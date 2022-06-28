With a little research, you can find plenty of options for good-quality previously driven cars, trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), priced competitively—and ready to drive off the lot.

In collaboration with MoneySense, our expert car reviewers at Carpages.ca have come up with a list of the top 10 used cars for Canadians in 2022. Whether you need a commuter car, a family mover or a work truck, we’ve narrowed down the field to the vehicles we believe offer the best overall value in their category, including:

Our top pick overall: Honda Accord

Our top pick for best-value used car in Canada is the Honda Accord, which continues to hold up its reputation as a safe, reliable and spacious people mover. Not only that, but the Accord offers spirited and enjoyable performance with the kind of styling that other rides in its price range sometimes lack.

Used car prices in Canada

Before we turn the key on our picks, let’s talk costs. When comparison-shopping used car prices, remember that unlike new vehicles—which make it easy to compare apples to apples—each used vehicle is unique. The number of kilometres a vehicle has been driven is a key factor, but so are less obvious things, like whether the vehicle has had regular oil changes and maintenance, or how much winter driving the vehicle was subjected to.

For detailed tips on shopping for a used car—including where to buy, costs to consider (fuel economy, auto insurance and more), inspecting the vehicle and negotiating a deal—see our tips below the list of best used cars. There, you’ll also find our methodology for choosing these 10 vehicles.

Best used cars in Canada for 2022

In 2018, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) picked the Accord as its Canadian Car of the Year.

