The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026
What are the best streaming services in Canada? Which credit cards offer you streaming perks? Find out here.
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What are the best streaming services in Canada? Which credit cards offer you streaming perks? Find out here.
You have endless options for streaming services in Canada. While choice can be a great thing, it can also cause confusion when it comes to the value of each service, since each differs greatly in terms of available movies and shows, subscription cost and the number of users that can access a single account.
In 2026, streaming is a mainstay in Canada; in fact, according to one recent study from madeinca.ca, around 90% of adult Canadians stream content and spend about ten hours per week streaming. The same study found that Netflix is the most popular paid streaming service, while YouTube is the most popular free streaming service in Canada.
According to the same study, a third of subscribers have cancelled a streaming service to save money in Canada. Cutting down on standard-of-living expenses, like streaming subscriptions, can be one of the first ways to effectively manage your spending.
If you’re wondering which service you should keep, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best streaming services in Canada, their prices, and other key information so that you can choose (and binge-watch) wisely.
Before you sign up for any streaming service, first find out if it offers a free trial. This will not only save you a few bucks, but it will also allow you to sample the service and get a better idea of whether you want to fully invest in it. Some services, like Netflix and Disney+, do not offer free trials, whereas Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video offer 7- and 30-day free trials, respectively.
While conventional sales are rare in the world of streaming services, that’s not to say you can’t find a deal. Some services can be bundled (like through your Amazon Prime membership, for example), or you can save by paying for an entire year upfront and even enjoy perks like premium delivery service subscriptions at no additional cost.
Of course, a great way to save on streaming services is to share them, though not all will allow you to do so. Some, like Netflix, charge for additional profiles logging from non-home locations.
American Express Cobalt Card
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite + Card
Below are the best streaming services in Canada for 2026, along with their prices and features, to help you choose the right one:
What to watch: Stream Start Tek 60, Beast Games, Chicago Fire, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Wheel of Time, The Rig, Hemlock Grove, A+, Young Sherlock, Suits, Parks and Recreation, Smallville, and Dark Matter.
Cost: $9.99/month, $99/yearly, $4.99/month for students.
How many devices: Stream select content on 2 devices.
What’s included: 4K and HD streaming of Amazon Prime, depending on the device you use, of course; offline viewing and downloads on select titles. Movies and TV shows include commercials that run before and during playback. However, on-demand music streaming with Amazon Music Prime is ad-free. Get access to free games through Amazon Luna and thousands of books and magazines through Prime Reading. Get free two-day shipping included with your Prime membership. To top it off, Amazon Prime Video Channels allows you to add premium video channels at an additional cost, including Starz, StackTV Canada, BBC Earth, and BritBox to your base Prime subscription for an additional fee. Costs vary depending on the channel. Amazon Prime members can also enjoy free DashPass which gives you free dilivery on DoorDash orders, lower service fees and 5% back in DoorDash credits. All you need to do is link your Amazon account with your DoorDash account and start racking up the deals.
Free trial or deals: 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video when you sign up for Amazon Prime.
What to watch: Apple TV+ features original shows, Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Hijack, Silo, The Reluctant Traveller, Knife Edge chasing Michelin Stars, Prehistoric Planet Ice Age, Cowboy Cartel, 1971 The Year That Music Changed Everything, and Tiny World.
Cost: $14.99/month or $22.95/month if bundled with other services via Apple One.
How many devices: 6
What’s included: 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming across all devices for one price
Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial or three months free with the purchase of an Apple device, such as a MacBook, an iPhone, or an iPad
What to watch: Stream well-known British series, movies and shows, A Woman of Substance, The Other Bennet Sister, After the Flood, Unforgotten, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Sherlock and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.
Cost: $10.99/month, $109.99/year, and $149.99/year for premium membership.
How many devices: 2
Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial
What to watch: Enjoy ad-free streaming of all CBC well as news programming and special event coverage. Stream well-known shows like Diana The Princess and the Bodyguard, Animal Control, PEN15, Vigil, Mad Men, The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, The National, and Orphan Black.
Cost: $5.99/month
How many devices: 3
What’s included: HD ad-free streaming of all content on CBC Gem
Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial
What to watch: Stream Crave and HBO. Plus, it gives you access to family content and documentaries. Stream well-known content like Love Island USA, Lanterns, Michael, The Amazing Race Canada, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Practical Magic, The Big Bang Theory, The Rookie, Game of Thrones, Shoresy, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office, and Succession.
