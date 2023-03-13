How to make money selling stuff online
Tired of clutter? Need some cash? Here are eight Canadian resale sites that can help you turn your stuff into income.
Selling your old items online can be a lucrative side hustle or hobby. But with so many different platforms to choose from, you might wonder where to start. This guide will walk you through the different resale platforms, what to do before you make a sale and the items that will sell online. We’ll also cover prepping your items for resale and how to donate them if you’re in the giving mood.
Here is our guide to Canadian resale sites, along with the pros and cons of each option and their cost, so you can get to selling your stuff and earning cash.
|Resale site
|Costs and fees
|Best site for selling worldwide: eBay
|12.9% of sale for most items
|Best site for selling local in Canada: Kijiji
|Zero commissions, no listing fees, up to nine ads for free
|Best site for selling through social media: Facebook Marketplace
|5% of sale for most items
|Best site for selling clothes and fashion goods: Poshmark
|20% of sale for most items
|Best generalist site for selling products and services: Craigslist
|Zero commissions, $3 to $75 listing fee, depending on the item
|Best site for selling used electronics: GizmoGrind
|Free
|Best site for contents sales: Sell My Stuff Canada
|35% of sale for most items
|Best site for free stuff: Freecycle.org
|Free, as all items are free
The resale site eBay has been a tried-and-tested marketplace platform since 1995. On the platform’s Canadian site, ebay.ca, product categories include toys, trading cards, furniture, clothing and thousands of others. The platform has over 135 million active buyers.
It’s a worldwide platform, so you can sell your items to buyers globally. The best-selling items on eBay include: small kitchen appliances, action figures, Lego sets, trading cards, bicycles, soccer equipment, and men’s and women’s clothing. There is also a trending page of the hottest-selling items on the platform, and these items change daily. For support, eBay has a useful help centre with information about how to sell, list and get paid for your items.
Each section on the menu has seven sub-categories. So, the site can be hard to navigate, and the menu options could be confusing for some. For example, when you click on the motors menu, there are two subsections: parts and accessories, and “more categories.” Also, access to your account information is not immediately visible from the home page. The settings link at the top of the homepage is small, and the options may not be obvious for first-time users.
It’s completely free to create an eBay account, but eBay charges insertion fees after you reach 250 posted listings per month, for standard membership packages. The number of free listings you can post goes up with higher level store packages. When you do sell an item, eBay charges a fee of 12.9% of the sale price, plus $0.30 per order for some items. For example, if you sell a shirt for $10, you will be paid $8.71, once the 12.9% charge is deducted. Be sure to take that into account when posting items. Now, say you sell a fridge for $1,000. Apply the same 12.9% fee, and subtract the $129 fee from the final sale–meaning you’ll be paid $871. Some items may have a different sale fee, like 6% on bass and normal guitars, 8% for men’s and women’s athletic shoes and 5% on most non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Kijiji is one of the most popular classified ads websites in Canada. Users can post ads to sell items in a variety of categories, including computers, electronics, jewelry, tools, musical instruments, sporting goods and more.
The site is dead easy to use. Simply click the “post ad button,” and it will take you through six steps:
Kijiji offers a robust safety centre to help novice sellers identify security issues and scams, and provides safety tips. The platform also lets you choose the method you want to get paid. Choose from cash, Interac e-Transfers or PayPal. The payment method you choose is completely up to you.
Scammers sometimes target Kijiji users, so the site recommends you always meet face-to-face in a safe public place, like a mall, to make the transaction. Also, be weary of those who want to over pay or have you ship the item before payment is received. To avoid this, Kijiji recommends always meeting face-to-face for sales to avoid most scams.
Creating an account is free, and you can post anywhere between five and 23 ads for free; it varies by category. For instance, you can post up to nine ads for electronics and 20 for home decor.
Facebook Marketplace is a go-to choice for selling your items through social media. If you already have a Facebook profile, you can access the service right away. If you don’t have a Facebook account, you’ll need to register to use the platform to sell your stuff. You can post pretty much anything for 30 different product categories, including toys, games, cars, rental apartments, video games, electronics, headphones and many others.
Facebook is massive with 1.98 billion daily users, which could be lucrative for local sellers. The platform is easy to sign up for, as all you need is a Facebook profile.
