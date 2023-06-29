Ford Escape review: The best used hybrid car
The Ford Escape entered its fourth and current generation in 2020—alongside a compelling hybrid-powered variant. Our review outlines its pros and cons.
Reliability, style and fuel efficiency make the Ford Escape my pick for the best used hybrid car in Canada. This popular crossover utility vehicle (CUV), including its hybrid models, was all-new for model year 2020, bringing an advanced new hybrid powertrain along for the ride. For fuel efficiency, feature content, and a refined and thrifty hybrid-powered drive, the fourth-generation Escape Hybrid deserves a spot on my list of the 10 best used cars in Canada.
When buying a used Ford Escape, you can find front or all-wheel drive (AWD), along with gas or gas hybrid engine options and an available plug-in hybrid that was introduced for model year 2020, despite production delays.
The latest generation of Ford Escape hit the road in 2019 as a 2020 model year unit, some 15 years and several generations after the original Escape hit the scene back in 2005 (bringing the first hybrid SUV to market in the process). If you’re looking to upgrade from an earlier-generation Escape, you’ll find the 2020 and newer models to be a little more spacious and accommodating. They’re longer and wider (though lower) than their predecessors.
The Escape Plug-In Hybrid runs Ford’s advanced fourth-generation propulsion system, including a 2.5-litre hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission.
For model year 2021, Ford updated the Escape with new appearance packages and improved interior color and materials selection, as the addition of speed sign recognition added to the safety features list. A Class II trailer hitch also became available on SE, SEL and titanium hybrid / plug-in hybrid models.
Driving a Ford Escape Hybrid is easy: you just fill the tank with gasoline and drive it, like any other SUV. If you’ve got your eye on an Escape Plug-In Hybrid, that’s still true—though you can plug in to recharge this specific model whenever it’s convenient, to help save fuel. The Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid has a plug, but the Ford Escape Hybrid does not. Remember: plugging in an Escape Plug-In Hybrid is never a requirement. As long as there’s gasoline in the tank, you’re ready to drive.
Yes, and if you’re familiar with the previous model, a short test drive in a 2020 or newer unit will likely convince you that Ford got serious about its latest Escape, partly thanks to rapidly improving competition. The latest Escape marked a huge leap ahead from the previous-generation car.
What’s new in the Ford Escape? Let’s start off with the styling. For 2020, designers created a body that’s vastly easier on the eyes than its predecessor. Sure, some of the design cues are derivative, and the front end is borrowed from Ford’s European sedan offerings, but overall, it’s a pleasing aesthetic.
Let’s look at the Escape from the inside out. In the past, even top-rung titanium trim had a hard time convincing people that the Escape’s interior was comfortable, refined and thoughtfully designed. The 2020 model leaves all that behind, and despite the SEL trim level (which has no bells and whistles), it is finally a worthy challenger for similar vehicles.
On a test drive, you’ll likely notice the improvements right away. Engineers took great efforts to eliminate road and wind noise, and sounds from under the hood—engine noise, vibration and harshness have been hushed. The feeling of tranquility never wanes, all the way up to and including highway speeds. Ford paid attention to various surfaces and touchpoints, and the Escape offers a much friendlier environment to interact with. Additionally, Ford’s SYNC infotainment system has been given a slicker interface and is noticeably quicker to respond. Anyone who found the older model a little small in the cargo area will be delighted by the commodious hold, and passenger room has been increased enough to make longer trips more comfortable.
With the bar set relatively low by previous models, the newish 2020 Escape delivers an unmistakably more satisfying drive. Under the hood, the available hot-rod 2.0 four-cylinder turbo engine offers 250 horsepower, good for 0 to 100 km/h in less than six seconds. This engine runs just fine on regular-grade gas (like the rest of the Escape’s engines), though filling with premium high-octane gas can generate a little more power and torque.
The 1.5-litre three-cylinder is incredibly smooth and powerful for its size and makes a great noise when you give it the spurs. That’s an achievement, because three bangers usually give off vibrations more suited to a paint mixer coupled with weak power figures. The opposite is true in this case, and Ford’s little EcoBoost engine makes pretty much similar horsepower and torque as the turbo four in the Honda CR-V, for example. So, the 1.5-litre is smooth and refined but also stout and, unsurprisingly, it’s very efficient.
