Is the Kia Soul a good car?

Yes, it is. The Kia Soul has a good track record, as well as impressive roominess for a car this size. In recent years, Kia has topped expert lists ranking vehicles for dependability. And, for many Canadians, the price is right.

Model years 2018 and 2019 were built towards the end of the Kia Soul’s second generation, after five or six years in production. The third generation hit the market for model year 2020, but buying a used car from towards the end of an earlier generation is often a safe bet, as many bugs and problems from earlier units have been worked out.

The Soul has been a strong success for Kia, which has sold well over a million units since this car first hit showrooms in 2008. Launching the next generation of a beloved vehicle requires great care—you don’t want to alienate the buyers drawn to the Soul’s signature mix of fun, efficiency and practicality, bundled together in a wrapper that screams, “Let’s play!”

The Soul has always had distinctive styling, but the third generation moves away from the folksy, cartoonish design cues toward a look that’s decidedly sharper and more modern.

The interior plastics seem well chosen, and the build quality is above average for the dollar. Test-driving shoppers can expect to find loads of goodies, especially on top trim grades. A key highlight of the interior? Ambient mood lighting that’s connected to your music. Drivers can select the hues and brightness of the array of concealed LED lights on board, bathing the cabin with colour after dark and even reacting to your playlists.

If you’re opting for a third-generation Soul (2020 model year or newer), you won’t easily mistake it for anything else on the road—that’s a good thing.

In 2021, the Kia Soul was called the Best Subcompact SUV for the Money for the fifth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report, as well as a “Best Buy” in the subcompact crossover category by Consumer Guide.

The tall and boxy shape of the Soul is a styling statement that does double duty to create generous headroom and maximized cargo capacity. It’s not a big machine, but it feels like one on board. The tall and upright driving position gives drivers the secure and in-command feel of a larger SUV, without the fuel bill.