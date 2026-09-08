In 2026, streaming is a mainstay in Canada; in fact, according to one recent study from madeinca.ca, around 90% of adult Canadians stream content and spend about ten hours per week streaming. The same study found that Netflix is the most popular paid streaming service, while YouTube is the most popular free streaming service in Canada.

According to the same study, a third of subscribers have cancelled a streaming service to save money in Canada. Cutting down on standard-of-living expenses, like streaming subscriptions, can be one of the first ways to effectively manage your spending.

If you’re wondering which service you should keep, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best streaming services in Canada, their prices, and other key information so that you can choose (and binge-watch) wisely.

Streaming service deals in Canada

Before you sign up for any streaming service, first find out if it offers a free trial. This will not only save you a few bucks, but it will also allow you to sample the service and get a better idea of whether you want to fully invest in it. Some services, like Netflix and Disney+, do not offer free trials, whereas Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video offer 7- and 30-day free trials, respectively.

While conventional sales are rare in the world of streaming services, that’s not to say you can’t find a deal. Some services can be bundled (like through your Amazon Prime membership, for example), or you can save by paying for an entire year upfront and even enjoy perks like premium delivery service subscriptions at no additional cost.

Of course, a great way to save on streaming services is to share them, though not all will allow you to do so. Some, like Netflix, charge for additional profiles logging from non-home locations.

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Compare the best streaming services in Canada

Below are the best streaming services in Canada for 2026, along with their prices and features, to help you choose the right one:

Amazon Prime Video

What to watch: Stream Start Tek 60, Beast Games, Chicago Fire, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Wheel of Time, The Rig, Hemlock Grove, A+, Young Sherlock, Suits, Parks and Recreation, Smallville, and Dark Matter.

Cost: $9.99/month, $99/yearly, $4.99/month for students.

How many devices: Stream select content on 2 devices.

What’s included: 4K and HD streaming of Amazon Prime, depending on the device you use, of course; offline viewing and downloads on select titles. Movies and TV shows include commercials that run before and during playback. However, on-demand music streaming with Amazon Music Prime is ad-free. Get access to free games through Amazon Luna and thousands of books and magazines through Prime Reading. Get free two-day shipping included with your Prime membership. To top it off, Amazon Prime Video Channels allows you to add premium video channels at an additional cost, including Starz, StackTV Canada, BBC Earth, and BritBox to your base Prime subscription for an additional fee. Costs vary depending on the channel. Amazon Prime members can also enjoy free DashPass which gives you free dilivery on DoorDash orders, lower service fees and 5% back in DoorDash credits. All you need to do is link your Amazon account with your DoorDash account and start racking up the deals.

Free trial or deals: 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video when you sign up for Amazon Prime.

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Apple TV+

What to watch: Apple TV+ features original shows, Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Hijack, Silo, The Reluctant Traveller, Knife Edge chasing Michelin Stars, Prehistoric Planet Ice Age, Cowboy Cartel, 1971 The Year That Music Changed Everything, and Tiny World.

Cost: $14.99/month or $22.95/month if bundled with other services via Apple One.

How many devices: 6

What’s included: 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming across all devices for one price

Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial or three months free with the purchase of an Apple device, such as a MacBook, an iPhone, or an iPad

BritBox

What to watch: Stream well-known British series, movies and shows, A Woman of Substance, The Other Bennet Sister, After the Flood, Unforgotten, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Doctor Who, Line of Duty, Sherlock and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Cost: $10.99/month, $109.99/year, and $149.99/year for premium membership.

How many devices: 2

Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial

CBC Gem Premium

What to watch: Enjoy ad-free streaming of all CBC well as news programming and special event coverage. Stream well-known shows like Diana The Princess and the Bodyguard, Animal Control, PEN15, Vigil, Mad Men, The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, The National, and Orphan Black.

Cost: $5.99/month

How many devices: 3

What’s included: HD ad-free streaming of all content on CBC Gem

Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial

Crave

What to watch: Stream Crave and HBO. Plus, it gives you access to family content and documentaries. Stream well-known content like Love Island USA, Lanterns, Michael, The Amazing Race Canada, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Practical Magic, The Big Bang Theory, The Rookie, Game of Thrones, Shoresy, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office, and Succession.

Cost: $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Crave Standard with Ads; $22/month or $220/year for Crave Premium. You can also sign up for Crave through your cable provider, and free trials vary by province.

How many devices: 2 streams with Crave Standard with Ads, 4 streams with Crave Premium

What’s included: Downloading and streaming anytime on up to 4 devices, along with access to Crave’s entire library with a premium subscription.

Free trial or deals: None.

Crunchyroll

What to watch: Access hundreds of different anime series including Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation, Naruto, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Solo Leveling, One Piece, Kaiju No. 8, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Clevatess, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Fate/strange Fake, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan.

Cost: $10.99/month Fan subscription, $13.49/month Mega Fan subscription, and $17.99/month Ultimate Fan subscription.

How many devices: 1 device with the Fan subscription, 4 with the Mega Fan subscription and 6 with the Ultimate Fan subscription.

What’s included: All packages include ad-free streaming of the entire Crunchyroll anime library. Get unlimited offline viewing and stream on up to four devices with a Mega Fan subscription.

Free trial or deals: 7-day free trial

Curiosity Stream

What to watch: Stream series such as The History of Food, The Body, David Attenborough’s Light on Earth, Deep Time History, Big Cats, Pyramid Builders, Steven Hawking’s Favourite Places, Nature’s Mathematics, Ancient Yellowstone, and Ancient Engineering.

Cost: Standard monthly $7.99/month, Standard Annual $5.67/month, Smart Bundle Monthly $15.99/monthly, Smart Bundle Annual $9.17/month.

How many devices: n/a

What’s included: Access to thousands of documentaries, and downloading and offline viewing are available with a Smart Bundle subscription.

Free trial or deals: None

Discovery+

What to watch: Watch more than 70,000 episodes from a variety of shows and channels. Notable streaming picks include 90 Day Fiancé, Body Cam, Deadliest Catch, Expedition Unknown, Homestead Rescue Intervention, Signs of a Psychopath, Little Singles and Baylen Out Loud.

What’s included: Access to over 2,500 current and former shows from a variety of TV brands, including Discovery, Animal Planet and Food Network.

Cost: Discovery+ $5.99/month; Discovery+ Ad Free $8.99/month

Note for subscribers: Discovery+ subscription prices will increase to $7.99/month for regular subscribers and $8.99/month for Discovery+ Ad Free. The price will increase on October 27, 2026.

How many devices: 4

Free trial or deals: None

Disney+

What to watch: Stream all Disney original content like Lilo and Stitch: The Series, The Parent Trap, Lizzie McGuire, The Little Mermaid, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Cinderella, Moana, Aladdin, Mulan, Brave and The Lion King. Also stream popular content like Furious, The Simpsons Yellow Mirror, Welcome to the Family, Avengers, Adults and The Devil Wears Prada Two.

Cost: Standard with ads: $8.99/month, Standard: $15.99/month, $159.99/year

Premium: $16.99/month, $169.99/year.

How many devices: 2 with a standard subscription, 4 with a premium subscription.

What’s included: Ad-free streaming of all Disney content with standard and premium subscriptions. You can also save 15% with the annual subscription.

Free trial or deals: None