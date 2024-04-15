Advertisement

A woman kneels on the floor, looking into an empty basket with her child.

RESPs

6 ways Canadians can invest in an RESP on a tight budget

It’s challenging to balance education savings with the high cost of living. Here are six ways to invest in an...

Grocery store produce aisle with inflating food prices

Shopping

Grocery inflation in Canada: New report for spring 2024

Grocery inflation to fall below 2% this spring, report predicts.

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2024

These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

Auto

The real costs of buying a car

What a car loan can do to your credit and borrowing capacity, and how interest and add-ons really do...

Outside of the Toronto Eaton Centre, showing a bustling retail industry for Canada's GDP growth

News

Statistics Canada reports real GDP up in January 2024

How is Canada’s GDP right now? There’s growth, and that’s good.

A car on a highway at sunset

Auto Insurance

Your complete guide to getting the best car insurance in Canada

What is car insurance, how much does it cost, and how can you find the best coverage for your...

A man in a hard hat holds a solar panel

Renovations

How much are solar panels in Canada?

Many eco-minded home owners want to harness the power of the sun. We’ll help you weigh the costs and...

Dark, milk and white chocolate bars stacked on top of each other

Shopping

Why is chocolate getting so expensive?

Canadian chocolate shoppers will be hard-pressed to find any deals this year. Here’s why prices are climbing, and what...

A woman pumps gas into her sedan

Budgeting

What is the Canada Carbon Rebate? Plus, dates and amounts for 2024 rebates

The Canadian government will send out carbon pricing rebates in April 2024. See how much you can expect to...

