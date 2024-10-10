Advertisement

A group of Canadians paying different taxes

Columns

How high tax rates hurt the economy

What is tax fairness? How can high tax rates hurt the economy? Let’s explore what a flat tax could...

Two coins with the ethereum and bitcoin logos

Canadian Crypto Observer

Gemini is exiting the Canadian market, plus more crypto news

A regulatory wake-up call for crypto exchanges, big finance loves crypto (somewhat), ethereum’s playing catch-up, and what rate cuts...

Ask a Planner

Scared of selling? When holding on to stocks can hurt you financially

Sometimes, it’s not action, but inaction, that can hurt you financially. Here are examples of when selling may be...

Woman seeks advice from estate planner

Real Estate

Do I need a tax lawyer to prepare my estate?

Wondering whether your estate planner knows the latest tax laws? Do you need a tax lawyer too? Discover three...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 6, 2024

National Bank moves up, Carnival cruises on while Nike lags, dockworker strike postponed until January, and utility stocks are...

Two middle-aged women check interest rates on a tablet

Cash Allocation

Does buying GICs still make sense after the recent rate cuts?

A wind farm, one of the sectors on the S&P500 that's not tech.

Stocks

The Magnificent 7 versus the other 493 S&P 500 companies: What’s the better investment?

Are the Magnificent 7 tech stocks a good investment? What about the other companies on the S&P 500? Find...

Ask MoneySense

How to consolidate your registered accounts for retirement income in Canada

Do Canadians need to consolidate RRSP accounts before converting to RRIFs? Find out this and more.

MoneyFlex

Underconsumption core: How to stop spending money

One key to underconsumption core is to stop spending money. Here’s how.

City scape of Sai Ge Guang Chang, Shenzhen Shi, China, as we discuss China's economy.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 29, 2024

Chinese stimulus a major boost, Costco thrives and Micron shines, good times are here for investors, and are...

