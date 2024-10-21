Retirement works differently. Some sources of income have no tax withheld. And if you have income from a variety of sources, the withholding tax rate tends to be too low. A small pension, for example, may have little to no tax withheld. If you have many other income sources, the tax withheld from that pension will end up being too low. As a result, you may owe tax after filing your return.

Withholding tax on pension income

Your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) income, Ken, does not have any required withholding tax. You can elect to have Service Canada withhold tax when you apply for your CPP retirement pension or request tax withholding at a later time. You can do so by signing into your My Service Canada Account or completing the Request for Voluntary Federal Income tax Deductions CPP/OAS (ISP3520CPP) form.

Old Age Security (OAS) does not have required withholding tax either, and the same optional tax withholding can be requested. There’s a nuance with OAS, though, if your income is relatively high. If your net income for 2024 exceeds $90,997, your OAS pension for July 2025 to June 2026 will have a recovery tax (or clawback) for 15 cents of every dollar beyond this threshold. The recovery tax acts like withholding tax, because you claim it on your tax return along with reporting the OAS income.

Pension income, Ken, is like a salary. Tax is withheld as if the pension is your only income for the year. As a result, it tends to be too low if you have other sources of income. You can ask the pension plan to withhold more tax if you are so inclined.

Withholding tax on RRSP and RRIF withdrawals

RRSP withdrawals always have withholding tax, applied at the following rates.

10% on withdrawals of up to $5,000

20% on withdrawals between $5,000 and $15,000

30% on withdrawals exceeding $15,000

These rates are the same across Canada, except for Quebec, which applies 5%, 10% and 15% federal tax at the same withdrawal intervals, plus 14% in provincial tax (for a total of 19%, 24% and 29% withholding tax).

Withdrawals from registered retirement income funds (RRIFs) are taxed differently. Retirees often convert their RRSPs to RRIFs, which can be done at any point, with a requirement to convert your RRSP by December 31 of the year you turn 71. The government has required minimum withdrawals based on your account value as of the previous year-end and a percentage withdrawal that increases each year.

If you take just the minimum RRIF withdrawal from your account, there is no withholding tax required. Withdrawals in excess of the minimum are subject to the same thresholds and rates as RRSP withdrawals above.