Cost: $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Crave Standard with Ads; $22/month or $220/year for Crave Premium. You can also sign up for Crave through your cable provider, and free trials vary by province.
How many devices: 2 streams with Crave Standard with Ads, 4 streams with Crave Premium
What’s included: Downloading and streaming anytime on up to 4 devices, along with access to Crave’s entire library with a premium subscription.
Free trial or deals: None.
What to watch: Access hundreds of different anime series including Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation, Naruto, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Solo Leveling, One Piece, Kaiju No. 8, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Clevatess, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Fate/strange Fake, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan.
Cost: $10.99/month Fan subscription, $13.49/month Mega Fan subscription, and $17.99/month Ultimate Fan subscription.
How many devices: 1 device with the Fan subscription, 4 with the Mega Fan subscription and 6 with the Ultimate Fan subscription.
What’s included: All packages include ad-free streaming of the entire Crunchyroll anime library. Get unlimited offline viewing and stream on up to four devices with a Mega Fan subscription.
Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial
What to watch: Stream series such as The History of Food, The Body, David Attenborough’s Light on Earth, Deep Time History, Big Cats, Pyramid Builders, Steven Hawking’s Favourite Places, Nature’s Mathematics, Ancient Yellowstone, and Ancient Engineering.
Cost: Standard monthly $7.99/month, Standard Annual $5.67/month, Smart Bundle Monthly $15.99/monthly, Smart Bundle Annual $9.17/month.
How many devices: n/a
What’s included: Access to thousands of documentaries, and downloading and offline viewing are available with a Smart Bundle subscription.
Free trial or deals: None
What to watch: Watch more than 70,000 episodes from a variety of shows and channels. Notable streaming picks include 90 Day Fiancé, Body Cam, Deadliest Catch, Expedition Unknown, Homestead Rescue Intervention, Signs of a Psychopath, Little Singles and Baylen Out Loud.
What’s included: Access to over 2,500 current and former shows from a variety of TV brands, including Discovery, Animal Planet and Food Network.
Cost: Discovery+ $5.99/month; Discovery+ Ad Free $8.99/month
Note for subscribers: Discovery+ subscription prices will increase to $7.99/month for regular subscribers and $8.99/month for Discovery+ Ad Free. The price will increase on October 27, 2026.
How many devices: 4
Free trial or deals: None
What to watch: Stream all Disney original content like Lilo and Stitch: The Series, The Parent Trap, Lizzie McGuire, The Little Mermaid, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Cinderella, Moana, Aladdin, Mulan, Brave and The Lion King. Also stream popular content like Furious, The Simpsons Yellow Mirror, Welcome to the Family, Avengers, Adults and The Devil Wears Prada Two.
Cost: Standard with ads: $8.99/month, Standard: $15.99/month, $159.99/year
Premium: $16.99/month, $169.99/year.
How many devices: 2 with a standard subscription, 4 with a premium subscription.
What’s included: Ad-free streaming of all Disney content with standard and premium subscriptions. You can also save 15% with the annual subscription.
Free trial or deals: None
What to watch: Enjoy a wide selection of documentaries and films, including My Prairie Home, Unarmed Verses, Something Necessary, The Fruit Hunters, Payback, Katikati, Sew The Winter To My Skin, A Gay Girl in Damascus, What We Do In The Shadows, Strangers In a Room, Sundown, Activism In Action, Borealis, Kosac (The Reaper) and I Called Him Morgan.
What’s included: Stream films from well-known global film festivals, including TIFF, Sundance, Cannes and others.
Cost: $7/month or $70/year
How many devices: Unlimited
Free trial or deals: 14-day free trial
What to watch: You have thousands of titles to choose from for your viewing pleasure. Stream popular shows, movies, and series like Wednesday, Adolescence, Stranger Things, I Will Find You, Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Outer Banks, Worst Ex Ever, Leanne, Cobra Kai, Lucifer, Peaky Blinders, Never Have I Ever, Squid Game, The Ranch, Lupin, Ozark, The Witcher, Maid, Grace and Frankie, BoJack Horseman, Boots, Top Boy, Vikings Valhalla, You and Titians. It also has the rights to several ultra-popular shows, such as Seinfeld and Breaking Bad, plus a huge selection of movies, old and new. Documentaries and kids’ shows are available, too.
