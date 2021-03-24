What life insurance brokers do

Insurance brokers sell and package life insurance, living benefits and wealth-related products. These can include life insurance policies (like term and whole life insurance) and living benefit riders (like disability, critical illness, long-term care, individual, health and dental insurance). Life insurance brokers can also sell wealth products, like segregated funds and annuities.

In addition to selling these products, brokers are required to follow industry guidelines set by provincial insurance counsels and other regulators like the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA). Brokers have a professional obligation to constantly keep up with the industry. “Insurance brokers are continuously improving their skillsets through training and education,” says Gurbinder Amar, a business development executive at IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. in Vancouver, who trains insurance brokers. “This is required not only to maintain their licenses, but for any designations they may hold that are industry related.” This training can involve product and concept training, analysis, sales skills and more.

Compare personalized quotes from some of Canada’s top life insurance providers*

How brokers determine the life insurance products they offer

You know how a travel agent has access to different hotels and airlines. Well, it’s kind of the same with insurance brokers and insurance providers. Their questions are about finding out what your needs are; based on the answers you provide, they’ll match you with a policy. Your broker is required to use analytical tools—such as “fact finders” and “needs analysis”—in collaboration with you to find the best policies and insurance products, says Amar. Basically, what is discovered through these processes will help a broker determine the best options and possible alternatives for the client.

The good, the bad and the neutral: The broker/provider relationship, explained

The question on the tip of every skeptic’s tongue: Are brokers in the insurance company’s pocket? The short answer: No.

“An insurance broker can sell the products of insurance providers that they have contracts with,” explains Amar. “They are compensated on the products that are sold, and the amount of compensation is usually very similar on the type of product sold at the different insurance providers.” He puts it this way: “If a term product is sold at company X, the broker would roughly receive the same compensation for a term product sold through company Y.”

Amar says this helps prevent biases toward any insurance providers. “This would be similar to how a mortgage broker works. They have the ability to sell mortgage and other credit products from various lenders, and provide the clients with the best solution. The compensation would be similar based on the product sold across the various lenders.”

But what if the best product isn’t with one of the broker’s partners? “If an insurance broker finds there is a more suitable product for their client, they can and do create contracts with other insurance providers through their managing general agency [MGA],” says Amar. “MGA’s usually have access to all providers who operate in the brokerage environment.”