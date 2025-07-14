Advertisement

Aimee Schalles on confronting your marriage’s hard questions early

The co-founder of online prenuptial agreement startup Jointly talks about leaving Big Law, tracking spending as a system, and...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in May 2025

A retired woman on a sofa reading a book

Retirement

RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know

Most registered retirement savings plans are eventually converted to registered retirement income funds. Here’s what to know about RRIF...

People attend a job and continuing education fair in Montreal on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

News

Ottawa to expand the Canada Summer Jobs program for youth

Government to offer more subsidies to employers as one in five students struggles to find summer employment.

The Bank of Canada in Ottawa

News

BoC held its rate on June 4—here’s why

The Bank of Canada held its key rate at 2.75%, citing high uncertainty, tariffs and more.

Smiling female CEO wearing glasses talking with company subordinates, discussing business strategies. Colleagues negotiating in positive atmosphere, working at laptops. Cooperation, leadership concept

Earn

How to negotiate a job offer to get better benefits

Yes, workplace benefits are negotiable in Canada. Here’s how to get creative and ask for perks that fit your...

MoneyFlex

Gen Z guide to getting more in a tough economy: How to negotiate salary, car deal, phone bills and more 

From rent to hair styling, phone to internet plans, these expenses are surprisingly negotiable. How every young Canadian can...

Distraught businessman holding his belongings and feeling worried while getting fired from his job.

News

What to do if your employer is in financial trouble

When a Canadian company files for creditor protection or goes bankrupt, here’s what employees can do to help themselves...

A Canadian DIY investor is wondering if they should hire a planner.

Financial Planning

Do you need a planner if you’re a DIY investor?

The hidden costs of doing it alone: Why Canadian DIY investors should consider guidance from a professional planner.

Man logging into his online broker account after reading the newspaper and MoneySense's "Best online brokers in Canada"

Investing

Best online brokers in Canada for 2025

