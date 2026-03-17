The experience gap: Why Gen Z’s career launch needs a reboot
Gen Z faces an “experience gap” as AI and employer expectations rise. Co-ops, apprenticeships, and hands-on learning are now essential.
Advertisement
Gen Z faces an “experience gap” as AI and employer expectations rise. Co-ops, apprenticeships, and hands-on learning are now essential.
In the “olden days”, the one our parents still reference at family dinner, the career path was pretty straightforward. You went to university, got a degree in “something professional,” and landed an entry-level job where you spent two years doing grunt work while more senior staffers “showed you the ropes”, or you faked it until you made it.
In 2026, that “grunt work” is being done by a prompt, and the ropes feel more like a tightrope… without a safety net.
According to Ryan Craig, Managing Director at Achieve Partners and author of Apprentice Nation, Gen Z is facing an “experience gap” that’s widening at a dizzying pace. Employers no longer want to train you; they basically want you to have done the job before they hire you for said entry-level job. It’s a total oxymoron, and it’s changing the game on whether you should be heading to a lecture hall or a job site before entering the workforce.
For years, high school graduates have been forced into a binary choice. “We have these two very different divergent paths,” Craig explains. “On the one hand, you’re being asked to sit in a classroom for two, three, or four more years, earn a degree with no guaranteed employment outcome… or you can get a job as a frontline retail or hospitality worker with little prospect of economic mobility.”
What’s missing is a robust “middle pathway”, the earn-and-learn model. While Canada is arguably ahead of the U.S. thanks to our co-op culture, Craig argues that North America is still overinvesting in a “classroom-based, tuition-based career launch infrastructure” and dramatically underinvesting in the infrastructure that actually gets people hired.
If you’ve been scrolling through “Trade-Tok,” you’ve seen the pitch: Skip the debt, become an electrician, AI can’t fix a leaky pipe. And while Craig agrees that “we’re not seeing robots that are replacing tradespeople anytime soon,” he warns against running into a trade just because you’re scared of being replaced by a robot.
He explains that the current threat of AI isn’t that it will steal all the jobs; it’s that it has raised the bar for entry. “AI is changing the nature of entry-level jobs, where you used to do menial work or grunt work as you found your way and learned the ropes,” Craig says. “Now the expectation is going to be that you use AI to do that menial work… and you’ll be expected to do higher-value client work, project work, product work from day one.”
This creates a paradox: You need a degree to get the “big” job, but the degree doesn’t give you the “work-integrated” experience you need to survive day one.
Despite the budget challenges and the “deteriorating” outcomes for many university graduates, Craig’s advice to Gen Z might surprise those looking for a radical “anti-college” stance. If you have the means—the social and financial capital—university is still a powerful engine for building “durable skills”, he says.
“It’s the only pathway where there’s scale,” Craig admits. “Today, your best bet is to do something you’re passionate about where there’s a co-op opportunity.”
However, he is clear that the “brand name” of the degree is no longer enough to guarantee career success. Unless you are attending a school with massive market cachet, a degree without work-integrated learning is becoming a high-risk asset. The future of the university degree, according to Craig, must be “work-integrated,” where coursework and real-world employment are indistinguishable from day one.
If you’re sitting at the kitchen table trying to decide your next four years, here is the 2026 reality check based on Craig’s insights:
What really matters in the 2026 labour market isn’t choosing between “academia” and “apprenticeship”; it’s about experience. Whether you are in a lecture hall or on a job site, the question to ask yourself is: “Am I just learning about the job, or am I actually doing it?”
“Pursue something that you love, or find at least interesting, and you’ll figure out how to make a career about it,” Craig concludes. “Build some level of expertise and reputation for yourself… and then work will find you.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
As Gen Z prioritizes balance over promotion, organizations adapt with alternative career tracks beyond traditional management roles.
More Canadians than ever are interested in careers that offer the ability to emigrate, but few consider trade skills,...
Experts share how to tell if your side hustle is worth pursuing, plus the financial and emotional signs it...
Gen Z is prioritizing purpose, mentorship, and flexibility over salary. Here's how choosing the right early-career environment and a...
Canada’s proposed Groceries and Essentials Benefit could boost GST credits for millions. Here’s who qualifies, how much you could...
For those new to Canada, it's especially important to build a solid financial base to boost your chances of...
Review the 2026 CPP payment dates, how much you could receive, when to apply, and how the Canada Pension...
Find out the OTB payment dates for 2026, eligibility rules, and how the Ontario Trillium Benefit works for Ontario...
Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....
Ontario’s new pay transparency rules require salary ranges and AI disclosure in job postings, aiming to level the hiring...