What is direct compensation property damage?

Call it the “phew” type of insurance. DCPD automatically covers your repair bills when another person causes a collision or damages your car. (Not exactly what you want to be dealing with after a car accident that wasn’t your fault.)

With DCPD, you work directly with your own insurance company, instead of worrying about third parties. Once you’ve been compensated for a claim, your insurer takes on the hassle of asking the at-fault driver or their insurance provider for reimbursement.

The coverage generally comes with no deductible, meaning you won’t be out-of-pocket when you need to fix up your ride.

“[DCPD] creates a more fair and efficient approach to vehicle repairs,” says Rob de Pruis, national director of consumer and industry relations at the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). “It speeds up the repair process, and there are fewer delays and complications, as opposed to dealing with a different insurance company that you don’t know or have any type of a relationship with.”

What is covered by DCPD?

With DCPD, damages to your vehicle in not-at-fault collisions are covered by your own insurance company instead of the at-fault driver’s, notes de Pruis. “You choose an insurance provider, and that’s the company that’s going to be assisting you when you have damages to your vehicle,” he says.

In the provinces with a no-fault insurance system, DCPD is one part of a basic auto insurance policy. It works in conjunction with other mandatory coverages, including:

Third-party liability insurance that covers the damage to another person’s car or property, their medical care and, in the worst-case scenario, their funeral, when you cause an accident.

Uninsured motorist coverage, also known as uninsured auto insurance, which covers the damage to your car and property, medical care and even your funeral, when an uninsured driver causes an accident.

Accident benefits coverage, which pays for necessary medical services after an accident that are not already provided by your provincial healthcare system (think physiotherapy or an at-home care worker).

For more information on the different types of coverages available, read our guide to getting the best car insurance in Canada.

What isn’t covered by DCPD?

Bad news: You’re out of luck if the accident was your fault. If you’re at fault for a collision, you’ll need collision insurance (or all-perils coverage, depending on where you live) to pay for the damage, which is optional and comes at an extra cost.