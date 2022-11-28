Streaming services in Canada boast endless options. While choice can be a great thing, it can also cause confusion when it comes to the value of each service, since each differs greatly in terms of available movies and shows, subscription costs and the number of users that can access a single account. But don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the Canadian streaming services, their prices and other key information so that you can choose (and binge-watch) wisely. Plus, we’ve included some free services for the more frugally-minded viewers.

Canadian streaming services deals

Before you sign up for any streaming service, first find out if it offers a free trial. This will not only save you a few bucks, but it will also allow you to sample the service and get a better idea of whether you want to fully invest in it. Some services, like Netflix and Disney+, do not offer free trials, whereas Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video offer 7- and 30-day free trials, respectively.

While conventional sales are rare in the world of streaming services, that’s not to say you can’t find a deal. Some services can be bundled (like through your Amazon Prime membership, for example), or you can save by paying for an entire year upfront (as you’ll see below).

Of course, a great way to save on streaming services is to share them. Check how many users are allowed on one account—then have a conversation about it with family and friends. If, say, your parents or adult kids subscribe to Netflix, you may be able to use their account. If you have an existing account of your own with a particular streaming service, and room to add more users, you can always agree to exchange log-ins, too..

Here are the streaming services in Canada, along with their prices and features, to help you choose the right one for you and your household:

What to watch: Stream Amazon’s original content, such as My Policeman, Samaritan, Deep Water, Mammals, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Yellowstone, Overdose, The Sound of 007 and The Boys.

Cost: Amazon Prime membership fee (includes Amazon Prime Video): $9.99 per month or $99 a year. Channel add-on costs vary from $3.99 to $12.99 per month. For further details, see Amazon’s pricing add-on chart.

How many devices: Stream select content on 3 devices.

What’s included: 4K and HD streaming of Amazon Prime; offline viewing and downloads on select titles. Ad-free and on-demand music streaming with Amazon Music Prime. Get access to free games through Prime Gaming and to thousands of books and magazines through Prime Reading. Get free two-day shipping included with your Prime membership. To top it off, Amazon Prime Video Channels allows you to add premium video channels including Starz, StackTV Canada, BBC Earth and BritBox to your base Prime subscription for an additional fee. Costs vary depending on the channel.