Maybe you’re someone with a tangible business and real-life clients and customers, like a financial planner, real estate agent, Etsy-shop owner, caterer, tutor or (insert your profession here). You may have used Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn or even TikTok to get your name out to potential clients. The COVID pandemic closed doors on businesses and pushed small business owners, self-employed people and those with side hustles to find alternative ways to connect, sell products and services, complete transactions and, obviously, create new revenue streams. Social media, some say, is the answer.

Now is the time to conduct business digitally

The environment is right, says Jason Charlebois, Scotiabank’s senior vice-president, small business. “The last six to eight months, the business opportunity to participate digitally is more legitimate,” he says about small businesses that may have hesitated to go online or frankly just didn’t have the time to do so before COVID-19. “Consumers are more willing to adapt their purchasing behaviours.” Because of the original March 2020 lockdown and the many restrictions put in place since then, people are more willing to buy something without seeing it in person, have video consultations, arrange for pickup or delivery without signatures, sign contracts online, and engage with small businesses in other ways online.

Charlebois points to data from the New Path to Impact Report, a survey by Scotiabank, where 40% of small business owners say they are “cautiously optimistic” for their future. (The study, conducted by Maru/Blu on behalf of Scotiabank, included a range of small business owners, from sole proprietors and entrepreneurs to those with businesses with up to 50-plus employees.) Despite being in a “worse situation” compared to before the pandemic, many businesses feel prepared—almost 70% of those surveyed. Charlebois says his clients have been pivoting (reducing variable costs), using financial support from the government (like Canada Emergency Business Account loans, and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program) and bank specific programs (like payment deferrals), partnership tools (Shopify and the Canada Federation of Independent Business) and, of course, social media.

“Where else can we do business?” responds Rory Lindo, co-owner of Doll Factory by Damzels, a vintage-inspired dress retailer with two locations in Toronto. “Four or five years ago, we put our dresses online,” she says, adding that, pre-COVID, damzels.com would list 10 or 15 items for a taste of the collection in store. “It was a very simple website that was more of an introduction to our brand.” For social media, the schedule was a single post a day on the @dollfactorybydamzels. Since the March 2020 shutdown, though, every piece they’re selling is on the website or on their Facebook and Instagram pages. They also recalibrated their inventory from being mostly dresses to now include sweaters, leggings and other casual pieces. “It’s what people want right now—comfy clothes and things that look good on Zoom.” As for social media, they have about doubled their social media advertising (from once a month to once every 10 days), began tagging products in posts, doing more video content, and now posting three times a day (including one video for Instagram Stories). She’s made these changes to her digital marketing plan because, as she says, “My livelihood depends on it.”

How to use social media for work and your business

Global social media companies have working towards having a presence in Canada for a while now, to support local businesses here. Facebook has offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal; Twitter launched its Canadian offices in 2016, Pinterest in 2018, and TikTok in 2020. And a whopping 67% of Canadians are on social media, making us one of the more engaged nations.

Facebook recently held its first-ever Fitness Summit in August 2020, educating trainers, gym and studio owners, and other exercise professionals on how they can make money on Facebook and Instagram. “The intention here is that Facebook is really thinking about a broader menu of monetization options for various businesses, no matter what size you are,” says Devi Mahadevia, Facebook’s director of sports and fitness partnerships, based in Washington, D.C. “How do our products grow revenue? Our platform is now offering a new menu of monetization tools that help unlock revenue opportunities.” To create a revenue stream for yourself on Facebook and Instagram, you can set up paid online events (where your customers can buy tickets to a streaming video event), shopping catalogues, monthly subscriptions, branded content (when you partner with an advertiser), conversion (ads targeted to users who have interacted with your content), and Facebook Stars and Badges (when your clients or customers can “donate” to support to you).

And social media sites, no matter the channel you are on, offer business owners a way to connect with customers and clients, by posting content, private messaging, live streaming, creating video Stories and more.

Connecting with clients and customers on social

For existing clients and customers, who already know who you are, they may already be following you, or would instantly recognize your “brand” if you went on social media. So, it can be an authentic way to interact with them now, without the natural foot traffic.