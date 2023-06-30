Kia Soul review: The best used small SUV for 2023
I peer deep into the Kia Soul for this review—and I like what I see. Find out why this is one of the best used hatchbacks to buy in Canada.
I peer deep into the Kia Soul for this review—and I like what I see. Find out why this is one of the best used hatchbacks to buy in Canada.
Advertisement
Fun, efficient and practical, the Kia Soul is a worthy addition to my list of the 10 best used cars in Canada.
Advertisement
Yes, it is. The Kia Soul has a good track record, as well as impressive roominess for a car this size. In recent years, Kia has topped expert lists ranking vehicles for dependability. And, for many Canadians, the price is right.
Model years 2018 and 2019 were built towards the end of the Kia Soul’s second generation, after five or six years in production. The third generation hit the market for model year 2020, but buying a used car from towards the end of an earlier generation is often a safe bet, as many bugs and problems from earlier units have been worked out.
The Soul has been a strong success for Kia, which has sold well over a million units since this car first hit showrooms in 2008. Launching the next generation of a beloved vehicle requires great care—you don’t want to alienate the buyers drawn to the Soul’s signature mix of fun, efficiency and practicality, bundled together in a wrapper that screams, “Let’s play!”
The Soul has always had distinctive styling, but the third generation moves away from the folksy, cartoonish design cues toward a look that’s decidedly sharper and more modern.
The interior plastics seem well chosen, and the build quality is above average for the dollar. Test-driving shoppers can expect to find loads of goodies, especially on top trim grades. A key highlight of the interior? Ambient mood lighting that’s connected to your music. Drivers can select the hues and brightness of the array of concealed LED lights on board, bathing the cabin with colour after dark and even reacting to your playlists.
If you’re opting for a third-generation Soul (2020 model year or newer), you won’t easily mistake it for anything else on the road—that’s a good thing.
In 2021, the Kia Soul was called the Best Subcompact SUV for the Money for the fifth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report, as well as a “Best Buy” in the subcompact crossover category by Consumer Guide.
The tall and boxy shape of the Soul is a styling statement that does double duty to create generous headroom and maximized cargo capacity. It’s not a big machine, but it feels like one on board. The tall and upright driving position gives drivers the secure and in-command feel of a larger SUV, without the fuel bill.
Advertisement
Efficient four-cylinder engines are found between the Soul’s front wheels, including high-performing turbocharged options. An electric version is available, too. Though you won’t find any models equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), the Soul delivers strongly on what most Canadian shoppers want: a roomy and flexible vehicle that’s easy on fuel and ready for any adventure. Pet owners take note: the low cargo floor height makes canine jump-in a cinch.
In 2017, a new 1.6-litre turbo engine joined the lineup, with 201 horsepower. Though most used models will have an automatic or dual-clutch transmission, be sure to search for a used Kia Soul with manual gearbox if you like to row your own gears. Manual five- or six-speed transmissions were available, commonly on more basic units.
By the way, top trim grades included the SX and SX Luxury, while the LX and EX were more basic units.
While excellence permeates many aspects of the Soul experience, there is room for improvement. Aside from the CVT transmission, which is better than in many similar cars, the Soul could benefit from snappier responses, and I wouldn’t miss the slurring sensation with shifting gears. AWD is still not available, despite high buyer demand for that feature. Sending power to all four wheels would make what is already a hugely practical vehicle even more so.
While some earlier units suffered from engine and transmission problems, a recent used Kia Soul with plenty of remaining warranty coverage should see new drivers backed up with space, flexibility, expressive style and an appealing asking price for a well-equipped and versatile runabout. If you’re set on an earlier or higher-mileage unit, budgeting for extended warranty coverage may be a smart idea, especially if the service history of the vehicle is unknown.
Though most owners didn’t experience engine failure, a not-insignificant number did—often within warranty.
Test-driving shoppers should also confirm strong and consistent performance from the air conditioner, and check all four tires for signs of uneven wear, which can indicate a problem with the vehicle’s alignment. If you notice this, have it addressed by a professional to avoid accelerated tire wear and poor fuel economy, both of which cost you money.
Drive on a bumpy road to uncover potential trouble signs from the suspension and steering system of the used Soul you’re considering. Quiet the vehicle’s cabin and drive at a moderate speed, listening closely for popping, smashing or banging noises from beneath. If the suspension in the Kia Soul you’re considering is healthy, it should tackle a drive like this with no unwanted sound effects. If that’s not the case, one or several suspension parts may be in need of repair or replacement.
Advertisement
Price as tested (when new): $29,595
Body type: 4-door, 5-passenger UHV
Powertrain layout: Front engine/front-wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable automatic
Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four DOHC, 16 valves
Horsepower: 147 @ 6,200 rpm
Torque (lb-ft): 132 @ 4,500 rpm
Curb weight: 1,393 kg (3,071 lb)
Observed fuel consumption: 10.2 L/100 km (23 mpg)
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Looking for a used large luxury car? Consider a Genesis G90. Here’s why it’s one of Canada’s best pre-owned...
If you want luxury without a sky-high price tag, consider Lexus’ entry-level sedan. Here’s what to look for when...
The hardworking GMC Yukon offers the best value among used SUVs in Canada—especially if it has a Duramax diesel...
The Corolla is Toyota’s bestselling vehicle, as it’s easy to see why. Here’s what we love about it, inside...
Our 10 expert picks on the best used cars when it comes to value for dollar—from compacts and crossovers...
Mazda’s beloved two-seater convertible is fast, fun and fabulous to drive. Here’s how to find a good used one.
What’s up with inflation? Playing defence after the Russian near-coup, emerging markets set to emerge, Nike earnings and more.
This hardworking pickup is still the bestselling vehicle in North America. Here’s how to choose a great pre-owned F-150...
The Ford Escape entered its fourth and current generation in 2020—alongside a compelling hybrid-powered variant. Our review outlines its...
This fun-to-drive, reliable and roomy ride is our pick for the best used family sedan in Canada—find out why.
Do all soul have the suggestion on their program I was told it a was a safety feature.
Do all soul have surge sensation when starting out from curb
.
.