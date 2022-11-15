Compare personalized quotes from Canada's top car insurance providers. All in under 5 minutes with ratehub.ca. Let's get started.* Get free quotes You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Since insurance companies price policies based on risk, the most effective way to bring down your auto insurance rates is to show your insurance company that you’re a safer driver. Aside from spending years behind the wheel, the fastest way to do this is to enroll in a government-certified driving school course. Read on to learn more about how driving school can save you money on auto insurance.

Driving school discounts

On average, driving school saves new drivers 10% to 20% on their auto insurance—although, as with most things, the devil is in the details. These discounts typically last for two to four years, and they are most impactful when you have the least amount of experience. With new drivers often paying as much as $7,000 per year for auto insurance in Canada, for example, the driving school insurance discount can result in thousands of dollars in savings—paying for the cost of driving school several times over.

Are driving school discounts available to you?

Most provinces incorporate insurance savings into their certified driving school courses.

Province Insurance discounts for drivers education Requirement for discount Alberta Yes! When you complete a Class 5 Driver Education Program in Alberta, you’ll receive a Notice of Driver Education Course Completion form. This may be used to get a discount on your vehicle insurance. British Columbia No! There are no direct insurance discounts offered by the ICBC for completing driving school. Manitoba No! There are no direct insurance discounts offered by the MPI for completing driving school. New Brunswick Yes! Through New Brunswick’s unique “First Chance” program, students who complete a certified driving school course will be rated the same from an insurance perspective as drivers with 6 years of experience. Newfoundland and Labrador Yes! Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador that complete the Graduated Driver Licensing Program qualify for a discount on their insurance. Nova Scotia Yes! Drivers in Nova Scotia that complete a certified driver’s education course qualify for a discount on their insurance from most insurance companies. Nunavut No! There are no formal discounts offered for completing a certified driver’s education course in Nunavut. Ontario Yes! Drivers in Ontario who complete a Ministry of Transportation approved Beginner Driver Education course will qualify for a discount on their insurance. Prince Edward Island Yes! Drivers in Prince Edward Island that complete a certified driver’s education course qualify for a discount on their insurance from most insurance companies. Quebec No! However, driver education is mandatory in Quebec for anybody that wishes to drive a motor vehicle. So, really, you can’t get insurance without it. Saskatchewan No! There are no formal discounts offered for completing a certified driver’s education course in Saskatchewan. Yukon No! There are no formal discounts offered for completing a certified driver’s education course in the Yukon. Northwest Territories No! There are no formal discounts offered for completing a certified driver’s education course in the Northwest Territories.

How to save on auto insurance

To determine how much you might save on auto insurance from completing a driving school course, the best thing to do is have a chat with an auto insurance broker. While driving school tends to result in insurance savings of 10% to 20% on average, the exact savings you’ll receive are specific to your individual driving record, vehicle, city, and insurance company.

On average, the driving school insurance discount is more impactful if you’re a younger driver living in an urban area with a high accident rate. If you’re an older driver, driving school will still save you money on your auto insurance, but because your base insurance rate will be lower, it might result in you saving hundreds, rather than thousands, of dollars.

How much can driving school save you on car insurance?

Below are a few examples of what your insurance savings could look like as a result of completing a certified driver’s education program. Based on a 16- to 20-year-old driver in Canada.

Driving school discount level Yearly auto insurance premiums Amount saved over 3 years for going to driving school Yearly auto insurance premiums Amount saved over 3 years for going to driving school No driving school experience $6,000 $0 $3,000 $0 Driving school, 5% insurance discount $5,700 $900 $2,850 $450 Driving school, 10% insurance discount $5,400 $1,800 $2,700 $900 Driving school, 20% insurance discount $4,800 $3,600 $2,400 $1,800

Why does driving school lower how much you will pay for car insurance?

Driving school can decrease your auto insurance premiums because it makes you a safer driver in the eyes of insurers. According to our Kruzee Driving School data, for example, pass rates for G2 tests tend to be below 60%. Students who do pass their G2 test are still relatively inexperienced on the road, and have a considerably higher accident rate. When students complete a ministry-approved driving school course, though, they learn defensive driving habits that make them safer drivers for life.