Can you claim charity donations on a tax return?

Yes, here’s how it works: When a taxpayer reports a charitable donation on their tax return, they get to claim a tax credit. A tax credit differs from a tax deduction. A deduction, like a contribution to a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), reduces taxable income on which tax is calculated. A credit, like when you donate to charity, reduces calculated tax payable. Charitable donations result in non-refundable tax credits, meaning you need to owe tax to have any tax savings resulting from the tax reduction of the credit. (Check out our 2021 tax guide for all the info you will need for filing your return.)

How donating to charity lower taxes

The first $200 of charitable donations generally results in tax savings equal to the lowest marginal tax rate. And donations in excess are at or close to the top tax rate, depending on the province or territory where a taxpayer lives.

How much does donating to charity impact taxes? Take, for example, an Ontario resident with a salary of $50,000. They would save $40 on a $100 donation after the first $200 of donations. At $100,000 of income, the savings would be $46 on $100 of donations. At $250,000 of income, the savings would be $50.

Donations made by either spouse can be claimed on one tax return to exceed the $200 threshold more easily, so should generally be consolidated by a couple.

Donations can be claimed in the year they are made or in the next five years by carrying them forward.

How much can you donate?

There is a limit for claiming large donations in a year equal to 75% of a taxpayer’s net income. In the year of death, this limit is increased to 100%. You would generally only carry forward donations if they exceeded the 75% net income limit or if you had no tax payable to reduce with the non-refundable tax credit.

Donating money, but not in the form of cash

Investments: If you donate stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds or other eligible capital assets that have appreciated in value, you can get a donation receipt for the fair market value of the donation. You will not have to pay tax on any capital gains, though. Many charities accept a transfer of securities as a donation. As a result, donating non-registered investments that have risen in value can be better than donating cash.

If you give to a U.S. charity, you may be able to claim a tax credit to the extent you have U.S. source income, including U.S. dividends, pensions, or other income.