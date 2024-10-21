Advertisement

A sign indicating a corporate office of JP Morgan Chase

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 20, 2024

U.S. banks post solid earnings, Walgreens cuts costs, United Airlines is flying high, Netflix still dominates streaming, and Canada’s...

A group of friends sit around a table, planning for the year ahead

Ask a Planner

Year-end tax and financial planning considerations

Some strategies are time-sensitive, while others can help you start the new year on the right foot.

Couple in their 30s smile while reviewing a financial statement.

The Fourth Estate

What does high inflation mean for your retirement savings?

How high inflation affects investments, and what you can do to minimize the impact on your retirement savings.

Nvidia logo on its glass office building in Paris

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 13, 2024

Investors like Canadian Natural Resources’ latest purchase, Nvidia moves past Microsoft, Couche-Tard ups bid for 7-Eleven’s parent and Delta...

A Canadian self-employed graphic designer is wondering about their quarterly income tax payments.

Taxes

Do you have to make quarterly tax remittances in Canada?

Here’s a guide to making the right tax installment payments, including answers to common questions about the process.

A group of Canadians paying different taxes

Columns

How high tax rates hurt the economy

What is tax fairness? How can high tax rates hurt the economy? Let’s explore what a flat tax could...

Two coins with the ethereum and bitcoin logos

Canadian Crypto Observer

Gemini is exiting the Canadian market, plus more crypto news

A regulatory wake-up call for crypto exchanges, big finance loves crypto (somewhat), ethereum’s playing catch-up, and what rate cuts...

Ask a Planner

Scared of selling? When holding on to stocks can hurt you financially

Sometimes, it’s not action, but inaction, that can hurt you financially. Here are examples of when selling may be...

Woman seeks advice from estate planner

Real Estate

Do I need a tax lawyer to prepare my estate?

Wondering whether your estate planner knows the latest tax laws? Do you need a tax lawyer too? Discover three...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 6, 2024

National Bank moves up, Carnival cruises on while Nike lags, dockworker strike postponed until January, and utility stocks are...

