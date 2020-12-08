We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t every vehicle required to have insurance in Canada?

Yes, but the bad news is not everyone follows the rules. It’s estimated that there are more than 2,000 uninsured vehicles on the road in Ontario alone. If you’re unfortunate enough to be involved in a collision with the driver of one of those vehicles, you can imagine the headache. (Learn more about third-party auto insurance, too.)

The good news is that you won’t be left high and dry, since uninsured auto coverage is a mandatory part of your auto insurance policy. Even the most basic policy has your back. “If you have a basic policy, you’re going to be covered,” says Pete Karageorgos, the director of consumer and industry relations at the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

What is covered by uninsured auto?

Uninsured auto coverage provides up to $200,000 for damage to property and injuries that otherwise would have been legally recovered from the other driver’s insurance policy. The injury portion is designed to address injury costs that may be over and above your own accident benefits limits. The damage portion is for repairs to your vehicle that you would otherwise be unable to claim.

Do I need uninsured auto insurance?

“Most commonly we see UA [uninsured auto] coverage being used to pay for damages to a car when the at fault driver was driving without insurance,” says Adam Mitchell, president of Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers Ltd. in Whitby, Ont. “Rather than the not-at-fault driver being left to sue a stranger to get their car fixed or be reimbursed for injuries, they are able to instead recover all or part of their loss from their own insurance policy.”

This can include being hit by an uninsured vehicle while you are driving your own vehicle, a passenger in any other insured vehicle, or even if you are hit as a cyclist or pedestrian while your car is elsewhere. So long as you have an Ontario Automobile Policy with road coverages on it, you have access to this coverage.

What about a hit-and-run scenario, where the other driver flees?

Hit-and-run insurance coverage can get a bit tricky.

“The distinction for hit-and-run scenarios depends on what you’re claiming,” says Mitchell. “If your vehicle is damaged in a hit-and-run, there is no coverage for the damage under the uninsured auto coverage. Meaning, in a hit-and-run, you need collision or all perils coverage to cover the damage to your car.” (All perils is also referred to as comprehensive insurance.)