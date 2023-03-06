Why? In January 2023, 45% of Canadians reported they were $200 away or less from not being able to meet all of their regular financial responsibilities, and 30% said they already didn’t make enough money to pay their bills. A recent Statistics Canada survey found that a quarter of Canadians (26%) didn’t feel prepared enough to cover an unexpected $500 expense.

How easy is it to start a side hustle? I spoke with three Canadians who have done it. They shared the upsides and downsides of having a second job—along with hard-won advice about being your own boss. Read on to learn more about how to start a side hustle, and how it could help you make more money and deal with the rising cost of living in Canada.

What is passive income, and how do you earn it?

Lately, there’s been a lot of online chatter about “passive income,” especially among influencers promoting passive income/remote side hustles that promise “big returns.”

Passive income is money earned with minimal effort, once you’ve already set up a business or an investment—the opposite of active income made from your 9-to-5 job, for example. (It’s often described as “making money in your sleep.”) Think investment income, rental property income or even affiliate revenue from online content you produce (you earn a commission when customers make a purchase from a company you referred them to).

Sounds great, right? But buying dividend stocks, owning rental properties and making viral videos isn’t exactly within reach for everyone.

People hunting for other passive-income opportunities may come across influencers promoting e-commerce side hustles. If you look into it, the job description usually involves setting up an online shop on a platform like Amazon or eBay. You would have to purchase products and manage your store—and there’s no guarantee that you’d even make a profit. Also, good advice has always been to beware of outright scams and pyramid schemes that sound too good to be true.

Now that I’ve cleared up passive income, let’s get into how you can actually make more money in Canada. Let’s look at some side hustles and what they involve, including startup costs, hours and more.

How can you make more money in Canada?

Much like finding any kind of job, your side hustle needs to be a good fit for your abilities and circumstances. Ask yourself these three questions to narrow down your options: