundai, Volvo or Ford can more than double your number of charging options. This makes it far likelier that you’ll find a working and available charger for a quick top-off along your route and helps remove a significant barrier to EV adoption: range anxiety.
Currently, selected Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar and Nissan EVs (as well as all Teslas) can use Tesla Supercharger stations in Canada, and more automakers are expected to be on board soon. Note that Tesla also operates slower-charging (Level 2) “Destination Chargers” in Canada, which you’ll find at some shopping centres and hotels. These chargers aren’t as powerful as the Supercharger, but they’re great for topping up the battery when you’ll be parked for a while, perhaps hiking a trail or visiting a museum.
Other rumblings from the EV industry include a sense of shopper hesitation in some global markets as new regulations and vehicle types come online. Shoppers are uncertain about whether to buy an EV now, wait for future developments, or buy a hybrid or plug-in hybrid instead. This varies from country to country, but international factors like these will affect ZEV models and pricing in Canada, which is a relatively small market.
Some automakers have rolled back ambitious EV targets, and supply-chain issues have delayed or even cancelled the introduction of new electric and electrified products in recent months. Still, many new all-electrics are set to arrive in the coming months. In 2025, shoppers can expect fresh new EV offerings from Volvo, GMC, Mini, Acura, Rivian, Polestar, Porsche, Jeep, Hyundai and many others to arrive in showrooms.
Newer brands like VinFast are also getting settled in with showrooms in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., and EV brands like VW-resurrected Scout Motors are ramping up to start selling electric trucks and SUVs within two years or so—though there’s no word yet on when we might see a dealership in Canada.
So, if you’re a Canadian shopping for a new EV in 2025, here are some of the best choices you’ve got across an expanding range of categories. We’ve considered value, family friendliness, range, space, public charging access and more to help you make an informed decision.
The Fiat 500e is now Canada’s most affordable all-electric car. Previously available only in B.C. and Quebec, this small but mighty compact hatchback could change the EV landscape with its under-$35,000 price point. With the Chevrolet Bolt temporarily discontinued, Fiat has a unique opportunity to capture the hearts of drivers who are EV-curious but also budget-minded.
Read our review of the Fiat 500e.
If you need an EV that the whole family will love, this is it. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 provides excellent stability and comfort on the road, plus the latest in Hyundai’s safety and connectivity tech. It’s also incredibly roomy, with ample leg room in the backseat and more cargo space than its closest competitors. Critics adore this car, too, showering the Ioniq 5 with praise and awards. With features like these, the only question is where you’ll go on your next road trip.
Read our review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
With its head-turning looks, approachable tech and award-winning reputation, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a luxurious electric cruiser built to go the distance. Dollar for dollar, it’s easily my top recommendation to shoppers prioritizing confidence-inspiring range, a unique and upscale interior, and a smooth and stable drive. The Ioniq 6’s good looks and 20-minute fast-charge performance help round out the package.
Read our review of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Long-Range AWD.
Many of the market’s EV offerings fall into the SUV body style because SUVs are big business in Canada. For drivers after an EV that’s on the smaller and sportier side, the Polestar 2 makes a compelling choice as a compact four-door sedan with plenty of ground clearance and a precisely calibrated driving feel that translates into some excellent wintertime driving characteristics. Swedish-engineered with great balance, quick steering and an AWD system that feels like it can read your mind, the Polestar 2 stands out with a truly engaging driving experience that’s easy to enjoy both on warm pavement and in a foot of fresh powder. (Check out the MoneySense guide to winter tires.)
Read our review of the Polestar 2.
The BMW i4 is rapidly proving itself the luxury EV to have in 2025, with recent updates adding freshened looks and feature content, and a long list of international awards from motoring experts including several from right here in Canada as recently as February 2025. With pricing from under $60,000 and a wide range of configurations available, the 2025 BMW i4 has something for virtually any luxury EV shopper—including BMW’s latest electric all-wheel drive (AWD) system, which is lighter and more energy-efficient than ever.
Read our review of the BMW i4.
Though updates are sparse for 2025, the Ford F-150 Lightning continues to be the easiest electric pickup to recommend for Canadians, thanks to a wide selection of models, standard 4×4, maximum range exceeding 500 kilometres, and pricing from $63,000. Easily serviced across the country and available in both standard and extended-range configurations, the F-150 Lightning lets shoppers choose from various battery and motor combinations to match their exact needs and budget. Look for Ford’s latest connectivity, safety and convenience tech, as well as the ability to export stored power to your campsite or jobsite when needed.
Read our review of the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Not only does the VW ID. Buzz have more cargo space than the largest three-row SUVs on the road, but it switches from people-mover to cargo van to a beachside or slopeside home base in mere moments. With removable seating for seven, the ID. Buzz’s unique shape maximizes interior space for endless possibilities. Look for sliding doors, rear or all-wheel drive, 26-minute fast-charge performance and over 370 kilometres of driving range.
Read our review of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E first hit the road for the 2021 model year, quickly garnering widespread acclaim from reviewers, owners and industry authorities. Roomy, flexible and sized for the heart of the SUV segment, the Mach-E did very well at the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year awards, earning top scores for cargo, refinement, ride comfort and features. Speaking of features, the Mach-E has a strong safety and technology package. Plus, it’s available with all-wheel drive, a feature that many Canadian drivers consider a must-have. Why is it our top pick for the best used EV in Canada? Simple: second-hand pricing is highly reasonable, selection is strong and the Mach-E can be easily serviced, repaired or maintained across much of the country thanks to Ford’s widespread dealership coverage.
Read our review of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
This report is the culmination of professional analysis and evaluation of the latest products and trends in the auto industry. It takes into account key factors such as range, winter-readiness for Canadian shoppers, price, range, value, dimensions and performance data. The methodology incorporates real-world testing data, along with publicly available data and scoring metrics from the Automotive Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), a panel of professional evaluators who score and compare new vehicle models as part of an annual data-driven testing program.
Drawing upon my extensive experience in this field, I’ve also included personal recommendations to friends, family, and viewers. The aim is to guide readers towards the top picks for EVs across various segments and use-case scenarios.
