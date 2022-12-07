The obvious upsides? New cars are, well, brand-new, and therefore pristine—for which you’ll pay a premium. Used cars have a history, but they’re also more affordable upfront.

Which offers better value? In this comprehensive car buying guide, we tackle the new-vs.-used debate, thoroughly assessing each car category on nine key factors. By the time we’re done, you should have a clear understanding of whether a new or used vehicle will work best for you and your lifestyle.

New vs. used cars: Nine factors to consider

1. Price and depreciation

If budget is your biggest concern, you’re better off looking at pre-owned cars. They’re significantly cheaper than the same models purchased new, even if they’re only a year or two old. That’s because of depreciation—the rate that a car’s value declines over time. It’s a commonly held belief that a car loses about 10% of its value as soon as it’s driven off the lot. Over the first year, that value can decline another 10%. By the third year, a car could be worth over 30% less!

After that, though, the depreciation slows down. So, if you buy a car that’s three years old or older and keep it in good condition, you can likely get a decent price if you later resell it.

2. Loan interest rates

When you’re looking for a car loan to finance your purchase, you may notice that interest rates are significantly higher for used cars. There are a few reasons for this.

First, there’s no clear-cut way of assessing a used car’s value. With a new car, it’s pretty simple—just refer to the sticker price. But with used cars, you have to assess a spate of issues including potential mechanical problems, vehicle condition and the car’s history of accidents.

Also, interest rates on loans for used cars are set by the banks and don’t benefit from incentivized manufacturer rates, as may be the case with new vehicles.

Your credit history is also a factor in determining the cost of a loan, whether you’re buying a new or used vehicle. The lender will do a credit check, to see how likely you are to make loan payments on time.