Here is our guide to Canadian resale sites, along with the pros and cons of each option and their cost, so you can get to selling your stuff and earning cash.

Resale site Costs and fees Best site for selling worldwide: eBay 12.9% of sale for most items Best site for selling local in Canada: Kijiji Zero commissions, no listing fees, up to nine ads for free Best site for selling through social media: Facebook Marketplace 5% of sale for most items Best site for selling clothes and fashion goods: Poshmark 20% of sale for most items Best generalist site for selling products and services: Craigslist Zero commissions, $3 to $75 listing fee, depending on the item Best site for selling used electronics: GizmoGrind Free Best site for contents sales: Sell My Stuff Canada 35% of sale for most items Best site for free stuff: Freecycle.org Free, as all items are free

Best site for selling worldwide: eBay

The resale site eBay has been a tried-and-tested marketplace platform since 1995. On the platform’s Canadian site, ebay.ca, product categories include toys, trading cards, furniture, clothing and thousands of others. The platform has over 135 million active buyers.

Pros

It’s a worldwide platform, so you can sell your items to buyers globally. The best-selling items on eBay include: small kitchen appliances, action figures, Lego sets, trading cards, bicycles, soccer equipment, and men’s and women’s clothing. There is also a trending page of the hottest-selling items on the platform, and these items change daily. For support, eBay has a useful help centre with information about how to sell, list and get paid for your items.

Cons

Each section on the menu has seven sub-categories. So, the site can be hard to navigate, and the menu options could be confusing for some. For example, when you click on the motors menu, there are two subsections: parts and accessories, and “more categories.” Also, access to your account information is not immediately visible from the home page. The settings link at the top of the homepage is small, and the options may not be obvious for first-time users.

How much does it cost to use eBay?

It’s completely free to create an eBay account, but eBay charges insertion fees after you reach 250 posted listings per month, for standard membership packages. The number of free listings you can post goes up with higher level store packages. When you do sell an item, eBay charges a fee of 12.9% of the sale price, plus $0.30 per order for some items. For example, if you sell a shirt for $10, you will be paid $8.71, once the 12.9% charge is deducted. Be sure to take that into account when posting items. Now, say you sell a fridge for $1,000. Apply the same 12.9% fee, and subtract the $129 fee from the final sale–meaning you’ll be paid $871. Some items may have a different sale fee, like 6% on bass and normal guitars, 8% for men’s and women’s athletic shoes and 5% on most non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Best site for selling local in Canada: Kijiji

Kijiji is one of the most popular classified ads websites in Canada. Users can post ads to sell items in a variety of categories, including computers, electronics, jewelry, tools, musical instruments, sporting goods and more.

Pros

The site is dead easy to use. Simply click the “post ad button,” and it will take you through six steps: