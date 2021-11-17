Tap to read more:

Charity Intelligence top 10 impact charities in Canada for 2021

Ever wonder how a charity uses the money you donate? Is it mostly on marketing, or is it going directly to those in need? If you want to boost the impact of your charitable donations, check out our rankings of best charities for impact. We have four lists for you:

What impact means for charities—and for your donations

“Some charities create a lot of change with the donations given to them. Others have almost nothing to show for the money coming from donors,” says Greg Thomson, director of research at Charity Intelligence (Ci), a non-profit that helps Canadians make informed giving decisions.

Indeed, there are charities that can take a $100-donation and turn it into nearly $700 worth of value for the people it supports and society at large. For example, a charity that helps at-risk teens could provide a sizable financial benefit to the youth who use its programs (in the form of food, housing, wellness, etc.), as well as to the greater community through costs savings to the public health-care and shelter systems.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are charities that destroy value, perhaps producing just $40 worth of measurable change from the same $100-donation because of spending too much in relation to the benefit they create. For example, charities that grant wishes to critically ill children often spend upwards of $25,000 per child, but the value provided to the child and their family is much lower, says Thomson.

“Wish charities are wonderful-feeling things that people love to give to, but they are really expensive,” he says. “One child receives a bedroom makeover, a trip to Disney World, or some other thing that makes them feel really good for a while—and may even improve their physical health a little bit. But when we do the value creation for that one child, we struggle to even get $10,000, out of that $25,000.” And that includes the cost savings to the family if they had taken on the expense of a trip or renovation themselves, he adds.

