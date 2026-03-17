In 2026, that “grunt work” is being done by a prompt, and the ropes feel more like a tightrope… without a safety net.

According to Ryan Craig, Managing Director at Achieve Partners and author of Apprentice Nation, Gen Z is facing an “experience gap” that’s widening at a dizzying pace. Employers no longer want to train you; they basically want you to have done the job before they hire you for said entry-level job. It’s a total oxymoron, and it’s changing the game on whether you should be heading to a lecture hall or a job site before entering the workforce.

The “college or Chipotle” conundrum

For years, high school graduates have been forced into a binary choice. “We have these two very different divergent paths,” Craig explains. “On the one hand, you’re being asked to sit in a classroom for two, three, or four more years, earn a degree with no guaranteed employment outcome… or you can get a job as a frontline retail or hospitality worker with little prospect of economic mobility.”

What’s missing is a robust “middle pathway”, the earn-and-learn model. While Canada is arguably ahead of the U.S. thanks to our co-op culture, Craig argues that North America is still overinvesting in a “classroom-based, tuition-based career launch infrastructure” and dramatically underinvesting in the infrastructure that actually gets people hired.

The AI wildcard: why “trades” aren’t the only answer

If you’ve been scrolling through “Trade-Tok,” you’ve seen the pitch: Skip the debt, become an electrician, AI can’t fix a leaky pipe. And while Craig agrees that “we’re not seeing robots that are replacing tradespeople anytime soon,” he warns against running into a trade just because you’re scared of being replaced by a robot.

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He explains that the current threat of AI isn’t that it will steal all the jobs; it’s that it has raised the bar for entry. “AI is changing the nature of entry-level jobs, where you used to do menial work or grunt work as you found your way and learned the ropes,” Craig says. “Now the expectation is going to be that you use AI to do that menial work… and you’ll be expected to do higher-value client work, project work, product work from day one.”

This creates a paradox: You need a degree to get the “big” job, but the degree doesn’t give you the “work-integrated” experience you need to survive day one.

So, is university still the best bet?

Despite the budget challenges and the “deteriorating” outcomes for many university graduates, Craig’s advice to Gen Z might surprise those looking for a radical “anti-college” stance. If you have the means—the social and financial capital—university is still a powerful engine for building “durable skills”, he says.

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“It’s the only pathway where there’s scale,” Craig admits. “Today, your best bet is to do something you’re passionate about where there’s a co-op opportunity.”

However, he is clear that the “brand name” of the degree is no longer enough to guarantee career success. Unless you are attending a school with massive market cachet, a degree without work-integrated learning is becoming a high-risk asset. The future of the university degree, according to Craig, must be “work-integrated,” where coursework and real-world employment are indistinguishable from day one.

The new playbook for Gen Z

If you’re sitting at the kitchen table trying to decide your next four years, here is the 2026 reality check based on Craig’s insights:

The passion clause still matters: “Follow your dreams” isn’t dead, it’s just more competitive. “I think it’s actually more important than ever because you need to stand out in this labour market,” Craig says. “The way to stand out is to do something different or unique or have a unique take on something—and not just be one of 50,000 people who do the exact same thing.” If you love a trade, go for it. If you love history, figure out how to stack it with digital skills. Seek the “earn and learn” safety net: If you don’t have the resources for four years of “pure” academics, an apprenticeship is the safer bet. “An apprenticeship is a very high ROI pathway”, Craig notes. Because you’re not paying tuition and you’re not taking on debt. The worst thing that could happen is you pursue it, you decide you don’t like it, and you’re back where you started. You’re not worse off. And you learned something. The “co-op” mandate: If you choose university, do not treat the co-op as an “extra.” It is the core of your education. Without that work-based learning, you will be staring at an experience gap that no GPA can bridge. Future-proofing via “human” involvement: If you’re choosing a path based on AI-resilience, look toward health care and skilled trades like electricians. “Anything that requires direct involvement with a human or an object” is your safe bet for long-term security. But again, AI resistance is smart, but career fulfillment should come first.

What really matters in the 2026 labour market isn’t choosing between “academia” and “apprenticeship”; it’s about experience. Whether you are in a lecture hall or on a job site, the question to ask yourself is: “Am I just learning about the job, or am I actually doing it?”

“Pursue something that you love, or find at least interesting, and you’ll figure out how to make a career about it,” Craig concludes. “Build some level of expertise and reputation for yourself… and then work will find you.”

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