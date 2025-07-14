Lavoy, the regional director at employment agency Robert Half, suspected the candidate was using artificial intelligence to generate answers during a live job interview.

“I questioned it,” she recalled. “And they jumped off the call.”

That experience wasn’t a one-off for Lavoy, so she started asking candidates to show up in person.

Some job seekers are misusing AI tools, recruiters say

With the unemployment rate around 7%, those on the hunt for work are looking to get an edge on fellow job seekers. Some are turning to AI to generate pristine, error-free resumés and even prepare for interviews. But that trend has many on the hiring side questioning its ethics.

Companies have started noticing the misuse of AI tools during live interviews and it has become a trend over the last couple of months, said Alexandra Tillo, senior talent strategy adviser at Indeed Canada.

Many recruiters don’t mind the use of AI in job searches, Tillo said, but it raises an alarm when candidates forgo all personality when writing a cover letter or rely heavily on technology during interviews rather than their own knowledge.

Similar responses to situational or behavioural questions from multiple candidates, with a delivery that lacks emotional intelligence, is what’s tipping off recruiters to inauthentic candidates, she added.

“It’s very hard to judge someone’s skills, especially if the answer is not truly their own and it does lead to a bit of a waste of time … (and a) lack of trust,” Tillo said.