There’s more: Not only does the engine feature the now-familiar stop/start technology, but it can shut down one of its cylinders under cruising and light loads to save fuel. This process takes fractions of a second, meaning that the Escape still moves with more verve than you might expect.
Other engine choices included a 2.5-litre four-cylinder, and a hybrid-assisted version of that engine with slightly more power and improved fuel economy. Many owners appreciate the ride quality of their Escapes, which was very disciplined, smooth and comfortable. The all-wheel drive works without driver input, delivering the traction required for use in inclement weather and for tackling winter conditions common in much of Canada. Using a quality set of winter tires will dramatically improve the performance of the Escape’s AWD, braking and traction management systems in winter driving, allowing drivers to get the most out of the car’s weather-busting tech
The Escape has made significant gains in interior quality, but there’s still room for improvement. Take the interior door panels as an example. It seems as though Ford could have exerted a bit more effort on fitting and finishing the door panel trim, but this certainly isn’t a hill to die on.
The rotary shifter allows console space for a purse or what have you, but it feels a bit shaky and imprecise. And the placement of the ignition button—in the dashboard, to the right of and behind the steering, at an angle rather than facing the driver—felt like an afterthought at first, but you do get used to it.
Open and close all of the doors multiple times, confirming that none fail to close with moderate force. Check all power windows for proper operation, too. If you note any trouble here, faulty spot welds may be to blame. According to a service message from Ford, some models from 2020 and 2021 may have a cracked or broken spot weld at the check arm attachment point in the door assembly, especially if the vehicle has been heavily used.
Be on the lookout for transmission fussiness, too. If the Escape you’re test-driving seems to hesitate or lag when shifting gears, or if throttle response is harsh or inconsistent, a software update may be required to optimize the transmission’s behaviour. Symptoms like these can be signs of more serious trouble with transmission internals too—so if something feels off, be sure to have the vehicle checked professionally before you buy.
This generation Ford Escape was also subjected to at least 12 safety recalls in Canada, meaning the model you’re considering might need to visit its dealership for a repair or inspection to deal with a latent safety defect. Recall work is performed free of charge by dealers, and you can check to see which (if any) recalls apply for the Ford Escape you’re considering by plugging its VIN into Ford’s recalls webpage.
Check the spare tire in your used Ford Escape candidate, too. You’ll want to know what’s available in the event of a flat tire or blowout, and that all provisions are present and in good shape.
Air conditioner feel wimpy? Check the cabin air filter. A clogged or dirty cabin air filter can cause poor performance from the air conditioner and defroster and even damage the system (or your vehicle). This can cost you money and reduce your fuel economy, too.
Ford’s redesign efforts have paid dividends, making the Escape a compelling choice in a hotly contested segment. Gone are the questionable interior finishes, busy styling and unapologetically rough-around-the-edges driving experience. Instead, we’re left with a CUV that should have the chops to disrupt the cushy lead the usual suspects have enjoyed over the last several months. If you’re looking for a used car within the hybrid or CUV segment, a fourth-generation Escape is worth a test drive.
Price as tested (when new): $42,350
Body type: 4-door, 5-passenger SUV
Powertrain layout: Front engine/all-wheel drive
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged inline-3, DOHC, 12 valves
Horsepower: 179 @ 5,700 rpm
Torque (lb-ft): 177 @ 2,000 rpm
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Curb weight: 1,576 kg (3,474 lb)
Observed fuel economy: 10.2 L/100 km (23 mpg)
Here are specs for a hybrid model from the same year:
Base price (when new): $38,049
Body type: 4-door, 5-passenger SUV
Powertrain layout: Front engine/all-wheel drive
Engine: 2.5-litre inline-4 hybrid
Horsepower: 200 HP
Transmission: Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission (eCVT)
Curb weight: 1,681 kg (3,706 lb)
Fuel economy: 5.9 L/100 km (combined city/highway)