Cost: Standard with ads $7.99/month, $18.99/month standard per month, Premium $23.99/month; add 2 extra members for $5.99/month or $7.99/month without ads.
How many devices: 2 devices on standard with ads, 2 devices on standard, 4 with premium
What’s included: Watch unlimited movies and shows on your mobile phone, laptop or tablet anytime with HD streaming. You can watch and download videos on up to 2 devices with the standard plan or standard with ads plan. Get 4K and ultra HD video streaming, plus downloads on up to 4 devices, with the premium plan.
Free trial or deals: None
What to watch: Get access to award-winning CBS news library and Paramount+ shows, movies, and series such as Mobland, The Agency, Dutton Ranch, Landman, Canada Shore, The Madison, Among Us, Scream 7, Survivor, From, The Drama, The Westies, Lioness, South Park, Yellowstone, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, and Criminal Minds.
Cost: Basic with ads: $7.99/month, Standard ad-free: $11.99/month, Premium ad-free: $15.99/month.
How many devices: 1 for basic, 2 for standard and 4 for premium
What’s included: Stream TV episodes and movies from a variety of different channels, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and CBS News. With the premium plan, though, you can use 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial
What to watch: A bone-chilling selection of horror movies and series such as Tales From The Crypt, The Ugly Stepsister, Clown In A Cornfield, Oddity, Late Night Devil, Good Boy, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, Goody Goody, Blood Tennis, Halloween, Maniac Cop, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Black Christmas, The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Speak No Evil.
What’s included: Stream movies and series, plus access to Shudder TV, where you can watch real-time horror movies as they air, as though you were browsing basic cable.
Cost: $9.99/month or $99.99/year
How many devices: 4
Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial
What to watch: It’s YouTube plus some added luxuries, including ad-free video streaming, offline video downloads and background video playback. Get access to YouTube Music with ad-free streaming, offline music downloads and background playback.
Cost: Individual: $12.99/month or $129.99/year; Family: $22.99/month; Student 7.99/month. Premium Lite: individual $7.99/month, family $12.99/month
How many devices: Stream video and music offline on 10 devices.
What’s included: For all premium subscription tiers: ad-free video and music streaming and downloads, along with background playback of YouTube.
Free trial or deals: 3-month free trial for student subscribers. More info on free stuff from YouTube below)
If you’re on a budget, here are some of the best streaming services in Canada free of charge so you can stream without breaking the bank:
YouTube is the most popular streaming service online, and it offers endless hours of video. We covered the paid plans on premium services above, but YouTube can also be a trusty, free choice for hours of entertainment—you may just have to endure some ads (some are skippable, though!).
Into gaming? Twitch is the platform for streaming and watching gaming content. Watch prominent gaming streamers, including CaseOh, ibai and Ninja, along with staple gaming channels such as IGN and GameSpot. Kai Cenat is the top streamer on the platform with 21.7 million followers, and ibai is in the second spot with 20.3 million followers. Twitch also features emotes (or emoticons), including the popular <3 (Twitch heart), PogChamp, LUL, 5Head, CurseLit and many others you can download and use. You don’t need to register for an account to watch streams on the desktop version of Twitch, but you’ll need to if you’re streaming through the app.
There’s a lot to like with Tubi, which offers more than 375,000 movies and episodes, along with more than 55 live news channels from premium outlets including NBC Fox, Bloomberg, People TV and CBC. Prominent shows on the platform include Kitchen Nightmares, Moonlight, Flashpoint, Ravenswood, Mr. Bean, All Saints, Nikita, Corner Gas, Wentworth, Close to Home, Nashville, Hells Kitchen and Forensic Files. Users of Tubi will also be able to watch the new original comedy series Tubi is a division of media giant Fox Entertainment. Tubi is a great free choice for streaming. However, you will have to endure short commercials—remember those?
Kanopy is a streaming service that’s available through public libraries in Canada, as long as you have a library card (if you’re a student, you can access it through your college or university, too). Offering both entertaining and educational content, the platform has a unique video selection including Where the Wild Things Are, Heartbeats Loud, Call Me By Your Name, Race the Power of an Illusion, Selma, Of Fathers and Sons, Robin Williams: Inside My Mind, In the Name Of All Canadians and Miss Representation.
