Frankly, they’re not wrong. Cost of living has surged, incomes have stayed the same, the financial system is more complex, and the tools available today didn’t exist when parents bought homes on one income or invested exclusively through a bank advisor.

To help bring you up to speed, we spoke with Canadian money expert and Qualified Associate Financial Planner (QAFP), Jessica Moorhouse, author of Everything But Money, who maps out four crucial updates to the financial playbook.

Dated rule #1: “Buy a home as soon as possible”

2025 update: Renting + investing may build more wealth than forcing homeownership.

Let’s break it down. Housing is a big point of friction between generations—and for good reason. Moorhouse says the affordability conversation has been going on for over a decade: “We always thought there’d be a certain correction and there was never a correction. It’s gotten to an even crazier price point for houses.”

Traditional advice made sense when home prices were in reach. But as she notes, salaries have barely moved: “I’m still seeing incomes for jobs that I had a decade ago and the salary is the same.”

The new rule is that buying property is optional, and less of a moral achievement. Moorhouse points out that “When you crunch the numbers, it may not actually make financial sense to put all of your money into a shoebox of a condo,” especially with the current market and some condos not appreciating.

Her practical 2025 approach: open an FHSA even if you’re not sure you’ll buy (you can always roll it into an RRSP later), keep your cost of living low, and rent strategically while investing the difference. The goal isn’t the deed, it’s long-term financial flexibility.

Dated rule #2: “Stick with one employer, loyalty pays”

2025 update: Financial stability comes from acquired skills, not tenure. Job-hop with intention.

Boomer career advice was born in a simpler labour market—one without AI screening tools, mass layoffs, contract work or entire industries disrupted by emerging tech. Today’s job search, Moorhouse notes, is nothing like her parents’ generation. She shares an example of a parental figure’s career advice: “He literally gave this typical advice: just go into the office and talk to the CEO and say, ‘You know what? I’m a damn good worker. Hire me’. Because he got a job that way. Today, I’d be kicked out of the office.”

Gen Z already understands this, and they don’t overstay their time in a role for loyalty anymore, either. “They think of it as more, ‘When my employer stops valuing me and they’re not paying me appropriately… why would I stay loyal?” The new norm is reassessing every two to three years—and staying only if it still makes sense.

Side hustles also play a bigger role than ever. For Moorhouse’s generation, they were survival jobs. Today, they’re career testers: “It gives them more freedom and opportunity,” she says, sometimes even leading to full-time self-employment or a small business.

The modern rule: build skills, not tenure. Welcome pivots, reskilling, and career detours. View them as strategy, not instability.

Dated rule #3: “Save 10% of every paycheque no matter what”

2025 update: Keep the principle—modernize the practice.**

Moorhouse still believes in the classic “pay yourself first” rule, including the well-known 10% guideline. “It creates this habit and this evidence that, oh, there is always a way that you can save,” she says. But she also recognizes the financial pressure young Canadians are under.

The modern version of the rule is more adaptable. The principle remains the same: save first, automatically but the number can flex. Automate whatever amount is realistic into a TFSA, FHSA, or investment account; increase it when possible; and if the math truly doesn’t add up, focus on boosting your income rather than blaming yourself.

And earning extra is easier than it used to be. Moorhouse recalls that her own side hustle required physically going to another workplace after her 9-to-5. Now, “You can find part-time jobs that are remote” and pick up flexible work from home.