Facebook Marketplace does restrict the sale of certain items, like event tickets and gift cards. If you’re looking to sell those products, eBay or Kijiji may be the more accessible choice.
Creating an account and posting an item are free. The fees come in when you sell: it’s 5% per shipment, or a flat fee of $0.40 for shipped items under $8.
If you’re wondering where to sell your clothes online, Poshmark is a standout choice for selling second-hand clothing, fashion goods, as well as home decor. The platform has over 80 million users across the U.S., Canada and Australia, and it records about one sale every second in the U.S.
The site carries a wide selection of product categories, including clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery and many other items. Shipping and credit card fees are straightforward, as they’re included as part of the cost to use for sellers.
The high commission fee of 20% on sales over $20 may be a dealbreaker for first-time sellers, while others may see it as a good thing, since it covers shipping and credit card fees.
Poshmark deducts a $3.95 commission fee for all sales under $20. For sales above $20, the platform takes 20%. Sales tax (GST and HST) is and are also deducted from each sale.
Craigslist is a solid platform for selling just about anything. The site has an almost endless list of product categories, like musical instruments, books, bikes, auto parts, cell phones, computers, electronics and more. You can also post listings for services and jobs. You don’t have to have an account to post on Craigslist, making it a good choice if you only plan to use it once.
The Craigslist website, while dated in terms of design, is extremely easy to navigate. Also, with a variety of product categories, you will be sure to find one to fit the item you’re selling. Craigslist also has a useful help centre page that sellers can use to recognize and avoid common scams. It’s free to post (more on fees below).
Probably the biggest downside is the opportunity for scams. Some common ones include fraudulent transactions (a buyer online offering a fake cheque on transactions), and spam messages from buyers outside of your local area. As a rule, it’s best to sell locally and face-to-face to avoid fraud. Another downside is that you can only post to one category per city every 48 hours. If you have a lot of stuff to sell, it may take a while with Craigslist.
It’s free to post ads and to create an account. Select fees apply for different ads, including: $10 to $75 for job postings, $5 for offering services or items. All of the above fees are estimates and vary depending on where you live.
If you’re looking to sell your electronics, then GizmoGrind is a selling platform worth considering. You can sell a variety of devices, including Apple products (iPhone, iPod, Macbook and so on), as well as android phones and tablets, along with headphones, music players, smartwatches and any other tech stuff. The platform accepts posts selling devices from major brands such as Samsung, Google, Sony, Motorola, ASUS and LG. When you post, you simply choose the type of device you’re selling, list the specs (storage and model type), then GizmoGrind gives you a price right away. Sellers on the platform do not set prices.
Once GizmoGrind has a confirmed buyer, you ship the device to GizmoGrind with a prepaid label (which it provides to you) or opt for the company to send you a shipping kit. Either way the platform covers the shipping costs. A GizmoGrind technician will inspect the item for any damage after it arrives. Once your item checks out, you will receive your payment in approximately three to four days. GizmoGrind offers payment by cheque, Apple Store gift card and through PayPal.
You’ll get a quote for how much your device is worth almost instantly. Plus, GizmoGrind will also cover the shipping costs of sending in your device. You don’t worry about dealing with potential customers, making it a pretty safe place to sell your tech stuff.
Payments from GizmoGrind can take up to three to four days to process. You also won’t get paid while your device is being inspected.
GizmoGrind covers all shipping costs, and it’s completely free to use.
If you plan on selling a large number of items—like for a contents (or estate) sale after the death of a family member, or if you’re moving and downsizing your home—you could consider using Sell My Stuff Canada. It helps you price, appraise and sell items. The process starts with a consultation to view your items; after that, company staff will research, catalog, take photos and prep your items to sell. Sales can take place in person and/or online, lasting one or five days, respectively. Sell My Stuff Canada also donates or offers to dispose of items that can’t be sold, for a fee. This can include damaged items like broken furniture and tableware.
Sell My Stuff Canada will handle your entire contents sale, including pricing, appraisal and selling, so you won’t have to lift a finger. Plus, it offers a free consultation, and its staff is available to answer questions. Real-live human staff, no bots.
