Best used EV for families: Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford’s popular electric SUV is family-road-trip ready. Buyers will find strong value in a used Mustang Mach-E.
Model-year 2021 marked the introduction of the controversially named Ford Mustang Mach-E, a four-door, all-electric SUV wearing the name and styling cues of the beloved Mustang performance car.
With excellent road manners, highly approachable safety and convenience technologies, affordable used-market pricing and access to a wide network of dealer service locations from coast to coast, the Mach-E is my top pick for growing families looking to add a flexible all-electric to their fleet, and an easy addition to our list of top used cars in Canada.
Yes. On previous test drives of this machine, I’ve praised its quiet and comfortable highway ride, highly responsive and fuss-free infotainment system, excellent road manners, and quick charge-up times on longer road trips.
Don’t take my word for it, though: Car and Driver named the Mach-E EV of the Year in 2021, as well as an Editors’ Choice. Ford’s first foray into the electric SUV market also racked up trophies for design, range, value and style from other industry authorities like Autoguide, AutoWeek, Motor1 and AutoTrader.ca.
In any configuration, expect Mach-E’s roomy and flexible cabin to readily adapt to your family’s changing needs. The rear seats are spacious and comfortable, folding seats add flexibility, and the cargo area’s relatively low load-in height provides easy access for small grocery helpers and family canines alike. There’s even a “frunk” under the Mach-E’s hood, providing additional storage space.
The Mach-E has a generous suite of the latest advanced safety and driver assistance tech as standard or optional, depending on the year and trim grade you’re considering. Safety-minded shoppers can rest easy with the Mach-E’s 2021 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick rating.
Though the Mach-E is a seriously high-tech machine, it’s also one of the market’s most approachable. Interfaces and menus are easy to use and navigate, connectivity is a breeze, and driver-facing systems are logical to use and responsive. If a second-hand Mach-E will be your first new car in some time, you’ll be up to speed on how to work its one-pedal drive, enhanced charging features, drive modes and slick infotainment system in just a few drives.
Marking the first expansion of the Mustang model lineup in 55 years, the new Mach-E came with various motor and battery configurations that gave shoppers access to both two- and four-wheel drive, as well as sub-models configured for maximum range, maximum performance or maximum affordability.
Battery packs include both 70-kWh and 91-kWh options, with single-motor models running rear-wheel drive.
With rear drive, the 70-kWh battery enables about 370 kilometres of range, backed by 266 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft of torque. With rear drive and the extended-range battery, horsepower jumps to 290, torque stays at 317 lb.-ft, and range approaches 485 kilometres.
With all-wheel drive (AWD), two motors draw from the same set of battery packs, meaning a range of 340 or 435 kilometres with the standard or extended-range battery, respectively.
High-performing variants like the GT are hilariously fast, though range takes a slight hit at the expense of the extra horsepower. With extended-range battery, the AWD-equipped Mach-E still generates 346 horsepower and 428 lb.-ft of torque—so it’s no slouch.
Note that these specs and configurations may vary by trim grade and model year.
With most Canadians driving fewer than 60 kilometres per day and the Mach-E’s available extended-range battery providing well over 400 kilometres of range depending on configuration, most drivers can comfortably get a week’s travel on a full battery.
Yes, but exercise a little caution.
A component within the Mach-E’s battery could be damaged by fast charging or full-throttle driving, causing a dangerous loss of power. Ford handled this problem with a recall; the repair is performed free of charge by dealerships to address latent safety defects.
About 35,000 Mustang Mach-E models were recalled, with electrical switching components replaced with updated units. Assume the used Mach-E you’re considering needs this replacement until you’ve got proof to the contrary. Note that new hardware may be required for the recall, possibly with lengthy wait times. Contact a Ford dealership or Ford Canada for more information.
On your test drive, note that any unwelcome thumping or popping sounds from one or more wheels may be evidence of a problem with brake pads sticking or grabbing. Further investigation is required.
Confirm proper operation of the one-pedal driving feature. Some Mach-E owners have reported failure of this feature, and a software update is required to re-enable it. A loud ticking or grinding sound from beneath the vehicle while driving could be evidence of a worn or defective CV joint or driveshaft.
Check all provided charging provisions. Any damage, scorching or tearing on the power cord or connectors is a sign of trouble. Try starting a charge, and confirm proper operation of the charge door cover. Remember: Recharging an EV using a non-approved connector, adaptor or charging cable can result in pricey damage that’s not covered by warranty.
Starting your ownership of a used Mustang Mach-E off with a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) model can help reduce potential headaches, and you’ll find plenty of second-hand models with very reasonable pricing.
