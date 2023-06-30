Advertisement

Related Articles

A black Genesis G90 driving on a road

Auto

Genesis G90 review: The best used large luxury car for 2023

Looking for a used large luxury car? Consider a Genesis G90. Here’s why it’s one of Canada’s best pre-owned...

A blue Lexus ES-350 is seen parked

Auto

Lexus ES review: The best used small luxury car for 2023

If you want luxury without a sky-high price tag, consider Lexus’ entry-level sedan. Here’s what to look for when...

A GMC Yukon Denali sport utility vehicle on a driveway

Auto

GMC Yukon review: The best used large SUV for 2023

The hardworking GMC Yukon offers the best value among used SUVs in Canada—especially if it has a Duramax diesel...

A blue Toyota Corolla sits on a long driveway

Auto

Toyota Corolla review: The best used small sedan for 2023

The Corolla is Toyota’s bestselling vehicle, as it’s easy to see why. Here’s what we love about it, inside...

A silver Honda Accord in a parking lot surrounded by trees

Auto

Best used cars in Canada for 2023

Our 10 expert picks on the best used cars when it comes to value for dollar—from compacts and crossovers...

A grey Mazda MX-5 drives on a forest road

Auto

Mazda MX-5 review: The best used sports car for 2023

Mazda’s beloved two-seater convertible is fast, fun and fabulous to drive. Here’s how to find a good used one.

U.S. dollar bill on a toilet paper roll to symbolize the effects of inflation

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 2, 2023

What’s up with inflation? Playing defence after the Russian near-coup, emerging markets set to emerge, Nike earnings and more.

A white Ford F-150 pickup truck drives on a snowy road

Auto

Ford F-150 review: The best used pickup truck for 2023

This hardworking pickup is still the bestselling vehicle in North America. Here’s how to choose a great pre-owned F-150...

A red Ford Escape sits in a snowy parking lot

Auto

Ford Escape review: The best used hybrid car for 2023

The Ford Escape entered its fourth and current generation in 2020—alongside a compelling hybrid-powered variant. Our review outlines its...

A silver Honda Accord in a parking lot surrounded by trees

Auto

Honda Accord review: The best used car for families for 2023

This fun-to-drive, reliable and roomy ride is our pick for the best used family sedan in Canada—find out why.