The platform is designed for selling large batch items. Selling things individually or occasionally, such as clothing or items from a jewelry collection, will not be a fit for this reseller.
For contents sales the platform charges a minimum of 35% on the total price of all items sold. For junk removal, fees start at $375. Both rates vary and change depending on the size and type of your sale.
Non-profit platform Freecycle is a go-to choice if you’re a fan of giving back to your local community. Its goal is to help you give away your stuff and keep things out of landfills. The site invites users to local community groups. Users then post about items they want to give away. You can post almost anything on the platform so long as it’s free. Other members can reply to the posting and arrange a pickup date and time for the items.
While you won’t be making money using Freecycle, you will prevent more waste from going to landfills. Currently, over 5,000 town groups organized by location and 9 million members make up the Freecycle community.
If you’re in the giving mood and need inspiration, check out our list of the best charities to donate to for the most charitable impact.
No need to worry about fraudulent transactions or haggling when everything is free! You get to support your local community and help the environment with each transaction. It’s still a good idea to keep your safety in mind for meetups, though.
There is no option to sell on this platform. If you’re looking to make money, consider looking at the other options above. You’ll also need to create an account to use Freecycle.
The platform is completely free to use and post items on.
To be considered for our list, the apps and websites had to be free to use or charge a low fee, and they had to be easy to use, safe to sell on and offer a likelihood of a sale. We also looked at each one’s features for selling or getting rid of specific things, since you’re selling specialty items.
Here is our guide to set yourself up online and make some money.
Before you sell anything online, first decide which site or platform to use. There are two main strategies for selling your items online. First, you could sell on a site that specializes in specific categories of goods, like Poshmark for selling clothes or GizmoGrind for cell phones. Or, you could go for a platform with a broader audience, like eBay, and use the tools on the site to target buyers who are looking for certain items. The more you can target specific groups of buyers, the better chance you have of making a sale. The above list is a guide to help you choose what may work for you.
Short answer: It depends. What you earn depends on the platform and on the kind of items you’re selling, you and your buyers’ proximity and the number of items being sold.
For example, if you sell a quality bag through Kijiji for $150—and you haven’t used all of your free available ads—you’ll receive the full amount on the sale and directly profit. But, if you sell that same handbag on Poshmark, which deducts a 20% commission fee, you’ll only make $120. But you may sell it faster on Poshmark because of the fashion-based buyers you would be targeting. However, if you sell a used iPhone 13 Pro Max on eBay for $950, you’ll earn a profit of $827—even after the 12.9% fee is deducted. If you sell the same phone through Gizmogrind you’ll get about $723. So, you’ll have to weigh the pros and cons as listed above.
Once you make a sale, the next step is to prep your items for shipping or a drop-off. Since postage costs can vary, it’s best to consult some shipping guides online. Mail and delivery services, such as Canada Post and FedEx, offer detailed guidelines on how to ship your items. This includes how to package and how to label them. Their websites also cover how to ship specific items such as artwork, electronics, musical instruments and many other items.
Next, you’ll need to buy supplies. You may need padded envelopes, boxes, shipping labels, tape and bubble wrap, depending on the fragility of the item you’ve sold. You can purchase supplies from a dollar store, post office or office supply store.
Stay safe and verify whether a buyer is legitimate. If you can, meet the buyer in person and sell locally to help you avoid getting scammed. If you’re meeting a buyer, set a location that’s a public place and during the day. If you are going to their home or residence, ask a friend to accompany you. Lastly, if a buyer’s offer sounds too good to be true, then it most likely is. Look out for con artists who offer to overpay for your listing, or try to put off paying for your item until after you ship it to them.
If you can’t find a buyer, consider giving the item away instead of trashing it. First, you can donate your items to a local charitable thrift store (for example, Goodwill and The Salvation Army), use Freecycle or list items for free on sites like eBay or Kijiji. With charity-aligned thrift stores, there may be rules around what you can donate. But many donation centres accept clothing, computers, toys, games, sports equipment, houseware and electronics. You can drop them off, or some charities, like the Diabetes Association of Canada, offer curb pick-ups for donated items.
Whatever option you choose, you’ll be doing yourself, others and the Earth a service by getting rid of your old stuff and selling or donating it.
