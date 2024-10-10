What are the quarterly income tax payment dates in Canada?

Canadian taxpayers who follow a quarterly payment schedule submit payments on or before these dates:

March 15

June 15

September 15

December 15

Those in the farming or fishing industries may be required to make a single payment on December 31.

Who must make quarterly tax installments?

Jack, why you received the notice depends on where you live in Canada and how much taxes you owe in a year. Essentially, if you owe more than $3,000 in taxes payable, after all other tax withholdings in the current tax filing year and either of the two immediately preceding years, you will need to start making the quarterly remittances. For residents of Quebec, that number is $1,800.

For farmers and fishers, the procedure is different again. Only one installment is required when net tax owing is $3,000 in the current tax year and both of the immediately preceding two years.

Commonly, Canadians who don’t have enough tax deducted at source (from a paycheque, for example), and pensioners, investors, self-employed people and those receiving alimony may fall into the installment payment profile.

But in addition, those with rental property income or one-time capital gains (selling of a second property or selling of investment assets) may receive a request to remit from the CRA. In those cases, it’s important to know the options.

How are quarterly tax installments calculated?

To answer your question Jack, there are three options for calculating tax installment payments:

Current-year option

An estimate is made for taxes owing in the current year. That’s especially effective if your income has fallen since last year. If your calculations result in taxes payable over $3,000 (or $1,800 in Quebec)—after taking into account any other tax withholdings—then divide that amount by four, and that one-quarter amount is due on each of the four due dates. But don’t forget that making a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) contribution or having new and significant tax deductions or credits this year, could also reduce taxes payable this year. Prior-year option

Your income this year may be similar to last year’s, but significantly different from the year before that. You can base your installments on last year’s income in that case. CRA billing method, also known as the “no-calculation option.” If the CRA sends out an installment notice, and you make the installments by the required deadlines, there will be no penalties nor interest charged, even if more is owing when the tax return is filed.

One thing to note: For option 1 and 2, if you owe more at tax filing time, then interest and possibility penalties can arise.