While the paid version of CBC Gem has better offerings such as ad-free streaming, live streaming, and 24/7 acess to CBC live news the regular version still has a storng offering. All you have to do is create a CBC account and you’ll have acess to hundreds of shows like Schitt’s Creek, Son of Critch, Workin’ Moms, Heartland, Made Men, Coronation Street, The Dry, It’s a Sin and Frame 394. With your CBC account you’ll also get acess to CBC News and CBC Listen Live radio. While you’ll have to endure some ads CBC Gems free vserion is still a strong contender if you’re streaming on a buget.
Want to know how streaming costs stack up against cable? Assuming you already pay around $100 for internet service each month, here’s what it will cost you to add a streaming service (or two) to that expense. Prices will vary depending on where you live and the plans you choose. The chart below compares the streamers’ fees with the average costs of cable plans.
|Streaming
|Cable
|1 streaming service (Netflix standard with ads): $7.99/month
|Rogers and Bell basic cable packages: Rogers Plus TV $55/month; Bell Starter+ $50/month
|2 streaming services (Netflix + Prime): $17.98/month
|Rogers and Bell medium packages: Rogers Ultimate TV $95/month; Bell Best TV Package $100/month
|3 streaming services (Netflix + Prime + Crave): $29.97
|Rogers and Bell large packages: Rogers Ultimate TV with StreamSaver $170/month.
Fibe TV Better Package: $165/month
If you’re wondering which of the two offers the best selection at the lowest cost, the short answer is: streaming, but it also depends.
Many factors affect the costs of streaming, including what you want to watch. For instance, someone who needs cable to watch live sporting events may not find the same value in having a few streaming services, whereas a British TV show lover may find little value in basic cable.
Also keep in mind that you will usually pay for a streaming service on top of your monthly internet, so be sure to check and see if the value is worth it. Overall, streaming remains the cheaper option, but its true value depends on your viewing preferences.
So, where do all these platforms get their content? It differs for each service. While streaming giants like Netflix and Apple do produce original programming through their own production houses, they also procure the rights to stream various television shows and movies.
Other services, like Highball.TV don’t produce original shows or movies; they only procure rights for what they stream. And sometimes those rights are limited, which is why some shows and movies jump from streaming service to streaming service. Platforms like YouTube have user-generated content, which is videos produced, shot, edited and uploaded by individuals. However, traditional media outlets and streaming giants like Netflix and Apple TV+ have channels on the platform with millions of subscribers.
The country you’re using your streaming service in matters, too. What’s available to Canadians can differ in other countries, even on the same streaming service provider. Check the streaming service’s website to see if you’ll be able to get the shows and movies you want to watch.
Either way, with so many services available, all with huge libraries of films, shows, and documentaries, you’re bound to find something binge-worthy—no matter your budget.
Many credit cards currently offer membership rewards on eligible streaming subscriptions and bill payments. So why not make the best of your streaming and earn credit card rewards while you relax? Below is a list of the best credit cards for streaming services in Canada:
Making the top of our list is the American Express Cobalt Card, offering 3x points on eligible streaming subscriptions in Canada. That’s not all, as you can also earn 5x points on eats and drink purchases, 2x points on gas, transit, and ride-sharing apps, and 1x points on everything else.
To sweeten the deal, you can get up to $60 statement credit with Instacart, so you can stock up on your favourite treats while streaming.
You can also enjoy access to presale and resale tickets for concerts and events with American Express Experiences. With strong earnings across the board, you’ll be racking up points while you sit back, relax, and enjoy streaming your favourite content.
Annual fee: $15.99/month (equals $191.88 annually) for non-Quebec residents. $191.88/year for Quebec residents.
Welcome offer: Earn 1,250 points for each month you spend $750, up to a maximum of 15,000 points.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% on purchases and cash advances, 25.99% to 29.99% penalty APR on purchases and cash advances (rates are variable)
|Income required
|None specified
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Point value
|1 Amex Membership Rewards point = $0.01 when redeemed with the Flexible Points Travel Program, $0.015 on average with the Fixed Points Travel Program, and up to $0.02 with airline points transfers
The Scotiabank Gold American Express Card strikes the perfect balance between earnings on streaming, travel, and entertainment: you’ll earn 3x Scene+ points on eligible streaming services and 5x Scene+ points on dining, food delivery, and grocery purchases.
