GMC Yukon review: The best used large SUV
Presented By
Carpages.ca
If your heart is set on a large SUV, the hardworking GMC Yukon offers the best value in the category—especially if it has a Duramax diesel engine.
Presented By
Carpages.ca
If your heart is set on a large SUV, the hardworking GMC Yukon offers the best value in the category—especially if it has a Duramax diesel engine.
Advertisement
Looking for a great used SUV (sport utility vehicle)? The GMC Yukon is a compelling option—and it’s the large SUV on MoneySense’s list of the 10 best used cars in Canada. We reviewed the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali (the premium trim level) with the Duramax diesel engine, and here’s why this vehicle got us excited.
Advertisement
The GMC Yukon brings together the family-carrying capacity of a minivan and the heavy-hauling dynamics of a pickup truck into one luxurious package. With seating enough for seven and the ability to tow a boat or trailer with ease, this vehicle can tackle anything you throw at (or hook onto) it.
The Yukon offers its V8 engine in two sizes: the smaller, more fuel-friendly 5.3-litre, and the 420-horsepower, 6.2-litre option. Both V8s feature stop/start technology and Dynamic Fuel Management, which allows the engine to run on fewer than eight cylinders when maximum power isn’t required, greatly reducing fuel consumption.
And then there’s the GMC Yukon with a Duramax diesel engine. True story: When the editor-in-chief of Carpages.ca called me at home—late on a weeknight, no less—I knew it was important. “There must be some mistake,” the editor began. “When you posted the Yukon Denali review, you had the observed fuel economy listed as 10.2 L/100 km. That can’t be right.”
Except that it is right. The editor wasn’t out of line to think that maybe I’d confused the Yukon’s fuel consumption with that of a much smaller crossover or even a compact sedan. Sure enough, however, the figure reflects the amount of diesel fuel the Denali-trimmed tester sipped over the course of the week under my judicious right foot. This will no doubt shock the owners of full-size SUVs, including fellow Yukon drivers whose models have one of General Motors’ (GM/GMC) excellent but thirsty gasoline V8 engines under the hood. Even under ideal conditions—even while driving slightly downhill with a brisk tailwind—the gas swillers would not come close.
When GM announced it would bring the same Duramax diesel engines it employs in its pickup trucks over to its full-size SUVs, including the luxurious GMC Yukon Denali, my interest was piqued.
Although 277 horsepower seems weak for a vehicle of the Yukon’s considerable size and weight, it’s the 460 lb-ft of torque we find more compelling. That figure matches the burly 6.2-litre V8, but all that grunt is available just a notch above idle, lending an effortlessness that would be elusive even with the 6.2’s brawn.
Over the course of our team’s week with the top-drawer Yukon, we put on about 700 kilometres of mixed driving plus a couple of longer-distance highway slogs, and we still achieved that almost unbelievable consumption figure of 10.2 L/100 km.
The Duramax is also smoother and more refined than most diesel engines. When you start it up, there’s no mistaking its sound for anything but a diesel, yet when you drive around town and on the highway, that noise fades into the background. Even when you give it the beans, the Duramax makes a pleasing sound as it charges towards its 5,000-rpm (revolutions per minute) redline—although, like all diesels, it’s designed to operate at a lower rpm than its gasoline equivalent. Another Duramax asset is its chilly-weather performance. Diesels become notoriously agitated when asked to fire up after a night of frigid temperatures, but not so with the Duramax. This peach pauses for a few short seconds to warm its glow plugs and then turns over just as easily as it would on a warm day.
Advertisement
The Duramax provides effortless power, which means a relaxed driving experience. That’s a good thing, because hustling this brute past its comfort zone is an exercise in futility. Our tester was equipped with air suspension, and it did a commendable job of taking the edge off tarmac gnarled by winter’s frigid grip. But the fully independent suspension also deserves credit for delivering handling and ride quality that is light years better than the old rigid axle setup.
Steering is light but path accuracy is well judged, keeping the Yukon neatly on its intended path. You could say the Yukon drives just like a GMC Sierra pickup, and you would be bang-on correct, since our Yukon luxo-barge is basically a Sierra with a longer roof and more space for passengers. Since pickups offer an impressive degree of refinement these days, that is by no means damning with faint praise.
If you want a workhorse but also all the bells and whistles, you can pay a bit more to get a Yukon with the Denali trim—it boasts a cabin that’s on par with today’s ritziest luxury SUVs. The best thing about the Denali’s cockpit is something you won’t find listed on its spec sheet, and that’s the luxury that only abundant spaciousness can provide. No matter where you sit or how big you are, comfort is the name of the game here. If you’re the type who relishes far-flung road trips with friends and family, you’d be hard-pressed to find fault with the interior of this glittery GMC.
We were also pleased with the excellent stereo and logical infotainment system, and here are more pluses you won’t find on the feature list: the heated seats and steering wheel get toasty very quickly, and the front and rear defoggers have considerable power. The heads-up display is well designed, and the massive panoramic sunroof lets the sun shine in.
We noticed a few miscues while we were at the helm, including a few cost-cutting measures—the most obvious being the phoned-in open-pore wood trim that’s not going to fool anyone, and the questionable quality of the leather that covers the dashboard.
While we appreciate the space freed up on the console thanks to the push/pull switches needed to operate the transmission, we never quite got used to them, especially while making three-point turns. You’ll have to perform such manoeuvres when navigating tight parking spaces and narrow city streets, because this baby is big. It’s a far cry from anything you’d call wieldy, and all the cameras at your disposal prove to be indispensable—smaller humans are virtually eclipsed from the driver’s view by the Yukon’s massive footprint.
Then there’s the Yukon’s price point. It’s right in line with similar vehicles, but we couldn’t help but wonder if a very nicely equipped Chevy Tahoe is a more fiscally pragmatic choice, given that it costs less and offers similar mechanicals and core features.
You have other interesting options when shopping for a large used SUV, but if you require a vehicle that can hold your entire family and their gear in luxurious comfort while towing your boat around, the Yukon might be exactly what you need—just remember to ask about that wonderful Duramax diesel.
Advertisement
Price as tested: $93,383
Body type: 4-door, 7-passenger SUV
Powertrain layout: Front engine/four-wheel drive
Engine: 3.0-litre diesel inline-6 turbo, DOHC, 24 valves
Horsepower: 277 @ 3,750 rpm
Torque (lb-ft): 460 @ 1,500 rpm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Curb weight: 2,725 kg (6,007 lb)
Observed fuel economy: 10.2 L/100 km (23 mpg)
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Presented By
Carpages.ca
Presented By
Carpages.ca
To help you take advantage of the 2022 Ontario...
With options to buy now and pay later (PayBright,...
If shopping is your hobby, or you want discounts...
Produce boxes, grocery delivery and meal kits are more...
With orders for car parts delayed, who is on...
Born out of necessity during the pandemic, the intimate...
We outline the movies and shows available on each...
This holiday season, give the gift of financial wellness....