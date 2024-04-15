How to lower the cost of auto insurance and prevent car theft

Experts say installing a tracking device and parking in a garage are among the actions that could help lower insurance costs.

Generally, a whole host of factors determine insurance premiums—driving history, type of vehicle and location, among others, said Matt Hands, vice-president of insurance at rate comparison website Ratehub.ca (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc). But as car thefts rise, he added, some car owners are likely to see an insurance surcharge.

“When you see the price as a consumer, you might go: ‘Oh, wow, that’s quite expensive’,” he said. “A good broker is going to walk you through why it’s the price and is largely out of their control.”

Which models cost more because of auto theft?

The sticker shock on insurance is more likely to happen for vehicles more susceptible to theft as insurance agencies pay more on claims. Honda CR-Vs, the latest Dodge RAM 1500 series and Ford F150s were the top three most stolen vehicles in 2022, according to insurance fraud prevention group Équité Association. (Read about the best used cars in Canada and the best EVs in Canada.)

Will a tag or tracker lower car insurance premiums in Canada?

In some cases, companies refuse to insure those particular vehicles. Others do charge higher premiums, but there are still ways to lower that amount a little.

Car owners might consider installing an aftermarket tracking device known as a tag system.

A tag can assist with the recovery of the vehicle, and also lowers the risk of the car being stolen, says Liam McGuinty, vice-president of strategy at the Insurance Bureau of Canada. “It lowers the risk of a claim since [the car] could be recovered,” said McGuinty. “Also, some aftermarket tracking devices come with a decal on the car so they could act as a deterrent effect.”

A tracking device can cost about $400, Hands said—an additional cost car owners are expected to bear themselves. But some insurance companies are willing to offer discounts or reimburse partial costs of the device to encourage faster adoption, he added. Hands estimated discounts could range from 10% to 30%.

Some insurers may also lower your premium when a tag system is installed. Others charge extra for owners without the device. Hands said the surcharge could be as much as $500 a year.