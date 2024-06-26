With excellent road manners, highly approachable safety and convenience technologies, affordable used-market pricing and access to a wide network of dealer service locations from coast to coast, the Mach-E is my top pick for growing families looking to add a flexible all-electric to their fleet, and an easy addition to our list of top used cars in Canada.

Is the Mustang Mach-E a good car?

Yes. On previous test drives of this machine, I’ve praised its quiet and comfortable highway ride, highly responsive and fuss-free infotainment system, excellent road manners, and quick charge-up times on longer road trips.

Don’t take my word for it, though: Car and Driver named the Mach-E EV of the Year in 2021, as well as an Editors’ Choice. Ford’s first foray into the electric SUV market also racked up trophies for design, range, value and style from other industry authorities like Autoguide, AutoWeek, Motor1 and AutoTrader.ca.

In any configuration, expect Mach-E’s roomy and flexible cabin to readily adapt to your family’s changing needs. The rear seats are spacious and comfortable, folding seats add flexibility, and the cargo area’s relatively low load-in height provides easy access for small grocery helpers and family canines alike. There’s even a “frunk” under the Mach-E’s hood, providing additional storage space.

The Mach-E has a generous suite of the latest advanced safety and driver assistance tech as standard or optional, depending on the year and trim grade you’re considering. Safety-minded shoppers can rest easy with the Mach-E’s 2021 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick rating.

Though the Mach-E is a seriously high-tech machine, it’s also one of the market’s most approachable. Interfaces and menus are easy to use and navigate, connectivity is a breeze, and driver-facing systems are logical to use and responsive. If a second-hand Mach-E will be your first new car in some time, you’ll be up to speed on how to work its one-pedal drive, enhanced charging features, drive modes and slick infotainment system in just a few drives.

What’s under the hood?

Marking the first expansion of the Mustang model lineup in 55 years, the new Mach-E came with various motor and battery configurations that gave shoppers access to both two- and four-wheel drive, as well as sub-models configured for maximum range, maximum performance or maximum affordability.

Battery packs include both 70-kWh and 91-kWh options, with single-motor models running rear-wheel drive.