Skilled trades: The overlooked path to global job opportunities
More Canadians than ever are interested in careers that offer the ability to emigrate, but few consider trade skills, which are in high demand around the globe.
When you think about careers that give you the opportunity to work abroad, skilled trades might not spring to mind—but they should. Demand for tradespeople continues to climb, and these roles remain relatively insulated from AI thanks to the manual skill, real-time problem-solving and in-person expertise they require. The result is a career path that can deliver both stability and mobility.
In this article, we explore new research from HomeStars, the home-service hiring platform, highlighting an awareness gap around trade careers—including the potential they offer for international work and relocation.
Of the Canadian workforce between the ages of 18 and 34, the study found that almost six in 10 adults are interested in careers that would allow them to work abroad with a work visa (primarily to Europe or Australia). The study went on to show that 49% of all Canadian adults were interested in careers that offered opportunities to work abroad.
If you’re curious about regional attitudes, you might be interested to learn that residents of Ontario (closely followed by Québec) were most keen on jobs with travel opportunities. Nearly 50% of Ontarians said they would explore job options that allowed emigration. Though the study didn’t mention motivations for emigrating, it’s worth pointing out that these are two provinces with the highest cost of living in Canada.
It’s a myth that skilled trade jobs don’t allow you to travel, and that you’ll be limited to working in the province where you trained. As Colleen McGrory of HomeStars notes, “Skilled trades are in high demand across the globe. It’s not just Canada that has a shortage of tradespeople.”
According to the U.S. Institute for Quality, over one-third of skilled workers in many countries around the world are over age 50. These industries aren’t training enough young people to replace these skilled workers as they retire.
Fortunately, this shortage of vocational workers can play to your advantage if you’re hoping to move for work. But unfortunately, only half of young people are aware that skilled trade jobs give them the opportunity to emigrate. McGrory says the HomeStars study reveals the disconnect between Canadians’ career goals and awareness of opportunities that exist with skilled trades.
She says, “Our research shows that the majority of young people are interested in emigrating, yet more than half aren’t aware that the trades offer that opportunity. It seems that more education is needed to inform Canadians of the options this sort of job can bring with it.”
Just consider these skilled trades that travel well—electricians could be hired for international infrastructure projects, HVAC techs could work in high-growth climates, or welders might be chosen for shipbuilding or energy projects overseas. And, there may be competition to hire construction project specialists in regions that are experiencing a boom in growth.
Although the study points out that respondents were mainly interested in emigrating to Europe or Australia, many countries are experiencing a global workforce shortage, especially in skilled trades. For instance, EU nations have a shortage of plant and machine operators, electricians, and assemblers.
The flexibility offered by skilled trades might be especially appealing to younger workers, 34% of whom expressed interest in retraining in a vocation (compared to just 23% of older workers). With the continued rise in remote work, young people may be considering all work options that offer flexibility and travel opportunities.
Skilled trades have struggled to recruit women in the past. According to Statistics Canada, in 2022, only 7% of skilled trade workers were women. But the HomeStar study found that 15% of women surveyed said they were considering retraining in a trade.
Concerns over the rise of AI in the workforce might also have something to do with the increased interest in learning a trade. After all, 50% of men and 49% of women noted they were worried about AI’s potential impact on their careers.
Given the practical and hands-on aspect of skilled trades, this is an industry that might be cushioned from the rise of AI-powered jobs.
“Becoming a contractor—whether at home or abroad—offers a variety of benefits as a career. And with growing concern around the impact of AI on future jobs, it’s also clear that many people are looking for careers that offer long-term security. Skilled professional jobs can provide that stability,” said McGrory.
Emigration has continued to trend up across all demographics, but Canadians of working age might not realize that skilled trades are a practical pathway for moving abroad.
As studies like this point out, closing the awareness gap between common myths and skilled trade opportunities could encourage more people to pursue a trade, even if they ultimately emigrate.
