Canada’s best EVs for 2025

EV sales were up in 2024—but rebates have ended

In the past few years, EV sales growth has been picking up steam. According to industry website electricautonomy.ca, near the end of 2024, nearly 16% of new vehicle registrations fell into StatsCan’s zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) category, which also includes plug-in hybrids. Of those, over 74% of registrations were for pure battery-electric models, meaning Canadian shoppers are more interested in EVs than plug-in hybrids, which also have a combustion engine.

However, in January, the Canadian government halted its rebate of up to $5,000 for purchasing qualifying zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) models, including EVs. This federal rebate was stackable with provincial rebates of up to $7,000—also cancelled—to help customers overcome one of the most widely recognized barriers to EV adoption: high prices.

As noted by the Canadian Auto Dealers Association and other industry groups, the Canadian government is still mandating automakers to build more EVs, even after ending a major financial support that helped many Canadians make the initial switch to electric. According to Brian Kingston, president and CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, the rebate cancellation comes alongside a slowdown in the buildout of public charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, other countries are expanding their EV charging networks.

More automakers are using Tesla’s charging network

You’ll be glad to know that other charging options are materializing. Tesla is adding Supercharger stations in prime locations along major highways, and often near amenities like shopping centres, hotels and restaurants. Various sources report that at least 50 new multi-charger locations will open in 2025, a similar pace to last year.



Previously only available to Tesla drivers, Superchargers now recharge a wide and growing range of non-Tesla electric cars. We can also expect to see more EVs built with the Tesla-compatible North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, as more automakers sign on to Tesla charging. Older non-Tesla EVs (or those with different connectors) can also charge up at Tesla stations with an adapter. Though most EV owners charge almost exclusively at home, accessing Tesla charging in your electric Hyundai, Volvo or Ford can more than double your number of charging options. This makes it far likelier that you’ll find a working and available charger for a quick top-off along your route and helps remove a significant barrier to EV adoption: range anxiety.

Currently, selected Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar and Nissan EVs (as well as all Teslas) can use Tesla Supercharger stations in Canada, and more automakers are expected to be on board soon. Note that Tesla also operates slower-charging (Level 2) “Destination Chargers” in Canada, which you’ll find at some shopping centres and hotels. These chargers aren’t as powerful as the Supercharger, but they’re great for topping up the battery when you’ll be parked for a while, perhaps hiking a trail or visiting a museum.

Many new EVs coming to Canada in 2025

Other rumblings from the EV industry include a sense of shopper hesitation in some global markets as new regulations and vehicle types come online. Shoppers are uncertain about whether to buy an EV now, wait for future developments, or buy a hybrid or plug-in hybrid instead. This varies from country to country, but international factors like these will affect ZEV models and pricing in Canada, which is a relatively small market.

Some automakers have rolled back ambitious EV targets, and supply-chain issues have delayed or even cancelled the introduction of new electric and electrified products in recent months. Still, many new all-electrics are set to arrive in the coming months. In 2025, shoppers can expect fresh new EV offerings from Volvo, GMC, Mini, Acura, Rivian, Polestar, Porsche, Jeep, Hyundai and many others to arrive in showrooms.

Newer brands like VinFast are also getting settled in with showrooms in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., and EV brands like VW-resurrected Scout Motors are ramping up to start selling electric trucks and SUVs within two years or so—though there’s no word yet on when we might see a dealership in Canada.