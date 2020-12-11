What is collision insurance?

Collision insurance works in addition to other auto insurances mandated by most provinces in Canada, including third-party liability insurance, statutory accident benefits coverage, uninsured automobile coverage and direct compensation-property damage coverage. Collision insurance is an optional insurance, and it covers costs related to the repair or replacement of your vehicle if you are involved in an accident.

“If you’ve been involved in a crash, you’re deemed to be fully at fault, and you don’t have collision coverage, the damage to your vehicle wouldn’t be paid for by your insurance company,” says Pete Karageorgos, director of consumer and industry relations at the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). “You would have to pay out of pocket.”

What is covered by collision insurance?

Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle when you hit another car or something else. For example, you rear-end a car while driving to work, you hit a trailer on the way to the cottage or, as a result of a collision, run into a store sign, causing damage to your car. For all of these situations, you would be covered with collision.

As collision insurance covers the damage on your vehicle itself, other forms of coverage work in conjunction to cover third-party damages and third-party injuries or death, including the people inside your vehicle. In cases where you’re not at fault, direct compensation property damage (DCPD) coverage would kick in to cover repairs. However, DCPD is not available in every Canadian province and territory—only in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Collision vs comprehensive

As you decide whether or not to purchase optional collision and/or comprehensive insurance, it’s important to know a few key differences. While collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle related to accidents, comprehensive covers non-collision-related factors that can also cause damage to your vehicle including hail events, storm damage, fires and even thefts. Both work together, but you can opt to add one or the other if you need.

Do I need collision insurance?

Listen up, commuters and cottagers. While collision insurance coverage is not mandatory in Canada, but it is recommended for protection if you commute and drive long distances between home and work, the cottage, frequent major highways, cities or require peace-of-mind protection should you be involved in a collision.

What happens if you don’t have collision insurance?

Like Karageorgos says, you will pay out of pocket for any damages if you are in an accident without collision insurance. But know that you may be required to have collision. Sometimes, it is a requirement for auto lease policies and car financing and loans. Be sure to check for any coverage obligations so you don’t void any contracts. If you opt out of collision coverage, you’ll be financially responsible for repairs on your vehicle, which can, of course, add up quickly.