You’ll also get airport lounge access with Priority Pass Membership, so you can stream in comfort when you travel. When you add no foreign transaction fees and comprehensive travel insurance coverage, the card is an all-around powerhouse for earning points on streaming, travel, and entertainment.
Annual fee: $120
Welcome offer: Earn up to $950 in welcome offers, first-year rewards and savings value, and up to 50,000 bonus Scene+ points. Offer ends November 1, 2026.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers
|Income required
|$12,000 per year
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Point value
|1 Scene+ point = $0.01 when redeemed for travel, store purchases and food and drink at Cineplex and Scene partners
While the CIBC Select Visa doesn’t offer a specific earn rate on streaming services, you can get 50% off Disney+ for 6 months. Here’s how the deal works: use your CIBC credit card to pay for the Disney+ Standard with Ads subscription and then receive $4.50 in statement credits. The regular cost of this subscription is $8.99, so this gives you a massive 50% discount.
The card also offers 10 cents off fuel when you link and use Journie Rewards at participating Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron gas stations. The strong deals don’t end there, as you can get a free Skip+ membership with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly voucher when you link your CIBC credit card to your Skip the Dishes account.
Annual fee: $29 (rebated for the first two years)
Balance transfer offer: Transfer your credit card balance of $100 or more – Get 0% interest for up to 10 months with a 1% transfer fee (BT fee does not apply for Quebec residents) and a two year annual fee rebate.
Card details
|Interest rates
|13.99% on purchases, 13.99% on cash advances, 13.99% on balance transfers
|Income required
|$15,000 per year
|Credit score
|660 or higher
The BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard comes with a strong offering, giving you 2% cash back on recurring bill payments, which includes streaming services. On top of that, the card offers 5% cash back on groceries, one of the highest earn rates on food in Canada.
You can also redeem your cash back rewards at any time for $1 without any hassle. On top of that, you get roadside assistance, six months of Instacart+, travel protection, and medical protection. With those added benefits, the BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard earns a strong spot in our ranking.
Annual fee: $139 (waived first year)
Welcome offer: Get up to $650 in value and the annual fees waived in the first year. Plus, get a 0% introductory interest rate on Balance transfers for 12 months with a 2% transfer fee.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% on purchases, 23.99% on cash advances, 23.99% on balance transfers (21.99% in Quebec)
|Income required
|Personal income of $80,000 or household income of $150,000
|Credit score
|680+
The Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card remains a top pick for no-fee credit cards, offering you unlimited 2% cash back in 3 categories of your choice. One of these categories includes recurring bill payments, which you can earn cash back on for streaming services. Some other categories include groceries, gas, entertainment, and public transit.
On top of that, you can also save up to eight cents per litre when you link your card with your Shell Go+ account. Since the card has no fees, you earn cash back without adding any additional charges and rack up more savings at the pump and while streaming.
Annual fee: $0
Welcome offer: Earn 10% cash back for 2 months (Up to $100). Offer ends September 30, 2026.
Card details
|Interest rates
|20.95% on purchases, 22.95% on cash advances and 22.95% on balance transfers
|Income required
|Personal or household income of $12,000
|Credit score
|660 or higher
This article was originally published in 2025. It was updated in September 2026 with new information.
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What was failed to mention is that you if you stream you don’t need cable if you by a relatively inexpensive firestick on amazon!!!
These are not Canadian streaming services. They are streaming services that are available in Canada. Big difference.
Why did you not mention provincial services such as TV Ontario and the excellent BC Knowledge Network as well as Acorn which has a better selection of European movies ?
Crave is Canadian (Bell Media).
Why not a mention for Gem? It is a free service with ads or no ads will cost around $7 each month. Lots of Canadian programming, British imports, documentaries, music videos etc…….Well worth the money…..
Thank you for your comment. CBC Gem is on our list; it sits between BritBox and Crave.
Gem has a free option, though it has ads. This is one of the only true Canadian streaming services.
Bell is a rip off, I was .87 cents in arrears and they charged me $4 dollars in latr fees for .87 cent which i didn’t even owe, Bell getting rich off of make believe late fees