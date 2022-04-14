Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman scans her dress collection

Home Insurance

What happens when you need additional contents insurance?

Anita Clarke set out to insure a designer dress...

What happens when you need additional contents insurance?
A car on a highway at sunset

Auto Insurance

The best car insurance in Canada: Your complete guide

What is car insurance, how much does it cost,...

The best car insurance in Canada: Your complete guide
A woman sits in her vehicle with the window down

Spend

How collision insurance works

Is collision insurance mandatory in Canada? What does it...

How collision insurance works
Monopoly car game piece on top of the question mark on the Monopoly board.

Insurance

What you need to know about third-party liability insurance in Canada

Here’s a look at third-party liability insurance in Canada—including...

What you need to know about third-party liability insurance in Canada
A young man behind the wheel of a vehicle

Auto Insurance

How much is insurance for a new driver?

It’s a simple question, but one whose answer depends...

How much is insurance for a new driver?
An electric car is being charged

Auto Insurance

How much does it cost to insure an electric car?

Insuring an EV isn’t all that different from insuring...

How much does it cost to insure an electric car?
The bent-in frontend of a car after an accident

Spend

Uninsured motorist coverage 101: What you need to know

Uninsured auto insurance protects you from damages and injuries...

Uninsured motorist coverage 101: What you need to know
A woman leans out of her car window

Auto Insurance

Everything you need to know about your car insurance deductible

We look at what an auto insurance deductible is,...

Everything you need to know about your car insurance deductible
what is tenant insurance young couple at home

Home Insurance

What is tenant insurance?

Tenant insurance is coverage that protects you and your...

What is tenant insurance?
a woman sitting in a dark, cool room, with her face warmed by the sun. She's sitting on the floor, leaning her back on the bed.

Life Insurance

How to find a lost life insurance policy

A death in the family is always stressful, but...

How to find a lost life insurance policy