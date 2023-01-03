I brought my Toyota in for servicing yesterday at 1:40 p.m. The work was completed, and the car was ready by 5 p.m. In other words, the car was in service for approximately three-and-a-half hours. The total labour charge for these four services is $605.15. When you divide this by the posted hourly rate of $145, this equates to 4.2 hours of work.

When I reviewed my repair invoice, the hourly labour cost of $145 (not including HST) was charged as follows:

Maintenance service – labour total: $152.05 Balance 4 tires – labour total: $93.95 4-wheel brake service – labour total: $210 Brake fluid flush – labour total: $149.15

My question is, why am I being charged $173 an hour ($605 for three-and-a-half hours) rather than the posted rate of $145? If a shop is charging a predetermined amount for each type of service, then why post the hourly rate on the invoice? I don’t believe this is good customer service.

I was surprised when the shop recommended a brake flush on a three-year-old car with such low mileage—it has just 19,700 kilometres! With my previous car, a 2007 Camry Hybrid, which I brought to this shop for 12 years, a brake flush had never been recommended over the 178,000-kilometre period that I owned it. I have been told that brake fluid can last as long as the vehicle. Similarly, I questioned the necessity for the four-wheel balance since I was not experiencing any wheel vibration or uneven wear on four-year-old winter tires with 7,068 kilometres on them.

I should add that the Toyota dealership where I took my car has changed ownership over the past two years. Previously it was locally owned and I was very satisfied with the service; the owner was there every morning checking to make sure things were going well for customers. Now in this era of acquisitions, more and more of these local dealerships are being bought out by external conglomerates. After the new ownership group took over, very few of the former staff and workers remained; I’m not sure if they were let go or quit. Some reviews of this dealer group are negative.

–J.S.

How dealerships charge for car repairs

Like most dealers, yours uses a flat-rate system for billing repairs. Each labour operation includes time for the mechanic to bring the car in and make a diagnosis or inspection and get their tools and parts ready. In your situation, you likely paid to take the wheels off three times:

Wheels removed for balancing, charged at $93.95 For the brake service, which requires taking the wheels off Probably again for the maintenance service Perhaps even a fourth time for the brake system flush!

The technician likely completed the work in two to two and a half hours, based on the time it would take a mechanic with experience working on Toyota vehicles to complete all four services ordered for the same vehicle on the same visit.