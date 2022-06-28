Is the GMC Yukon a good car?

The GMC Yukon brings together the family-carrying capacity of a minivan and the heavy-hauling dynamics of a pickup truck into one luxurious package. With seating enough for seven and the ability to tow a boat or trailer with ease, this vehicle can tackle anything you throw at (or hook onto) it.

The Yukon offers its V8 engine in two sizes: the smaller, more fuel-friendly 5.3-litre, and the 420-horsepower, 6.2-litre option. Both V8s feature stop/start technology and Dynamic Fuel Management, which allows the engine to run on fewer than eight cylinders when maximum power isn’t required, greatly reducing fuel consumption.

And then there’s the GMC Yukon with a Duramax diesel engine. True story: When the editor-in-chief of Carpages.ca called me at home—late on a weeknight, no less—I knew it was important. “There must be some mistake,” the editor began. “When you posted the Yukon Denali review, you had the observed fuel economy listed as 10.2 L/100 km. That can’t be right.”

Except that it is right. The editor wasn’t out of line to think that maybe I’d confused the Yukon’s fuel consumption with that of a much smaller crossover or even a compact sedan. Sure enough, however, the figure reflects the amount of diesel fuel the Denali-trimmed tester sipped over the course of the week under my judicious right foot. This will no doubt shock the owners of full-size SUVs, including fellow Yukon drivers whose models have one of General Motors’ (GM/GMC) excellent but thirsty gasoline V8 engines under the hood. Even under ideal conditions—even while driving slightly downhill with a brisk tailwind—the gas swillers would not come close.

The GMC Yukon’s Duramax diesel engine: What’s inside this SUV?

When GM announced it would bring the same Duramax diesel engines it employs in its pickup trucks over to its full-size SUVs, including the luxurious GMC Yukon Denali, my interest was piqued.

Although 277 horsepower seems weak for a vehicle of the Yukon’s considerable size and weight, it’s the 460 lb-ft of torque we find more compelling. That figure matches the burly 6.2-litre V8, but all that grunt is available just a notch above idle, lending an effortlessness that would be elusive even with the 6.2’s brawn.

Over the course of our team’s week with the top-drawer Yukon, we put on about 700 kilometres of mixed driving plus a couple of longer-distance highway slogs, and we still achieved that almost unbelievable consumption figure of 10.2 L/100 km.

The Duramax is also smoother and more refined than most diesel engines. When you start it up, there’s no mistaking its sound for anything but a diesel, yet when you drive around town and on the highway, that noise fades into the background. Even when you give it the beans, the Duramax makes a pleasing sound as it charges towards its 5,000-rpm (revolutions per minute) redline—although, like all diesels, it’s designed to operate at a lower rpm than its gasoline equivalent. Another Duramax asset is its chilly-weather performance. Diesels become notoriously agitated when asked to fire up after a night of frigid temperatures, but not so with the Duramax. This peach pauses for a few short seconds to warm its glow plugs and then turns over just as easily as it would on a warm day.