Compare personalized quotes from Canada's top car insurance providers. All in under 5 minutes with ratehub.ca. Let's get started.* Get free quotes You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

What are accident benefits?

The words “accident” and “benefits” may seem at odds in the same phrase. However, in the context of car insurance, they refer to the part of your insurance policy that kicks in if you, a passenger or a pedestrian are injured in a collision—regardless of who is at fault.

Accident benefits cover the driver and occupants of an insured vehicle for “some of the immediate medical expenses that they may incur when involved in a collision,” explains Rob de Pruis, national director of consumer and industry relations at the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The coverage is typically offered on a no-fault basis, notes de Pruis. This means “whether or not you’re at fault in a collision, it would still provide you with the necessary benefits for your treatment or rehabilitation.”

What do accident benefits cover?

Accident benefits cover the costs of medical treatment that go beyond public health insurance. However, the expenses stemming from an accident don’t always end when you leave the hospital. So, they also provide compensation for the costs of long-term recovery, such as rehabilitation treatment or lost income if you’re unable to work. Accident benefits also offer certain coverages if someone is killed in an accident.

The accident benefits and coverage limits included in your insurance policy will depend on your province, as well as your insurance provider and your choice of endorsements (meaning optional policy add-ons). These may include coverage for secondary expenses related to the accident, such as a paying for a care worker and housekeeper while you’re on the mend.

Is accident benefits coverage mandatory in Canada?

Yes. Every Canadian driver outside of Newfoundland and Labrador is required by law to have accident benefits coverage. However, since insurance falls under provincial jurisdiction, the type of accident benefits you can receive and their coverage limits vary across provinces.

In Ontario, the benefits are outlined in a policy document called the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule (SABS). In some provinces, accident benefits are referred to as “Section B” benefits. For reference, the IBC has compiled a list of the mandatory auto insurance coverages for each province in Canada.

How much accident benefits coverage do you need?

Even though accident benefits are a mandatory coverage, you can choose to boost your benefits beyond the standard limits in your province. There are policy endorsements, or add-ons, that provide additional coverage for lost income, expenses related to caregiving and housekeeping, and/or medical, death and funeral benefits.