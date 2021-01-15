What DCPD insurance means to you
What DCPD is, what your insurance covers and what it doesn’t, as well as other facts about property damage policies that you need to know.
What DCPD is, what your insurance covers and what it doesn’t, as well as other facts about property damage policies that you need to know.
Advertisement
Direct compensation property damage, or DCPD, has nothing to do with your house and everything to do with your wheels. Part of the no-fault auto insurance system, it is a mandatory component of car policies in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island. The bigger question is: What does DCPD do for you?
Advertisement
This is the “phew” type of insurance. DCPD automatically covers your repair bills after an accident, and pays you directly when someone else causes a collision and damages your car. (Not exactly what you want to be dealing with after a car accident that that wasn’t your fault.) Your insurance company will then ask that driver and their insurance provider for reimbursement, so you don’t have to take on that hassle. It kicks in only when an incident happens in a province that has DCPD and it is one part of a basic no-fault auto insurance policy, which also includes the following:
Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top auto insurance providers*
After a collision, the DCPD acts as property damage coverage (for cases such as a torn-up lawn or fence as a result of an accident) and auto insurance policy that ponies up for repairs. It generally comes with a zero deductible so you won’t be out-of-pocket when you need to fix up your ride.
“The benefit of this coverage is that it’s designed to speed up the resolution of your claim,” says Pete Karageorgos, director of consumer and industry relations Ontario for the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). “The savings is for the consumer. You don’t have to hire a lawyer and pay for the lengthy court process.”
Bad news: You’re out of luck if it’s a hit-and-run. Like a game of Among Us or Clue, when you can’t identify the culprit, you won’t win any car or property damage insurance. This is when you need collision insurance to pay for the damage, which is optional and comes at an extra cost. It pays for repairs when you hit or are hit by a car or object (think a tree or a lamp post) while you are driving.
There’s usually a deductible with collision and the limit depends on the policy you bought. Generally though, the bigger your premium, the less your deductible will be. And, you guessed it, the lower your premium, the more your deductible will be. While collision coverage pays for damage to your car, the uninsured motorist part of your no-fault insurance policy will cover medical needs if you are injured by a hit and run driver.
In Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, DCPD is mandatory. “It lessens the impact of having to make a claim, launching a suit, going through the courts and tying up court resources,” Karageorgos explains. (If you live in a province or territory outside of theses listed, DCPD does not exist in your area.)
The upside to a DCPD policy is that there’s no time wasted chasing down various insurers and payments because you’re only dealing with one insurance company—your own. (There’s that “phew” again.)
Advertisement
The two kinds of coverage that aren’t mandatory—and worth learning more about—are collision coverage, which we discussed above, and comprehensive coverage. The latter protects your wheels from damage caused by something other than an accident like theft, storms, vandalism and wildfires.
Narrowing down the cost of DCPD is tough, as it’s bundled in the price of your basic auto insurance policy. So here, we are the average prices of premiums for the provinces that have DCPD coverage. Here’s a snapshot of how much it costs to be insured per year in no-fault provinces:
When it comes to buying auto insurance, Karageorgos says the pandemic has fast-tracked the process from the comfort of your home. “I know that the Ontario government has been very effective in trying to eliminate red tape and allow for online transactions,” he says.
You can securely purchase insurance online or over the phone in three different ways: From a bank or credit bureau that offers auto insurance, directly from an insurance provider or from an independent and licensed insurance broker who can comparison shop and find the best deal for you.
To receive a quote faster, have all this info ready before you make your first call:
Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top auto insurance providers*
There are go-to steps to take whenever you are in an accident, whether it’s your fault, someone else’s fault or a hit and run. “It’s a new experience for many people; one in 10 drivers may have a claim in a year,” says Karageorgos. He suggests keeping a printed copy of the IBC’s accident report form handy in your glove compartment. It tells you what to do, step by step, while you’re feeling scattered.
Important advice on the sheet includes:
Advertisement
“When it’s safe to do so, we advocate taking photos of the damage; nothing tells the story better especially during an auto insurance claim,” Karageorgos says.
His final advice: Regardless who’s at fault (that’s for the insurance company to decide, not the police), report the accident in writing within the seven-day threshold of your insurance policy so you’re entitled to your available coverage. Also, don’t bring your car to the body shop too quickly. “An insurance company can’t assess the damage when the repair process has started,” he says, adding your auto insurance policy may cover rental car costs until your claim has been approved and your wheels are ready to get back onto the road.
A claims adjuster will step in and review your file. They will either meet with you in person or handle the claims process over the phone and email. They may ask you to fill out a proof of loss form which is a sworn statement verifying your claim; it requires all the details surrounding the damage, and the expected cost to repair or replace your car and if applicable, its contents and your property as well.
Stay patient while making a claim, because an adjuster needs time to determine how much coverage you are entitled to based on your policy and the facts of your accident. Most of all, don’t be afraid to ask questions so you can always be clear about what your benefits are.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
partner content
From first apartments to family homes, here’s how to...
Emerging from a serious health scare, Dana wonders if...
A guide to collision insurance in Canada, including what...
PARTNER CONTENT
All your questions about tenant insurance answered here, including...
Here’s what uninsured auto insurance covers, if you get...
PARTNER CONTENT
Your rental property should make you money. And it...
PARTNER CONTENT
Filing a tenant insurance claim can be a smooth...
Everything you need to know about comprehensive insurance, including...
Looking to extend the fall with some heat from...
PARTNER CONTENT
The value of tenant insurance lies in the fact...