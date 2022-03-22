Compare personalized quotes from Canada's top car insurance providers. All in under 5 minutes with ratehub.ca. Let's get started.* Get free quotes You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

How much does car insurance cost for a new driver?

Many factors influence a new driver’s insurance premiums. Some of the main considerations include:

The driver’s profile : Demographic factors like age and gender influence premiums. Drivers under the age of 25 tend to pay higher premiums, because data from insurance companies suggests a lack of experience increases the risk of accidents. Similarly, male drivers have been found to be involved in more vehicle crash deaths, increasing their risk profile.

: Demographic factors like age and gender influence premiums. Drivers under the age of 25 tend to pay higher premiums, because data from insurance companies suggests a lack of experience increases the risk of accidents. Similarly, male drivers have been found to be involved in more vehicle crash deaths, increasing their risk profile. Type of vehicle : Insurance companies base your premiums not just on you as a driver, but also on the car you’ll be driving. They’ll consider how expensive the car would be to fix if you get into an accident, as well as how likely it is to be stolen. Contrary to popular belief, the colour of your vehicle does not influence your premium.

: Insurance companies base your premiums not just on you as a driver, but also on the car you’ll be driving. They’ll consider how expensive the car would be to fix if you get into an accident, as well as how likely it is to be stolen. Contrary to popular belief, the colour of your vehicle does not influence your premium. Where you live : The province you reside in, as well as the specific area, can influence what you pay. The cost of new driver insurance can be higher in cities than rural regions, for example, because there are more accidents in heavily populated areas. Prices also differ by province, the difference being that some provinces offer public, government-run insurance programs and others operate on a private (or a hybrid public-private) model.

: The province you reside in, as well as the specific area, can influence what you pay. The cost of new driver insurance can be higher in cities than rural regions, for example, because there are more accidents in heavily populated areas. Prices also differ by province, the difference being that some provinces offer public, government-run insurance programs and others operate on a private (or a hybrid public-private) model. Driving history: Premiums will be more expensive if you have any history of traffic tickets or car accidents.

The amount of coverage you decide to purchase will also have an impact, and minimum coverage amounts vary considerably by province and territory. To give you an idea, in Ontario, a new driver must have third party liability insurance with a minimum coverage of $200,000, as well as accident benefits, direct compensation property damage and uninsured automobile coverage.

As noted above, the cost of insurance depends on numerous factors, so there’s a huge range in premiums across the country. On average, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,500 to $7,000 per year. It’s worth noting that premiums for new drivers who are older are less expensive than for those who are under the age of 25. A new driver in their 30s or 40s may pay anywhere from $50 to $100 less per month. Keep in mind, however, that even for older drivers, insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record and place of residence. Since prices among insurers can range significantly even within the same region, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare prices.

How do premiums vary by province?

The average cost of car insurance in Canada is $1,142 annually, according to data from the General Insurance Statistical Agency. For example, for car insurance in British Columbia, drivers pay an average of $1,832​ a year, while in Quebec the average is $​717—the lowest in the country.

Province Average of cost of car insurance Alberta $​1,316 British Columbia $1,832​ Manitoba $​1,080 New Brunswick $867 Newfoundland and Labrador $​1,168 Nova Scotia $891​ Ontario $​1,505 Prince Edward Island $816 Quebec $​717 Saskatchewan $​1,235

The range in provincial car insurance premiums is due to differences in average auto repair costs, the relative frequency of insurance fraud and the prevalence of injury claims and related lawsuits. The mandated minimum amount of coverage a driver must carry in a given province matters, as does the insurance system in place.

In B.C., Saskatchewan and Manitoba, drivers purchase insurance from the government. In Alberta, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, which use private insurance companies, drivers can shop around and compare providers. Quebec is the only province that operates on a hybrid system.

Do I need my own insurance policy?

If you plan to share a vehicle with another driver (like a parent, for example) and only drive occasionally, you can get secondary driver insurance, also known as occasional driver insurance. Secondary driver insurance is an affordable option, because you don’t have your own policy. Rather, you are added to the main driver’s policy, and that person pays a higher premium.

However, there are circumstances in which you must get your own insurance policy. If you are going to be driving a car more than once or twice per week—for example, as part of your daily commute to work—you will need your own policy. If you’re unsure of what constitutes a “secondary driver,” ask your insurer. Failing to abide by the rules of your policy could render your coverage void.